رفعت إسرائيل من وتيرة ضرباتها على أهداف ومواقع إيرانية إستراتيجية، اليوم السبت، وسط تواصل الغارات الأمريكية على مدن عدة في إيران، التي ترد باستهداف إسرائيل والدول المجاورة بالصواريخ والمسيرات.


وأفاد إعلام إيراني بأن انفجارات هزت بيشوا جنوب شرقي محافظة طهران.


واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية مواقع إيرانية عدة، منها مجمع البتروكيماويات في الأهواز ومحيط قاعدة بوشهر النووية، ومستودع للذخيرة وقاعدة للقوات البرية للحرس الثوري في أصفهان، والقاعدة الجوية التكتيكية الثامنة في أصفهان، والقاعدة الـ10 للجيش الإيراني في محافظة سيستان وبلوشستان، وقواعد عسكرية ومنصات إطلاق صواريخ في جبال شمال طهران، ومعهد للأبحاث البصرية والنووية في جامعة بهشتي بطهران، وأرصفة بحرية في ميناء جارك بهرمزغان.


واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية إسرائيلية مصنعاً للإسمنت في جنوب إيران، بحسب ما أفادت وسائل إعلام محلية، مؤكدة أنه لم يؤد إلى وقف عمليات الإنتاج.


وذكرت إيران أن منطقة قريبة من منشآتها النووية في بوشهر تعرضت لهجوم مما أسفر عن مقتل حارس وتدمير مبنى.


من جانبها، أعلنت منظمة الطاقة الذرية الإيرانية عقب الهجوم الأخير على محطة «بوشهر» النووية، أنها لا تملك أي معلومات حول ارتفاع مستويات الإشعاع عقب الحادثة.


واستهدفت ضربات أمريكية-إسرائيلية، اليوم، مواقع حيوية في جنوب غربي إيران، طالت مجمعاً للبتروكيماويات في ماهشهر ما أدى بحسب الإعلام المحلي إلى إصابة عدد من الشركات في المنطقة.


وجرى استهداف خطوط الإنتاج ومحطات الطاقة للمجمع التي أصيبت بأضرار جسيمة ببعض أجزائه.


ويدعم مجمع البتروكيماويات الصناعات العسكرية الإيرانية، إذ ينتج المواد الأولية للمتفجرات المستخدمة في الصواريخ والذخائر، كما ينتج مواد تدخل في صناعة هياكل المسيّرات وأجزاء من الصواريخ والمعدات العسكرية الخفيفة. ويساعد في صناعة الوقود السائل والصلب اللازم لإطلاق الصواريخ.


ويعتبر المجمع عموداً أساسياً في اقتصاد إيران الصناعي ويشكل واحداً من أكبر مجمعات إنتاج المواد البيتروكيماوية في البلاد، وإنتاجه تجاوز 4.8 مليون طن سنويا وفق أحدث الأرقام.


وفي إسرائيل، أُصيب رجل إسرائيلي بجروح طفيفة جراء هجوم صاروخي شنته إيران على مدينة إسرائيلية اليوم السبت. وقالت خدمات الإنقاذ الإسرائيلية إن الرجل أصيب بشظية زجاجية بعد أن ضرب صاروخ إيراني مدينة بني براك بوسط البلاد.