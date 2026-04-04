في بادرة أمل جديدة، أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة في مركز علاج السرطان في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا، نتائج واعدة قد تغير مسار علاج سرطان البروستاتا المتكرر، من خلال استخدام تقنية العلاج النووي المستهدف لـPSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen).
الدراسة، التي نُشرت في مجلة Journal of Clinical Oncology، وُقدمت في اجتماع الجمعية الأمريكية للعلاج الإشعاعي، أجرت تجربة عشوائية مرحلة ثانية باسم LUNAR trial.
شارك في الدراسة 58 مريضاً شملت المرضى الذين يعانون من سرطان البروستاتا المتكرر مع عدد محدود من النقائل، وقارنت الدراسة بين مجموعتين: المجموعة الأولى تلقت العلاج الإشعاعي الدقيق الموجه للنقائل فقط، أما المجموعة الثانية تلقت جرعتين من العلاج النووي المستهدف قبل البدء في العلاج الإشعاعي الدقيق .
ويعد سرطان البروستاتا من أكثر أنواع مرض السرطان شيوعاً بين الرجال، إذ يتم تشخيص آلاف الحالات سنوياً حول العالم. وتشمل خيارات العلاج التقليدية الإشعاع والعلاج الهرموني والعلاج الكيميائي، لكن هذه العلاجات قد ترتبط بآثار جانبية مرهقة تؤثر على جودة حياة المرضى، خاصة العلاج الهرموني.
نتائج الدراسة
أظهرت نتائج تجارب سريرية متقدمة أن العلاج الإشعاعي الموجّه باستخدام مركبات مثل Lu-177-PSMA-617 قادر على تحسين معدلات البقاء وتقليل تطور المرض لدى المرضى المصابين بسرطان البروستاتا المتقدم، حيث ارتفع متوسط فترة البقاء بدون تطور المرض من 7.4 أشهر في مجموعة الإشعاع وحده، إلى 17.6 أشهر في المجموعة التي جمعت بين العلاج النووي PSMA والإشعاع — أي أكثر من الضعف.
كما انخفض خطر تطور السرطان أو الحاجة إلى العلاج الهرموني أو الوفاة بنسبة 63%، وتأخر بدء العلاج الهرموني بشكل ملحوظ: متوسط 24.3 أشهر في مجموعة العلاج المركب، مقابل 14.1 أشهر في المجموعة الضابطة.
وأظهرت الفوائد ثباتاً عبر جميع المجموعات الفرعية، بغض النظر عن مرحلة المرض أو عدد النقائل، كانت الآثار الجانبية خفيفة نسبياً، مما يعزز من جدوى هذا النهج.
كيف تعمل تقنية PSMA؟
يعمل العلاج 177Lu-PSMA كـ«صاروخ موجه» يستهدف بروتين PSMA الذي يُفرز بكثرة على سطح خلايا سرطان البروستاتا، ويحمل هذا الدواء جزيئاً إشعاعياً (لوتيتيوم-177) يدمر الخلايا السرطانية بدقة عالية، سواء كانت مرئية أو مخفية، مع تقليل الضرر على الأنسجة السليمة.
أهمية النتائج
ويُعد هذا أول تجربة عشوائية تُظهر فائدة إضافة العلاج النووي المستهدف PSMA إلى الإشعاع الدقيق في مرحلة مبكرة من النقائل المتكررة، ويأمل الباحثون أن يؤدي هذا الجمع إلى تأخير الحاجة إلى العلاج الهرموني طويل الأمد، الذي يرتبط بآثار جانبية كبيرة على جودة الحياة.
وعلّق الباحثون في مركز UCLA على أن هذه التقنية تسمح بمعالجة الخلايا السرطانية غير المرئية، مما يعزز من فعالية الإشعاع الموجه.
ويُمثل هذا التطور خطوة مهمة نحو علاجات أكثر دقة وأقل سمية لمرضى سرطان البروستاتا، مع الأمل في تحسين جودة الحياة وإطالة فترات السيطرة على المرض.
تحذيرات وتوصيات
ورغم النتائج الإيجابية، أكد الباحثون الحاجة إلى تجارب أكبر ومتابعة أطول لتأكيد التأثير على البقاء الكلي، كما يتطلب العلاج توافر تصوير PSMA-PET للتأكد من تعبير الورم عن البروتين.
كما يُنصح المرضى باستشارة أطبائهم المتخصصين في علم الأورام والطب النووي لتقييم إمكانية الاستفادة من هذه التقنيات المتقدمة.
In a new ray of hope, a recent clinical study at the Cancer Treatment Center in Los Angeles, California, has shown promising results that could change the course of treatment for recurrent prostate cancer, through the use of targeted nuclear therapy technology for PSMA (Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen).
The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology meeting, conducted a randomized phase two trial named the LUNAR trial.
A total of 58 patients participated in the study, which included patients with recurrent prostate cancer with a limited number of metastases. The study compared two groups: the first group received precise radiation therapy targeted only at the metastases, while the second group received two doses of targeted nuclear therapy before starting the precise radiation therapy.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among men, with thousands of cases diagnosed annually worldwide. Traditional treatment options include radiation, hormonal therapy, and chemotherapy; however, these treatments can be associated with debilitating side effects that affect patients' quality of life, especially hormonal therapy.
Study Results
The results of advanced clinical trials showed that targeted radiation therapy using compounds like Lu-177-PSMA-617 is capable of improving survival rates and reducing disease progression in patients with advanced prostate cancer, where the median time to disease progression increased from 7.4 months in the radiation-only group to 17.6 months in the group that combined PSMA nuclear therapy with radiation — more than double.
The risk of cancer progression or the need for hormonal therapy or death decreased by 63%, and the initiation of hormonal therapy was significantly delayed: a median of 24.3 months in the combination therapy group, compared to 14.1 months in the control group.
The benefits were consistent across all subgroups, regardless of disease stage or number of metastases, and the side effects were relatively mild, enhancing the feasibility of this approach.
How Does PSMA Technology Work?
The 177Lu-PSMA therapy acts as a "guided missile" targeting the PSMA protein that is abundantly expressed on the surface of prostate cancer cells. This drug carries a radioactive molecule (lutetium-177) that precisely destroys cancer cells, whether they are visible or hidden, while minimizing damage to healthy tissues.
Importance of the Results
This is the first randomized trial to demonstrate the benefit of adding targeted PSMA nuclear therapy to precise radiation in the early stage of recurrent metastases. Researchers hope that this combination will delay the need for long-term hormonal therapy, which is associated with significant side effects on quality of life.
Researchers at UCLA commented that this technique allows for the treatment of invisible cancer cells, enhancing the effectiveness of targeted radiation.
This development represents an important step towards more precise and less toxic treatments for prostate cancer patients, with the hope of improving quality of life and extending periods of disease control.
Warnings and Recommendations
Despite the positive results, researchers emphasized the need for larger trials and longer follow-up to confirm the impact on overall survival. The treatment also requires the availability of PSMA-PET imaging to ensure tumor expression of the protein.
Patients are advised to consult their oncologists and nuclear medicine specialists to assess the potential benefits of these advanced techniques.