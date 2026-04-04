حذّرت تقارير استخباراتية أمريكية حديثة من أن إيران لن تفتح مضيق هرمز قريباً، إذ إن سيطرتها على الممر المائي الحيوي تمنحها ورقة ضغط أساسية ضد الولايات المتحدة.
وسيلة للضغط على ترمب
ورجحت مصادر مطلعة على التقارير أن تستمر طهران في إبقاء مضيق هرمز مغلقاً للحفاظ على ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، كوسيلة للضغط على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو 5 أسابيع.
وكان محللون حذروا منذ فترة طويلة من أن محاولة استخدام القوة ضد إيران، التي تسيطر على أحد جانبي المضيق، قد تكون مكلفة وتجر الولايات المتحدة إلى حرب برية طويلة الأمد.
ولفت مراقبون إلى أن طهران تدرك أن قدرتها على التأثير في أسواق الطاقة العالمية عبر سيطرتها على المضيق «أشد فاعلية حتى من السلاح النووي».
لن يسمح لإيران بالتحكم في المضيق
وشهد موقف ترمب بشأن احتمال مشاركة الولايات المتحدة في إعادة فتح المضيق تغيراً. فمن جهة، جعل إنهاء سيطرة إيران على المضيق شرطاً مسبقاً لوقف إطلاق النار، ومن جهة أخرى، دعا دول حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) إلى تولي زمام المبادرة في إعادة فتحه.
وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض إن ترمب «واثق من أن المضيق سيكون مفتوحاً قريباً جداً»، وكان واضحاً أن إيران لن يُسمح لها بتنظيم حركة الملاحة في الممر المائي بعد الحرب.
لكن المسؤول لفت إلى أن ترمب قال إن دولاً أخرى «لديها مصالح أكبر بكثير في منع هذه النتيجة» مقارنة بالولايات المتحدة.
وحسب التقارير، فإن استخدم الحرس الثوري الإيراني الذي يفتقر للتسليح الكافي، استخدم تكتيكات متنوعة لجعل النقل التجاري عبر الممر المائي شديد الخطورة أو غير آمن منذ شن الحرب في 28 فبراير.
وذكرت 3 مصادر أن أحدث التقارير الاستخباراتية تحذّر من أن تخلي إيران عن هذا النفوذ غير مرجح في المستقبل القريب. وامتنعت هذه المصادر عن كشف الجهات التي أصدرت هذه التقييمات.
وأضاف أحد المصادر: «من المؤكد أن إيران، بعد أن ذاقت طعم قوتها ونفوذها على المضيق، لن تتخلّى عنه بسهولة».
Recent American intelligence reports have warned that Iran will not open the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon, as its control over this vital waterway gives it a crucial leverage against the United States.
A means to pressure Trump
Informed sources indicated that Tehran is likely to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to maintain high energy prices, as a means to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war that has lasted for about five weeks.
Analysts have long warned that attempting to use force against Iran, which controls one side of the strait, could be costly and drag the United States into a prolonged ground war.
Observers noted that Tehran understands its ability to influence global energy markets through its control of the strait is "more effective than nuclear weapons."
Iran will not be allowed to control the strait
Trump's stance on the possibility of U.S. involvement in reopening the strait has changed. On one hand, he made ending Iran's control over the strait a precondition for a ceasefire, while on the other hand, he called on NATO countries to take the lead in reopening it.
A White House official stated that Trump "is confident that the strait will be open very soon," and it was clear that Iran would not be allowed to regulate navigation in the waterway after the war.
However, the official pointed out that Trump said other countries "have much greater interests in preventing this outcome" compared to the United States.
According to reports, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which lacks sufficient armament, has employed various tactics to make commercial shipping through the waterway extremely dangerous or unsafe since the war began on February 28.
Three sources reported that the latest intelligence assessments warn that Iran's abandonment of this leverage is unlikely in the near future. These sources refrained from disclosing the entities that issued these evaluations.
One source added: "It is certain that Iran, after tasting its power and influence over the strait, will not easily give it up."