Recent American intelligence reports have warned that Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon, as its control over this vital waterway gives it a crucial leverage against the United States.



A means to pressure Trump



Informed sources indicated that Tehran is likely to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to maintain high energy prices, as a means to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war that has lasted for about five weeks.



Analysts have long warned that attempting to use force against Iran, which controls one side of the strait, could be costly and drag the United States into a prolonged ground war.



Observers noted that Tehran understands its ability to influence global energy markets through its control of the strait is "more effective than nuclear weapons."



Iran will not be allowed to control the strait



Trump's stance on the possibility of U.S. involvement in reopening the strait has changed. On one hand, he made ending Iran's control over the strait a precondition for a ceasefire, while on the other hand, he called on NATO countries to take the lead in reopening it.



A White House official stated that Trump "is confident that the strait will be open very soon," and it was clear that Iran would not be allowed to regulate navigation in the waterway after the war.



However, the official pointed out that Trump said other countries "have much greater interests in preventing this outcome" compared to the United States.



According to reports, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which lacks sufficient armament, has employed various tactics to make commercial shipping through the waterway extremely dangerous or unsafe since the war began on February 28.



Three sources reported that the latest intelligence assessments warn that Iran's abandonment of this leverage is unlikely in the near future. These sources refrained from disclosing the entities that issued these evaluations.



One source added: "It is certain that Iran, after tasting its power and influence over the strait, will not easily give it up."