Russia and Ukraine exchanged shelling as the war continues to escalate with no signs of de-escalation, and Moscow announced that debris from a Ukrainian drone hit a cargo ship in the Sea of Azov.



The governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, stated that a foreign-flagged cargo ship, located kilometers off the coast of the city of Taganrog, was damaged by debris from an intercepted drone, leading to a fire that was later brought under control, according to Bloomberg.



He noted that the attack on the city resulted in one death and four injuries, while rocket shelling caused a fire in warehouses belonging to a logistics company.



For its part, Ukrainian authorities reported that a strike by a Russian drone targeted a market in the city of Nikopol, located on the Dnieper River in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the deaths of 5 people and injuries to 19 others.



Recent weeks have seen a mutual escalation between Russia and Ukraine, amid dwindling hopes for a diplomatic solution to the war that has been ongoing since 2022, especially with the U.S. administration preoccupied with the war in Iran.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses shot down 85 Ukrainian drones in about 12 regions overnight. Ukrainian sources also reported targeting launch and preparation sites for "Shahed" drones in the Bryansk and Kursk regions within Russia.



In the Russian city of Tolyatti on the Volga River, industrial facilities were attacked by drones, and a multi-story residential building sustained damage. The city hosts major industrial companies, including AvtoVAZ, as well as fertilizer production companies.



In Ukraine, the armed forces announced the downing or disabling of 260 Russian drones out of 286, with injuries and damage reported at several sites.



Ukrainian sources confirmed that a residential building was damaged in the city of Sumy, in the northeastern part of the country, with 11 people injured, while Kyiv experienced debris falling due to drone wreckage. These attacks follow a larger wave of shelling on Friday, which resulted in at least 8 deaths, continuing the military escalation between the two sides.