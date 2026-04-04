أوقفت الحكومة السنغالية جميع الرحلات الخارجية غير الضرورية للوزراء وكبار المسؤولين، محذرة من أوقات صعبة للغاية مستقبلا، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمية جراء الصراع الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي مع إيران، الأمر الذي يفرض ضغوطا على ميزانية الدولة.
مواجهة الأزمة
وفي كلمة ألقاها خلال فعالية شبابية في بلدة مبور الساحلية، أشار رئيس وزراء السنغال عثمان سونكو إلى أن سعر النفط يبلغ حوالي 115 دولارا للبرميل، أي ما يقارب ضعف السعر البالغ 62 دولارا للبرميل الذي أدرجته السنغال في ميزانيتها.
وقال: «لن يغادر أي وزير في حكومتي البلاد إلا إذا كان ذلك لمهمة أساسية تتعلق بالعمل الذي نقوم به في الوقت الراهن». وأعلن أنه ألغى بالفعل رحلاته المقررة إلى النيجر وإسبانيا وفرنسا.
وسارعت الحكومات في أنحاء منطقة غرب أفريقيا والعالم إلى اتخاذ تدابير لمواجهة الأزمة تشمل زيادة أسعار الوقود وتقديم الإعانات والعمل عن بُعد.
تبرير الإجراءات
واستشهد سونكو بهذه الإجراءات لتبرير الخطوات التي اتخذتها السنغال المثقلة بالديون. وأشار إلى أن إجراءات إضافية ستُعلن خلال أيام.
ومن المتوقع أن يلقي وزير الطاقة والمناجم كلمة للشعب في الأيام القادمة لتوضيح تفاصيل الجهود الرامية إلى التخفيف من تأثير صدمة الأسعار.
وأثارت الحرب وإغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز الحيوي اضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع سعر خام برنت القياسي ودفع الحكومات في جميع أنحاء العالم إلى اتخاذ خطوات للتخفيف من الآثار السلبية.
The Senegalese government has suspended all non-essential international trips for ministers and senior officials, warning of very difficult times ahead due to rising global oil prices resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is putting pressure on the state budget.
Confronting the Crisis
In a speech delivered during a youth event in the coastal town of Mbour, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko noted that the price of oil is around $115 per barrel, nearly double the price of $62 per barrel that Senegal had included in its budget.
He stated, "No minister in my government will leave the country unless it is for an essential mission related to the work we are currently doing." He announced that he has already canceled his planned trips to Niger, Spain, and France.
Governments across West Africa and around the world have rushed to take measures to confront the crisis, including raising fuel prices, providing subsidies, and implementing remote work.
Justifying the Measures
Sonko cited these measures to justify the steps taken by debt-laden Senegal. He indicated that additional measures would be announced in the coming days.
The Minister of Energy and Mines is expected to address the public in the coming days to clarify the details of efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the price shock.
The war and Iran's effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz have caused disruptions in global energy markets, leading to a rise in the price of benchmark Brent crude and prompting governments worldwide to take steps to alleviate the negative effects.