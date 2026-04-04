تبادلت روسيا وأوكرانيا عمليات القصف، مع استمرار تصاعد الحرب دون مؤشرات على التهدئة، وأعلنت موسكو أن شظايا طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية أصابت سفينة شحن في خليج بحر آزوف.


وقال حاكم مقاطعة روستوف الروسية يوري سليوسار، إن سفينة شحن ترفع علماً أجنبياً، كانت على بعد كيلومترات من سواحل مدينة تاغانروج، تضررت جراء سقوط شظايا طائرة مسيّرة تم اعتراضها، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق تمت السيطرة عليه لاحقاً، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


ولفت إلى أن الهجوم على المدينة أودى بحياة شخص وإصابة أربعة آخرين، كما تسبب قصف صاروخي في اندلاع حريق داخل مستودعات تابعة لشركة لوجستية.


من جانبها، أفادت السلطات الأوكرانية بأن ضربة بطائرة مسيّرة روسية استهدفت سوقاً في مدينة نيكوبول، الواقعة على نهر دنيبر في منطقة دنيبروبيتروفسك، وأودت بحياة 5 أشخاص وإصابة 19 آخرين.


وشهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة تصعيداً متبادلاً بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، في ظل تراجع الآمال في التوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي للحرب المستمرة منذ عام 2022، خاصة مع انشغال الإدارة الأمريكية بحرب إيران.


وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن دفاعاتها الجوية أسقطت 85 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية في نحو 12 منطقة خلال الليل. كما تحدثت مصادر أوكرانية عن استهداف مواقع لإطلاق وتجهيز طائرات «شاهد» المسيّرة في منطقتي بريانسك وكورسك داخل روسيا.


وفي مدينة تولياتي الروسية على نهر الفولجا، تعرضت منشآت صناعية لهجمات بطائرات مسيّرة، كما أصيب مبنى سكني متعدد الطوابق بأضرار. وتضم المدينة شركات صناعية كبرى، منها AvtoVAZ، إضافة إلى شركات لإنتاج الأسمدة.


وفي أوكرانيا، أعلنت القوات المسلحة إسقاط أو تعطيل 260 طائرة مسيّرة روسية من أصل 286، مع تسجيل إصابات وأضرار في عدة مواقع.


وأكدت مصادر أوكرانية أن مبنى سكنياً تضرر في مدينة سومي، شمال شرقي البلاد، وأُصيب 11 شخصاً، بينما شهدت كييف سقوط شظايا بسبب حطام طائرات مسيّرة. وتجيء تلك الهجمات بعد موجة قصف أكبر، يوم أمس الجمعة، أودت بحياة 8 أشخاص على الأقل، في استمرار للتصعيد العسكري بين الجانبين.