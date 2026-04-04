اعتبر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، أن مضيق هرمز بات ميزة إستراتيجية لإيران في ظل الظروف الأمنية الراهنة ولن يعود إلى حالته السابقة.
طهران ستدافع عن الموقع الإستراتيجي
ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، عن قاليباف، اليوم (السبت)، قوله: إن إدارة المضيق بيد القوات المسلحة، ولن يحق لأي دولة المرور عبره دون إذن إيران، مشدداً على أن طهران ستدافع عن هذا الموقع الإستراتيجي بكل قوتها العسكرية.
وأكد أن القوات المسلحة لم تضعف، بل اكتسبت خبرة أكبر في ساحة المعركة وطورت قدرات جديدة، مشدداً على أن طريق إيران ليس التنازل أو الاستسلام، بل المقاومة لترسيخ مكانتها في النظام العالمي الجديد، على حد قوله.
تلميح للهجوم على باب المندب
وألمح رئيس البرلمان إلى شن هجمات على ممر باب المندب.وجاء التهديد المستتر في منشور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في وقت متأخر أمس الجمعة، تساءل فيه قاليباف عن حجم ناقلات الوقود وسفن الحاويات التي تمر عبر باب المندب؟.
ويربط باب المندب البالغ طوله 32 كيلومتراً البحر الأحمر بخليج عدن والمحيط الهندي، وهو أحد أكثر نقاط الاختناق المكتظة بالحركة في التجارة العالمية حيث يمر عبره أكثر من عُشر النفط العالمي المنقول بحراً وربع سفن الحاويات.
صادرات النفط في ازدياد
من جهته، قال رئيس هيئة الطاقة الإيراني، إن صادرات إيران من النفط في ازدياد، مشيراً إلى أنهم اتخذوا الاستعدادات اللازمة لحالات الطوارئ، مع مراجعة الوضع في حقل جنوب فارس بعد الهجمات.
وأضاف في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة إيسنا الإيرانية، أنهم على أهبة الاستعداد لأسوأ السيناريوهات، مؤكداً أن إمدادات الوقود مستمرة في البلاد دون أي مشكلات.
ونقلت وكالة مهر الإيرانية تحذيراً من مقر خاتم الأنبياء، قائلا: إنه في حال أي عدوان أو هجوم على أي من سفارات ومراكز إيران فإن جميع سفارات إسرائيل في المنطقة ستكون هدفاً مشروعاً للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية، مشدداً على أنهم ينفذون ما يقولون بسرعة وكثافة.
The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, considered that the Strait of Hormuz has become a strategic advantage for Iran under the current security conditions and will not return to its previous state.
Tehran will defend the strategic location
Iranian news agency Tasnim reported today (Saturday) that Qalibaf stated: "The management of the strait is in the hands of the armed forces, and no country has the right to pass through it without Iran's permission," emphasizing that Tehran will defend this strategic location with all its military strength.
He confirmed that the armed forces have not weakened but have gained greater experience on the battlefield and developed new capabilities, stressing that Iran's path is not one of concession or surrender, but of resistance to solidify its position in the new global order, as he put it.
A hint at an attack on Bab el-Mandeb
The Speaker of Parliament hinted at launching attacks on the Bab el-Mandeb passage. The veiled threat came in a post on social media late last Friday, where Qalibaf questioned the size of fuel tankers and container ships passing through Bab el-Mandeb.
Bab el-Mandeb, which is 32 kilometers long, connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and is one of the most congested chokepoints in global trade, through which more than one-tenth of the world's seaborne oil and a quarter of container ships pass.
Oil exports are increasing
For his part, the head of the Iranian Energy Agency stated that Iran's oil exports are increasing, noting that they have made the necessary preparations for emergencies, while reviewing the situation in the South Pars field after the attacks.
He added in statements reported by the Iranian news agency ISNA that they are on high alert for the worst-case scenarios, confirming that fuel supplies are continuing in the country without any problems.
The Iranian news agency Mehr reported a warning from the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, stating that in the event of any aggression or attack on any of Iran's embassies and centers, all Israeli embassies in the region would be a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces, emphasizing that they carry out what they say quickly and intensely.