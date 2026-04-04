The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, considered that the Strait of Hormuz has become a strategic advantage for Iran under the current security conditions and will not return to its previous state.

Tehran will defend the strategic location



Iranian news agency Tasnim reported today (Saturday) that Qalibaf stated: "The management of the strait is in the hands of the armed forces, and no country has the right to pass through it without Iran's permission," emphasizing that Tehran will defend this strategic location with all its military strength.



He confirmed that the armed forces have not weakened but have gained greater experience on the battlefield and developed new capabilities, stressing that Iran's path is not one of concession or surrender, but of resistance to solidify its position in the new global order, as he put it.



A hint at an attack on Bab el-Mandeb



The Speaker of Parliament hinted at launching attacks on the Bab el-Mandeb passage. The veiled threat came in a post on social media late last Friday, where Qalibaf questioned the size of fuel tankers and container ships passing through Bab el-Mandeb.



Bab el-Mandeb, which is 32 kilometers long, connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and is one of the most congested chokepoints in global trade, through which more than one-tenth of the world's seaborne oil and a quarter of container ships pass.



Oil exports are increasing



For his part, the head of the Iranian Energy Agency stated that Iran's oil exports are increasing, noting that they have made the necessary preparations for emergencies, while reviewing the situation in the South Pars field after the attacks.



He added in statements reported by the Iranian news agency ISNA that they are on high alert for the worst-case scenarios, confirming that fuel supplies are continuing in the country without any problems.



The Iranian news agency Mehr reported a warning from the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, stating that in the event of any aggression or attack on any of Iran's embassies and centers, all Israeli embassies in the region would be a legitimate target for the Iranian armed forces, emphasizing that they carry out what they say quickly and intensely.