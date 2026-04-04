Informed Egyptian sources confirmed that Egypt hosted important discussions over the past two days with the participation of regional and international mediators, and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov, aimed at completing efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and implement U.S. President Donald Trump's plan.

The informed sources indicated that the atmosphere was positive, with all parties showing a clear commitment to work on implementing all the provisions of the plan. They emphasized that Hamas and the Palestinian factions affirmed their commitment to fully implement the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit and President Trump's plan regarding Gaza, stressing their seriousness in completing the steps to apply the ceasefire agreement in all its phases.



The sources confirmed that the ongoing efforts are part of the mediators' commitment to support the Palestinian people, with all parties agreeing to continue the discussions in Cairo during the coming week. The Hamas delegation also received an official invitation to resume talks in the near future.

For its part, Hamas announced that the movement's delegation, headed by the leader of the movement in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, concluded its visit to Cairo yesterday (Friday) after a series of intensive meetings with Egyptian officials and mediators, in addition to representatives of the Palestinian factions. The delegation held an important meeting with Nikolai Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, in the presence of mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.



A statement from Hamas indicated that the meetings focused on completing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza according to President Trump's plan and addressing the repercussions of the war on the sector.

The movement's delegation and the factions emphasized the necessity of completing the implementation of the first phase of the agreement in all its provisions accurately, and starting the work of the Palestinian National Transitional Committee to manage the Gaza Strip immediately.



The delegation expressed its great appreciation for the Egyptian efforts under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and for the role of the mediators in supporting the Palestinian cause, aiming to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and restore lasting calm in the sector.

It is worth noting that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect in October 2025, encompassing multiple phases focused on the exchange of prisoners and detainees, gradual withdrawal, increasing humanitarian aid, and reconstruction under international supervision, in addition to transitional security and administrative arrangements overseen by the "Peace Council," established by President Trump.

This round of discussions comes at a time when mediators are seeking to solidify the truce and avoid any violations that could hinder the transition to the next phases of the plan, which aims to rebuild Gaza and achieve long-term stability in the region.