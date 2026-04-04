تنطلق يوم غد (الأحد) اختبارات «نافس» الوطنية في 28 ألف مدرسة ابتدائية ومتوسطة وطفولة مبكرة في مختلف المناطق والمحافظات السعودية، لتغطي مواد الرياضيات والقراءة للصف الثالث الابتدائي ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة، ومواد الرياضيات والقراءة والعلوم للصف السادس الابتدائي، إضافة إلى المواد نفسها للصف الثالث المتوسط.

وتستهدف الاختبارات التي تطلقها هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم، أكثر من مليون ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة، إلى جانب تنفيذ أكثر من 3 ملايين استبانة موجهة للطلاب والطالبات والمعلمين والمعلمات ومديري المدارس وأولياء الأمور؛ بهدف جمع بيانات شاملة حول البيئة التعليمية.

وتأتي اختبارات «نافس» لقياس مؤشرات الأداء التعليمية ضمن إطار برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، ودعم تحقيق مستهدفاته من خلال توفير بيانات دقيقة لصنّاع القرار والمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تقويم جودة مخرجات التعليم العام في المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة. كما تهدف إلى تعزيز التميز والتنافس الإيجابي بين المدارس ومكاتب وإدارات التعليم، ودعم الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تطوير العملية التعليمية ورفع كفاءتها.