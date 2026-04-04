أكدت مصادر مصرية مطلعة استضافة مصر خلال اليومين الماضيين مباحثات مهمة بمشاركة الوسطاء الإقليميين والدوليين، والممثل السامي لمجلس السلام نيكولاي ميلادينوف، بهدف استكمال جهود تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة وتنفيذ خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وأفادت المصادر المطلعة بأن الأجواء سادتها الإيجابية، مع إبداء كافة الأطراف التزاماً واضحاً بالعمل على تنفيذ كافة بنود الخطة، مؤكدة أن حركة حماس والفصائل الفلسطينية أكدت تمسكها بتنفيذ كامل مخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ وخطة الرئيس ترمب بشأن غزة، مشددة على جديتها في استكمال خطوات تطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بكافة مراحله.

وأكدت المصادر أن الجهود الجارية تأتي في إطار حرص الوسطاء على دعم الشعب الفلسطيني، مع توافق كافة الأطراف على استكمال المحادثات في القاهرة خلال الأسبوع القادم، كما تلقى وفد حركة حماس دعوة رسمية لاستئناف المباحثات في الأيام القريبة القادمة.

من جانبها أعلنت حركة حماس أن وفد الحركة، برئاسة رئيس الحركة في غزة خليل الحية، اختتم زيارته إلى القاهرة أمس (الجمعة)، بعد سلسلة لقاءات مكثفة مع المسؤولين المصريين والوسطاء، إضافة إلى ممثلي الفصائل الفلسطينية، وعقد الوفد اجتماعاً مهماً مع نيكولاي ميلادينوف، الممثل السامي لمجلس السلام، بحضور وسطاء من مصر وقطر وتركيا.

وقال بيان لحركة حماس إن اللقاءات تركزت على استكمال تطبيق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة وفقاً لخطة الرئيس ترمب، ومعالجة تداعيات الحرب على القطاع.

وشدد وفد الحركة والفصائل على ضرورة استكمال تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من الاتفاق بكافة بنودها بدقة، وبدء عمل اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية الانتقالية لإدارة قطاع غزة بشكل فوري.

وأعرب الوفد عن تقديره الكبير للجهود المصرية برعاية الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي، ولدور الوسطاء في دعم ومساندة القضية الفلسطينية، وصولاً إلى إنهاء معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني واستعادة الهدوء المستدام في القطاع.

يُذكر أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة دخل حيز التنفيذ منذ أكتوبر 2025، ويشمل مراحل متعددة تركز على تبادل الأسرى والمحتجزين، الانسحاب التدريجي، زيادة المساعدات الإنسانية، وإعادة الإعمار تحت إشراف دولي، إضافة إلى ترتيبات أمنية وإدارية انتقالية يشرف عليها «مجلس السلام»، الذي أنشأه الرئيس ترمب.

وتأتي هذه الجولة من المباحثات في وقت يسعى فيه الوسطاء إلى تثبيت الهدنة وتجنب أي انتهاكات قد تعيق الانتقال إلى المراحل التالية من الخطة، التي تهدف إلى إعادة إعمار غزة وتحقيق استقرار طويل الأمد في المنطقة.