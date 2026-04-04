An analysis of shipping data published by the "Telegraph" newspaper reveals that China continues to supply Iran with large quantities of the chemicals necessary for producing ballistic missile fuel.



Sufficient quantities for ballistic missile production



According to information from the British newspaper, four Iranian ships, which are subject to international sanctions, have docked at Tehran's ports since the outbreak of the war, while a fifth ship was anchored off its shores.



It reported that these ships are believed to be transporting sodium perchlorate, which is the essential raw material for producing solid fuel for ballistic missiles.



The report disclosed that the ships set sail from the Gaolan Port in the Chinese city of Zhuhai, which houses the largest liquid chemical storage facilities in China. The analysis, reviewed by specialized experts, indicates that the quantities being transported are sufficient to produce hundreds of ballistic missiles.



A fleet under U.S. and European sanctions



The five ships belong to the Iranian shipping fleet, which is subject to U.S., British, and European sanctions. Among them is the "Hamouna," which departed on February 19, about a week before the war broke out, and arrived in Bandar Abbas on March 26 after a journey lasting five weeks.



The newspaper noted that the other ships, namely Barzin, Shabdis, and Rain, have been docked since March 22, while "Zardis" was about to arrive on April 2.



Experts estimated that these new shipments are larger than previous shipments in early 2025 on the ships "Golban" and "Jiran," which were sufficient to produce between 102 and 157 missiles.



If those quantities are used as a benchmark, experts believe that Iran has imported enough to produce around 785 additional missiles, which means, according to war monitors, that Tehran is capable of launching between 10 and 30 missiles daily for another full month.



Stopping ship tracking systems



Despite the difficulty in tracking the ships due to the disabling of automatic tracking systems and the changing of names and declared destinations, the analysis confirms that China is facilitating the delivery of raw materials to Iran by sea, and possibly by land in the future.



For his part, former U.S. Treasury official Miad Maleki considered these shipments a clear indication that Iran is desperately trying to resupply and address the severe shortage of missile and shell fuel stocks.



Meanwhile, arms control expert Professor Jeffrey Lewis viewed the presence of these shipments as evidence that Iran still retains missile production capabilities despite the ongoing bombardment.