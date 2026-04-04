Israel has intensified its strikes on strategic Iranian targets and sites today, Saturday, amid ongoing American airstrikes on several cities in Iran, which retaliates by targeting Israel and neighboring countries with missiles and drones.



Iranian media reported that explosions shook Pishva in the southeastern province of Tehran.



American-Israeli strikes targeted several Iranian sites, including a petrochemical complex in Ahvaz, the vicinity of the Bushehr nuclear base, an ammunition depot, and a ground forces base of the Revolutionary Guard in Isfahan, the eighth tactical airbase in Isfahan, the 10th Iranian army base in Sistan and Baluchestan province, military bases, and missile launch platforms in the mountains north of Tehran, an optical and nuclear research institute at Beheshti University in Tehran, and maritime docks at the Jark port in Hormozgan.



American-Israeli strikes targeted a cement factory in southern Iran, according to local media, confirming that it did not lead to a halt in production operations.



Iran reported that an area near its nuclear facilities in Bushehr was attacked, resulting in the death of a guard and the destruction of a building.



For its part, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced after the recent attack on the "Bushehr" nuclear plant that it has no information regarding any increase in radiation levels following the incident.



Today, American-Israeli strikes targeted vital sites in southwestern Iran, hitting a petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, which, according to local media, resulted in damage to several companies in the area.



The production lines and power stations of the complex were targeted, suffering significant damage to some of their parts.



The petrochemical complex supports Iranian military industries, as it produces raw materials for explosives used in missiles and munitions, as well as materials used in the manufacture of drone structures and parts of missiles and light military equipment. It also aids in the production of liquid and solid fuel necessary for launching missiles.



The complex is considered a cornerstone of Iran's industrial economy and is one of the largest petrochemical production complexes in the country, with production exceeding 4.8 million tons annually according to the latest figures.



In Israel, an Israeli man was lightly injured due to a missile attack launched by Iran on an Israeli city today, Saturday. Israeli rescue services stated that the man was injured by glass shrapnel after an Iranian missile struck the city of Bnei Brak in the center of the country.