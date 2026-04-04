أكدت مصادر مصرية مطلعة استضافة مصر خلال اليومين الماضيين مباحثات مهمة بمشاركة الوسطاء الإقليميين والدوليين، والممثل السامي لمجلس السلام نيكولاي ميلادينوف، بهدف استكمال جهود تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة وتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وأفادت المصادر المطلعة بأن الأجواء سادتها الإيجابية، مع إبداء كافة الأطراف التزاماً واضحاً بالعمل على تنفيذ كافة بنود الخطة، مؤكدة أن حركة حماس والفصائل الفلسطينية أكدت تمسكها بتنفيذ كامل مخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ وخطة الرئيس ترمب بشأن غزة، مشددة على جديتها في استكمال خطوات تطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بكافة مراحله.
وأكدت المصادر أن الجهود الجارية تأتي في إطار حرص الوسطاء على دعم الشعب الفلسطيني، مع توافق كافة الأطراف على استكمال المحادثات في القاهرة خلال الأسبوع القادم، كما تلقى وفد حركة حماس دعوة رسمية لاستئناف المباحثات في الأيام القريبة القادمة.
من جانبها أعلنت حركة حماس أن وفد الحركة، برئاسة رئيس الحركة في غزة خليل الحية، اختتم زيارته إلى القاهرة أمس (الجمعة)، بعد سلسلة لقاءات مكثفة مع المسؤولين المصريين والوسطاء، إضافة إلى ممثلي الفصائل الفلسطينية، وعقد الوفد اجتماعاً مهماً مع نيكولاي ميلادينوف، الممثل السامي لمجلس السلام، بحضور وسطاء من مصر وقطر وتركيا.
وقال بيان لحركة حماس إن اللقاءات تركزت على استكمال تطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة وفقاً لخطة الرئيس ترمب، ومعالجة تداعيات الحرب على القطاع.
وشدد وفد الحركة والفصائل على ضرورة استكمال تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق بكافة بنودها بدقة، وبدء عمل اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية الانتقالية لإدارة قطاع غزة بشكل فوري.
وأعرب الوفد عن تقديره الكبير للجهود المصرية برعاية الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، ولدور الوسطاء في دعم ومساندة القضية الفلسطينية، وصولاً إلى إنهاء معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني واستعادة الهدوء المستدام في القطاع.
يُذكر أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة دخل حيز التنفيذ منذ أكتوبر 2025، ويشمل مراحل متعددة تركز على تبادل الأسرى والمحتجزين، الانسحاب التدريجي، زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية، وإعادة الإعمار تحت إشراف دولي، إضافة إلى ترتيبات أمنية وإدارية انتقالية يشرف عليها «مجلس السلام»، الذي أنشأه الرئيس ترمب.
وتأتي هذه الجولة من المباحثات في وقت يسعى فيه الوسطاء إلى تثبيت الهدنة وتجنب أي انتهاكات قد تعيق الانتقال إلى المراحل التالية من الخطة، التي تهدف إلى إعادة إعمار غزة وتحقيق استقرار طويل الأمد في المنطقة.
Informed Egyptian sources confirmed that Egypt hosted important discussions over the past two days with the participation of regional and international mediators, and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov, aimed at completing efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.
The informed sources indicated that the atmosphere was positive, with all parties showing a clear commitment to work on implementing all the provisions of the plan. They emphasized that Hamas and the Palestinian factions affirmed their commitment to fully implement the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit and President Trump's plan regarding Gaza, stressing their seriousness in completing the steps to apply the ceasefire agreement in all its phases.
The sources confirmed that the ongoing efforts are part of the mediators' commitment to support the Palestinian people, with all parties agreeing to continue the discussions in Cairo during the coming week. The Hamas delegation also received an official invitation to resume talks in the near future.
For its part, Hamas announced that the movement's delegation, headed by the leader of the movement in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, concluded its visit to Cairo yesterday (Friday) after a series of intensive meetings with Egyptian officials and mediators, in addition to representatives of the Palestinian factions. The delegation held an important meeting with Nikolai Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, in the presence of mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.
A statement from Hamas indicated that the meetings focused on completing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza according to President Trump's plan and addressing the repercussions of the war on the sector.
The movement's delegation and the factions emphasized the necessity of completing the implementation of the first phase of the agreement in all its provisions accurately, and starting the work of the Palestinian National Transitional Committee to manage the Gaza Strip immediately.
The delegation expressed its great appreciation for the Egyptian efforts under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and for the role of the mediators in supporting the Palestinian cause, aiming to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and restore lasting calm in the sector.
It is worth noting that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect in October 2025, encompassing multiple phases focused on the exchange of prisoners and detainees, gradual withdrawal, increasing humanitarian aid, and reconstruction under international supervision, in addition to transitional security and administrative arrangements overseen by the "Peace Council," established by President Trump.
This round of discussions comes at a time when mediators are seeking to solidify the truce and avoid any violations that could hinder the transition to the next phases of the plan, which aims to rebuild Gaza and achieve long-term stability in the region.