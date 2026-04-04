كشف تحليل لبيانات الشحن نشرته صحيفة «تلغراف» أن الصين تواصل تزويد إيران بكميات كبيرة من المواد الكيميائية اللازمة لإنتاج وقود الصواريخ الباليستية.
كميات كافية لإنتاج الصواريخ الباليستية
وبحسب معلومات الصحيفة البريطانية، رست 4 سفن إيرانية تخضع لعقوبات دولية في موانئ طهران منذ اندلاع الحرب، بينما كانت سفينة خامسة راسية قبالة سواحلها.
وأفادت بأنه يعتقد أن هذه السفن تنقل مادة بيركلورات الصوديوم، وهي المادة الأولية الأساسية لصناعة الوقود الصلب للصواريخ الباليستية.
وأفصح التقرير عن أن السفن انطلقت من ميناء غاولان في مدينة تشوهاي الصينية، الذي يضم أكبر محطات تخزين المواد الكيميائية السائلة في الصين. ويشير التحليل، الذي راجعه خبراء متخصصون، إلى أن الكميات المنقولة كافية لإنتاج مئات الصواريخ الباليستية.
أسطول يخضع لعقوبات أمريكية وأوروبية
وتعود السفن الخمس إلى أسطول خطوط الشحن الإيراني، الذي يخضع لعقوبات أمريكية وبريطانية وأوروبية. ومن بينها سفينة «هامونا» التي غادرت في 19 فبراير، قبل اندلاع الحرب بأسبوع تقريباً، ووصلت إلى بندر عباس في 26 مارس بعد رحلة استغرقت 5 أسابيع.
وذكرت الصحيفة أن السفن الأخرى، وهي بارزين، شابديس، وراين، رست منذ 22 مارس، بينما كانت «زارديس» على وشك الوصول في 2 أبريل.
وقدر خبراء أن هذه الشحنات الجديدة أكبر حجماً من شحنات سابقة في أوائل 2025 على سفينتي «غولبان» و«جيران»، التي كانت كافية لإنتاج ما بين 102 و157 صاروخاً.
وفي حال استخدام تلك الكميات كمعيار، يعتقد الخبراء أن إيران استوردت ما يكفي لإنتاج نحو 785 صاروخاً إضافياً، ما يعني وفقاً لمراقبي الحرب، أن طهران قادرة على إطلاق ما بين 10 و30 صاروخاً يومياً لمدة شهر كامل آخر.
إيقاف أنظمة تتبع السفن
ورغم صعوبة تتبع السفن بسبب إيقاف أنظمة التتبع الآلي وتغيير الأسماء والوجهات المعلنة، يؤكد التحليل أن الصين تسهل وصول المواد الخام إلى إيران عبر البحر، وربما براً في المستقبل.
من جانبه، اعتبر المسؤول السابق في وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مياد مالكي أن هذه الشحنات مؤشر واضح على أن إيران تحاول بشدة إعادة الإمداد ومعالجة النقص الحاد في مخزون وقود الصواريخ والقذائف.
فيما رأى خبير الحد من التسلح البروفيسور جيفري لويس أن وجود هذه الشحنات يدل على أن إيران لا تزال تحتفظ بقدرة إنتاجية للصواريخ رغم القصف المستمر.
An analysis of shipping data published by the "Telegraph" newspaper reveals that China continues to supply Iran with large quantities of the chemicals necessary for producing ballistic missile fuel.
Sufficient quantities for ballistic missile production
According to information from the British newspaper, four Iranian ships, which are subject to international sanctions, have docked at Tehran's ports since the outbreak of the war, while a fifth ship was anchored off its shores.
It reported that these ships are believed to be transporting sodium perchlorate, which is the essential raw material for producing solid fuel for ballistic missiles.
The report disclosed that the ships set sail from the Gaolan Port in the Chinese city of Zhuhai, which houses the largest liquid chemical storage facilities in China. The analysis, reviewed by specialized experts, indicates that the quantities being transported are sufficient to produce hundreds of ballistic missiles.
A fleet under U.S. and European sanctions
The five ships belong to the Iranian shipping fleet, which is subject to U.S., British, and European sanctions. Among them is the "Hamouna," which departed on February 19, about a week before the war broke out, and arrived in Bandar Abbas on March 26 after a journey lasting five weeks.
The newspaper noted that the other ships, namely Barzin, Shabdis, and Rain, have been docked since March 22, while "Zardis" was about to arrive on April 2.
Experts estimated that these new shipments are larger than previous shipments in early 2025 on the ships "Golban" and "Jiran," which were sufficient to produce between 102 and 157 missiles.
If those quantities are used as a benchmark, experts believe that Iran has imported enough to produce around 785 additional missiles, which means, according to war monitors, that Tehran is capable of launching between 10 and 30 missiles daily for another full month.
Stopping ship tracking systems
Despite the difficulty in tracking the ships due to the disabling of automatic tracking systems and the changing of names and declared destinations, the analysis confirms that China is facilitating the delivery of raw materials to Iran by sea, and possibly by land in the future.
For his part, former U.S. Treasury official Miad Maleki considered these shipments a clear indication that Iran is desperately trying to resupply and address the severe shortage of missile and shell fuel stocks.
Meanwhile, arms control expert Professor Jeffrey Lewis viewed the presence of these shipments as evidence that Iran still retains missile production capabilities despite the ongoing bombardment.