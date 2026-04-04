اعتبر رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، أن مضيق هرمز بات ميزة إستراتيجية لإيران في ظل الظروف الأمنية الراهنة ولن يعود إلى حالته السابقة.

طهران ستدافع عن الموقع الإستراتيجي


ونقلت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، عن قاليباف، اليوم (السبت)، قوله: إن إدارة المضيق بيد القوات المسلحة، ولن يحق لأي دولة المرور عبره دون إذن إيران، مشدداً على أن طهران ستدافع عن هذا الموقع الإستراتيجي بكل قوتها العسكرية.


وأكد أن القوات المسلحة لم تضعف، بل اكتسبت خبرة أكبر في ساحة المعركة وطورت قدرات جديدة، مشدداً على أن طريق إيران ليس التنازل أو الاستسلام، بل المقاومة لترسيخ مكانتها في النظام العالمي الجديد، على حد قوله.


تلميح للهجوم على باب المندب


وألمح رئيس البرلمان إلى شن هجمات على ممر باب المندب.وجاء التهديد المستتر في منشور على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في وقت متأخر أمس الجمعة، تساءل فيه قاليباف عن حجم ناقلات الوقود وسفن الحاويات التي تمر عبر باب المندب؟.


ويربط باب المندب البالغ طوله 32 كيلومتراً البحر الأحمر بخليج عدن والمحيط الهندي، وهو أحد أكثر نقاط الاختناق المكتظة بالحركة في التجارة العالمية حيث يمر عبره أكثر من عُشر النفط العالمي المنقول بحراً وربع سفن الحاويات.


صادرات النفط في ازدياد


من جهته، قال رئيس هيئة الطاقة الإيراني، إن صادرات إيران من النفط في ازدياد، مشيراً إلى أنهم اتخذوا الاستعدادات اللازمة لحالات الطوارئ، مع مراجعة الوضع في حقل جنوب فارس بعد الهجمات.


وأضاف في تصريحات نقلتها وكالة إيسنا الإيرانية، أنهم على أهبة الاستعداد لأسوأ السيناريوهات، مؤكداً أن إمدادات الوقود مستمرة في البلاد دون أي مشكلات.


ونقلت وكالة مهر الإيرانية تحذيراً من مقر خاتم الأنبياء، قائلا: إنه في حال أي عدوان أو هجوم على أي من سفارات ومراكز إيران فإن جميع سفارات إسرائيل في المنطقة ستكون هدفاً مشروعاً للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية، مشدداً على أنهم ينفذون ما يقولون بسرعة وكثافة.