The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified to the guests of Allah whose visas expired on the eighth of Ramadan last year, which corresponds to February 25, 2026, that they can leave Saudi Arabia through international ports without extension or payment of fees before the first day of Dhul-Qi'dah, which corresponds to April 18.

The Ministry of Hajj imposes strict penalties for violating the regulations of Hajj, Umrah, and visitation, including financial fines and imprisonment, in addition to deportation and a 10-year entry ban to the Kingdom for residents and visitors. These measures aim to ensure the safety of the guests of Allah.

Holders of visit visas (of all types) who enter or attempt to stay in Mecca and the holy sites without a permit face a financial fine of up to 20,000 riyals. Violations also include failing to depart by the specified deadline after the expiration of the Umrah or visit visa, which results in administrative and financial penalties. The Ministry of Hajj is conducting field and electronic monitoring to ensure the compliance of pilgrims and Umrah performers and to impose penalties on companies providing Umrah services that violate the regulations.