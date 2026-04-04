رفعت إسرائيل من وتيرة ضرباتها على أهداف ومواقع إيرانية إستراتيجية، اليوم السبت، وسط تواصل الغارات الأمريكية على مدن عدة في إيران، التي ترد باستهداف إسرائيل والدول المجاورة بالصواريخ والمسيرات.
وأفاد إعلام إيراني بأن انفجارات هزت بيشوا جنوب شرقي محافظة طهران.
واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية مواقع إيرانية عدة، منها مجمع البتروكيماويات في الأهواز ومحيط قاعدة بوشهر النووية، ومستودع للذخيرة وقاعدة للقوات البرية للحرس الثوري في أصفهان، والقاعدة الجوية التكتيكية الثامنة في أصفهان، والقاعدة الـ10 للجيش الإيراني في محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، وقواعد عسكرية ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ في جبال شمال طهران، ومعهد للأبحاث البصرية والنووية في جامعة بهشتي بطهران، وأرصفة بحرية في ميناء جارك بهرمزغان.
واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية مصنعاً للإسمنت في جنوب إيران، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية، مؤكدة أنه لم يؤد إلى وقف عمليات الإنتاج.
وذكرت إيران أن منطقة قريبة من منشآتها النووية في بوشهر تعرضت لهجوم مما أسفر عن مقتل حارس وتدمير مبنى.
من جانبها، أعلنت منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية عقب الهجوم الأخير على محطة «بوشهر» النووية، أنها لا تملك أي معلومات حول ارتفاع مستويات الإشعاع عقب الحادثة.
واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية-إسرائيلية، اليوم، مواقع حيوية في جنوب غربي إيران، طالت مجمعاً للبتروكيماويات في ماهشهر ما أدى بحسب الإعلام المحلي إلى إصابة عدد من الشركات في المنطقة.
وجرى استهداف خطوط الإنتاج ومحطات الطاقة للمجمع التي أصيبت بأضرار جسيمة ببعض أجزائه.
ويدعم مجمع البتروكيماويات الصناعات العسكرية الإيرانية، إذ ينتج المواد الأولية للمتفجرات المستخدمة في الصواريخ والذخائر، كما ينتج مواد تدخل في صناعة هياكل المسيّرات وأجزاء من الصواريخ والمعدات العسكرية الخفيفة. ويساعد في صناعة الوقود السائل والصلب اللازم لإطلاق الصواريخ.
ويعتبر المجمع عموداً أساسياً في اقتصاد إيران الصناعي ويشكل واحداً من أكبر مجمعات إنتاج المواد البيتروكيماوية في البلاد، وإنتاجه تجاوز 4.8 مليون طن سنويا وفق أحدث الأرقام.
وفي إسرائيل، أُصيب رجل إسرائيلي بجروح طفيفة جراء هجوم صاروخي شنته إيران على مدينة إسرائيلية اليوم السبت. وقالت خدمات الإنقاذ الإسرائيلية إن الرجل أصيب بشظية زجاجية بعد أن ضرب صاروخ إيراني مدينة بني براك بوسط البلاد.
Israel has intensified its strikes on strategic Iranian targets and sites today, Saturday, amid ongoing American airstrikes on several cities in Iran, which retaliates by targeting Israel and neighboring countries with missiles and drones.
Iranian media reported that explosions shook Pishva in the southeastern province of Tehran.
American-Israeli strikes targeted several Iranian sites, including a petrochemical complex in Ahvaz, the vicinity of the Bushehr nuclear base, an ammunition depot, and a ground forces base of the Revolutionary Guard in Isfahan, the eighth tactical airbase in Isfahan, the 10th Iranian army base in Sistan and Baluchestan province, military bases, and missile launch platforms in the mountains north of Tehran, an optical and nuclear research institute at Beheshti University in Tehran, and maritime docks at the Jark port in Hormozgan.
American-Israeli strikes targeted a cement factory in southern Iran, according to local media, confirming that it did not lead to a halt in production operations.
Iran reported that an area near its nuclear facilities in Bushehr was attacked, resulting in the death of a guard and the destruction of a building.
For its part, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced after the recent attack on the "Bushehr" nuclear plant that it has no information regarding any increase in radiation levels following the incident.
Today, American-Israeli strikes targeted vital sites in southwestern Iran, hitting a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, which, according to local media, resulted in damage to several companies in the area.
The production lines and power stations of the complex were targeted, suffering significant damage to some of their parts.
The petrochemical complex supports Iranian military industries, as it produces raw materials for explosives used in missiles and munitions, as well as materials used in the manufacture of drone structures and parts of missiles and light military equipment. It also aids in the production of liquid and solid fuel necessary for launching missiles.
The complex is considered a cornerstone of Iran's industrial economy and is one of the largest petrochemical production complexes in the country, with production exceeding 4.8 million tons annually according to the latest figures.
In Israel, an Israeli man was lightly injured due to a missile attack launched by Iran on an Israeli city today, Saturday. Israeli rescue services stated that the man was injured by glass shrapnel after an Iranian missile struck the city of Bnei Brak in the center of the country.