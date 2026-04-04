In a new ray of hope, a recent clinical study at the Cancer Treatment Center in Los Angeles, California, has shown promising results that could change the course of treatment for recurrent prostate cancer, through the use of targeted nuclear therapy technology for PSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen).

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology meeting, conducted a randomized phase two trial named the LUNAR trial.



A total of 58 patients participated in the study, which included patients with recurrent prostate cancer with a limited number of metastases. The study compared two groups: the first group received precise radiation therapy targeted only at the metastases, while the second group received two doses of targeted nuclear therapy before starting the precise radiation therapy.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among men, with thousands of cases diagnosed annually worldwide. Traditional treatment options include radiation, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy; however, these treatments can be associated with debilitating side effects that affect patients' quality of life, especially hormonal therapy.

Study Results

The results of advanced clinical trials showed that targeted radiation therapy using compounds like Lu-177-PSMA-617 is capable of improving survival rates and reducing disease progression in patients with advanced prostate cancer, where the median time to disease progression increased from 7.4 months in the radiation-only group to 17.6 months in the group that combined PSMA nuclear therapy with radiation — more than double.

The risk of cancer progression or the need for hormonal therapy or death decreased by 63%, and the initiation of hormonal therapy was significantly delayed: a median of 24.3 months in the combination therapy group, compared to 14.1 months in the control group.

The benefits were consistent across all subgroups, regardless of disease stage or number of metastases, and the side effects were relatively mild, enhancing the feasibility of this approach.

How Does PSMA Technology Work?

The 177Lu-PSMA therapy acts as a "guided missile" targeting the PSMA protein that is abundantly expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells. This drug carries a radioactive molecule (lutetium-177) that precisely destroys cancer cells, whether they are visible or hidden, while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.

Importance of the Results

This is the first randomized trial to demonstrate the benefit of adding targeted PSMA nuclear therapy to precise radiation in the early stage of recurrent metastases. Researchers hope that this combination will delay the need for long-term hormonal therapy, which is associated with significant side effects on quality of life.

Researchers at UCLA commented that this technique allows for the treatment of invisible cancer cells, enhancing the effectiveness of targeted radiation.

This development represents an important step towards more precise and less toxic treatments for prostate cancer patients, with the hope of improving quality of life and extending periods of disease control.

Warnings and Recommendations

Despite the positive results, researchers emphasized the need for larger trials and longer follow-up to confirm the impact on overall survival. The treatment also requires the availability of PSMA-PET imaging to ensure tumor expression of the protein.

Patients are advised to consult their oncologists and nuclear medicine specialists to assess the potential benefits of these advanced techniques.