أوضحت وزارة الحج والعمرة لضيوف الرحمن ممن انتهت تأشيراتهم في الثامن من شهر رمضان الماضي الذي يوافق 25 فبراير 2026 م، أن بإمكانهم مغادرة السعودية عبر المنافذ الدولية دون تمديد أو سداد رسوم قبل اليوم الأول من ذي القعدة الموافق 18 ابريل.

وتفرض وزارة الحج عقوبات صارمة على مخالفة أنظمة الحج والعمرة والزيارة، تشمل الغرامات المالية والسجن، بالإضافة إلى الترحيل ومنع الدخول للمملكة لمدة 10 سنوات للمقيمين والزوار، وتهدف هذه الإجراءات لضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن.

و يُعاقب حاملو تأشيرات الزيارة (بأنواعها) الذين يدخلون أو يحاولون البقاء في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة دون تصريح بغرامة مالية تصل إلى 20,000 ريال وتشمل المخالفات أيضا التخلف عن الموعد المحدد للمغادرة بعد انتهاء تأشيرة العمرة أو الزيارة، مما يترتب عليه عقوبات إدارية ومالية. وتعمل وزارة الحج على المتابعة الميدانية والإلكترونية للتأكد من نظامية الحجاج والمعتمرين وفرض عقوبة إيقاف شركات خدمات المعتمرين المخالفة للأنظمة.