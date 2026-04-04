حذّرت تقارير استخباراتية أمريكية حديثة من أن إيران لن تفتح مضيق هرمز قريباً، إذ إن سيطرتها على الممر المائي الحيوي تمنحها ورقة ضغط أساسية ضد الولايات المتحدة.


وسيلة للضغط على ترمب


ورجحت مصادر مطلعة على التقارير أن تستمر طهران في إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً للحفاظ على ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، كوسيلة للضغط على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو 5 أسابيع.


وكان محللون حذروا منذ فترة طويلة من أن محاولة استخدام القوة ضد إيران، التي تسيطر على أحد جانبي المضيق، قد تكون مكلفة وتجر الولايات المتحدة إلى حرب برية طويلة الأمد.


ولفت مراقبون إلى أن طهران تدرك أن قدرتها على التأثير في أسواق الطاقة العالمية عبر سيطرتها على المضيق «أشد فاعلية حتى من السلاح النووي».


لن يسمح لإيران بالتحكم في المضيق


وشهد موقف ترمب بشأن احتمال مشاركة الولايات المتحدة في إعادة فتح المضيق تغيراً. فمن جهة، جعل إنهاء سيطرة إيران على المضيق شرطاً مسبقاً لوقف إطلاق النار، ومن جهة أخرى، دعا دول حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) إلى تولي زمام المبادرة في إعادة فتحه.


وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض إن ترمب «واثق من أن المضيق سيكون مفتوحاً قريباً جداً»، وكان واضحاً أن إيران لن يُسمح لها بتنظيم حركة الملاحة في الممر المائي بعد الحرب.


لكن المسؤول لفت إلى أن ترمب قال إن دولاً أخرى «لديها مصالح أكبر بكثير في منع هذه النتيجة» مقارنة بالولايات المتحدة.


وحسب التقارير، فإن استخدم الحرس الثوري الإيراني الذي يفتقر للتسليح الكافي، استخدم تكتيكات متنوعة لجعل النقل التجاري عبر الممر المائي شديد الخطورة أو غير آمن منذ شن الحرب في 28 فبراير.


وذكرت 3 مصادر أن أحدث التقارير الاستخباراتية تحذّر من أن تخلي إيران عن هذا النفوذ غير مرجح في المستقبل القريب. وامتنعت هذه المصادر عن كشف الجهات التي أصدرت هذه التقييمات.


وأضاف أحد المصادر: «من المؤكد أن إيران، بعد أن ذاقت طعم قوتها ونفوذها على المضيق، لن تتخلّى عنه بسهولة».