في بادرة أمل جديدة، أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة في مركز علاج السرطان في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا، نتائج واعدة قد تغير مسار علاج سرطان البروستاتا المتكرر، من خلال استخدام تقنية العلاج النووي المستهدف لـPSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen).

الدراسة، التي نُشرت في مجلة Journal of Clinical Oncology، وُقدمت في اجتماع الجمعية الأمريكية للعلاج الإشعاعي، أجرت تجربة عشوائية مرحلة ثانية باسم LUNAR trial.


شارك في الدراسة 58 مريضاً شملت المرضى الذين يعانون من سرطان البروستاتا المتكرر مع عدد محدود من النقائل، وقارنت الدراسة بين مجموعتين: المجموعة الأولى تلقت العلاج الإشعاعي الدقيق الموجه للنقائل فقط، أما المجموعة الثانية تلقت جرعتين من العلاج النووي المستهدف قبل البدء في العلاج الإشعاعي الدقيق .

ويعد سرطان البروستاتا من أكثر أنواع مرض السرطان شيوعاً بين الرجال، إذ يتم تشخيص آلاف الحالات سنوياً حول العالم. وتشمل خيارات العلاج التقليدية الإشعاع والعلاج الهرموني والعلاج الكيميائي، لكن هذه العلاجات قد ترتبط بآثار جانبية مرهقة تؤثر على جودة حياة المرضى، خاصة العلاج الهرموني.

نتائج الدراسة

أظهرت نتائج تجارب سريرية متقدمة أن العلاج الإشعاعي الموجّه باستخدام مركبات مثل Lu-177-PSMA-617 قادر على تحسين معدلات البقاء وتقليل تطور المرض لدى المرضى المصابين بسرطان البروستاتا المتقدم، حيث ارتفع متوسط فترة البقاء بدون تطور المرض من 7.4 أشهر في مجموعة الإشعاع وحده، إلى 17.6 أشهر في المجموعة التي جمعت بين العلاج النووي PSMA والإشعاع — أي أكثر من الضعف.

كما انخفض خطر تطور السرطان أو الحاجة إلى العلاج الهرموني أو الوفاة بنسبة 63%، وتأخر بدء العلاج الهرموني بشكل ملحوظ: متوسط 24.3 أشهر في مجموعة العلاج المركب، مقابل 14.1 أشهر في المجموعة الضابطة.

وأظهرت الفوائد ثباتاً عبر جميع المجموعات الفرعية، بغض النظر عن مرحلة المرض أو عدد النقائل، كانت الآثار الجانبية خفيفة نسبياً، مما يعزز من جدوى هذا النهج.

كيف تعمل تقنية PSMA؟

يعمل العلاج 177Lu-PSMA كـ«صاروخ موجه» يستهدف بروتين PSMA الذي يُفرز بكثرة على سطح خلايا سرطان البروستاتا، ويحمل هذا الدواء جزيئاً إشعاعياً (لوتيتيوم-177) يدمر الخلايا السرطانية بدقة عالية، سواء كانت مرئية أو مخفية، مع تقليل الضرر على الأنسجة السليمة.

أهمية النتائج

ويُعد هذا أول تجربة عشوائية تُظهر فائدة إضافة العلاج النووي المستهدف PSMA إلى الإشعاع الدقيق في مرحلة مبكرة من النقائل المتكررة، ويأمل الباحثون أن يؤدي هذا الجمع إلى تأخير الحاجة إلى العلاج الهرموني طويل الأمد، الذي يرتبط بآثار جانبية كبيرة على جودة الحياة.

وعلّق الباحثون في مركز UCLA على أن هذه التقنية تسمح بمعالجة الخلايا السرطانية غير المرئية، مما يعزز من فعالية الإشعاع الموجه.

ويُمثل هذا التطور خطوة مهمة نحو علاجات أكثر دقة وأقل سمية لمرضى سرطان البروستاتا، مع الأمل في تحسين جودة الحياة وإطالة فترات السيطرة على المرض.

تحذيرات وتوصيات

ورغم النتائج الإيجابية، أكد الباحثون الحاجة إلى تجارب أكبر ومتابعة أطول لتأكيد التأثير على البقاء الكلي، كما يتطلب العلاج توافر تصوير PSMA-PET للتأكد من تعبير الورم عن البروتين.

كما يُنصح المرضى باستشارة أطبائهم المتخصصين في علم الأورام والطب النووي لتقييم إمكانية الاستفادة من هذه التقنيات المتقدمة.