The national "Nafes" assessments will commence tomorrow (Sunday) in 28,000 primary, intermediate, and early childhood schools across various regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia. The assessments will cover mathematics and reading for the third grade of primary school and early childhood schools, as well as mathematics, reading, and science for the sixth grade of primary school, in addition to the same subjects for the third grade of intermediate school.

The assessments, launched by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, target more than one and a half million male and female students, along with the implementation of over 3 million questionnaires directed at students, teachers, school principals, and parents; aimed at collecting comprehensive data about the educational environment.

The "Nafes" assessments come to measure educational performance indicators within the framework of the Human Capacity Development Program, supporting the achievement of its objectives by providing accurate data for decision-makers and beneficiaries, which contributes to evaluating the quality of public education outputs in the primary and intermediate stages and early childhood schools. They also aim to enhance excellence and positive competition among schools and educational offices and administrations, and to support national efforts aimed at developing the educational process and improving its efficiency.