كشف تحليل لبيانات الشحن نشرته صحيفة «تلغراف» أن الصين تواصل تزويد إيران بكميات كبيرة من المواد الكيميائية اللازمة لإنتاج وقود الصواريخ الباليستية.


كميات كافية لإنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية


وبحسب معلومات الصحيفة البريطانية، رست 4 سفن إيرانية تخضع لعقوبات دولية في موانئ طهران منذ اندلاع الحرب، بينما كانت سفينة خامسة راسية قبالة سواحلها.


وأفادت بأنه يعتقد أن هذه السفن تنقل مادة بيركلورات الصوديوم، وهي المادة الأولية الأساسية لصناعة الوقود الصلب للصواريخ الباليستية.


وأفصح التقرير عن أن السفن انطلقت من ميناء غاولان في مدينة تشوهاي الصينية، الذي يضم أكبر محطات تخزين المواد الكيميائية السائلة في الصين. ويشير التحليل، الذي راجعه خبراء متخصصون، إلى أن الكميات المنقولة كافية لإنتاج مئات الصواريخ الباليستية.


أسطول يخضع لعقوبات أمريكية وأوروبية


وتعود السفن الخمس إلى أسطول خطوط الشحن الإيراني، الذي يخضع لعقوبات أمريكية وبريطانية وأوروبية. ومن بينها سفينة «هامونا» التي غادرت في 19 فبراير، قبل اندلاع الحرب بأسبوع تقريباً، ووصلت إلى بندر عباس في 26 مارس بعد رحلة استغرقت 5 أسابيع.


وذكرت الصحيفة أن السفن الأخرى، وهي بارزين، شابديس، وراين، رست منذ 22 مارس، بينما كانت «زارديس» على وشك الوصول في 2 أبريل.


وقدر خبراء أن هذه الشحنات الجديدة أكبر حجماً من شحنات سابقة في أوائل 2025 على سفينتي «غولبان» و«جيران»، التي كانت كافية لإنتاج ما بين 102 و157 صاروخاً.


وفي حال استخدام تلك الكميات كمعيار، يعتقد الخبراء أن إيران استوردت ما يكفي لإنتاج نحو 785 صاروخاً إضافياً، ما يعني وفقاً لمراقبي الحرب، أن طهران قادرة على إطلاق ما بين 10 و30 صاروخاً يومياً لمدة شهر كامل آخر.


إيقاف أنظمة تتبع السفن


ورغم صعوبة تتبع السفن بسبب إيقاف أنظمة التتبع الآلي وتغيير الأسماء والوجهات المعلنة، يؤكد التحليل أن الصين تسهل وصول المواد الخام إلى إيران عبر البحر، وربما براً في المستقبل.


من جانبه، اعتبر المسؤول السابق في وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مياد مالكي أن هذه الشحنات مؤشر واضح على أن إيران تحاول بشدة إعادة الإمداد ومعالجة النقص الحاد في مخزون وقود الصواريخ والقذائف.


فيما رأى خبير الحد من التسلح البروفيسور جيفري لويس أن وجود هذه الشحنات يدل على أن إيران لا تزال تحتفظ بقدرة إنتاجية للصواريخ رغم القصف المستمر.