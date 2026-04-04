أوقفت الحكومة السنغالية جميع الرحلات الخارجية غير الضرورية للوزراء وكبار المسؤولين، محذرة من أوقات صعبة للغاية ​مستقبلا، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمية جراء الصراع الأمريكي-الإسرائيلي مع إيران، الأمر الذي يفرض ضغوطا على ميزانية الدولة.


مواجهة الأزمة


وفي كلمة ألقاها خلال فعالية شبابية في بلدة مبور الساحلية، أشار رئيس وزراء السنغال عثمان سونكو إلى أن سعر النفط يبلغ ⁠حوالي 115 دولارا للبرميل، أي ‌ما يقارب ‌ضعف السعر البالغ 62 دولارا ​للبرميل الذي أدرجته ‌السنغال في ميزانيتها.


وقال: «لن يغادر أي ‌وزير في حكومتي البلاد إلا إذا كان ذلك لمهمة أساسية تتعلق بالعمل الذي نقوم به في الوقت الراهن». وأعلن أنه ألغى ‌بالفعل رحلاته المقررة إلى النيجر وإسبانيا وفرنسا.


وسارعت الحكومات في ⁠أنحاء ⁠منطقة غرب أفريقيا والعالم إلى اتخاذ تدابير لمواجهة الأزمة تشمل زيادة أسعار الوقود وتقديم الإعانات والعمل عن بُعد.


تبرير الإجراءات


واستشهد سونكو بهذه الإجراءات لتبرير الخطوات التي اتخذتها السنغال المثقلة بالديون. وأشار إلى أن إجراءات إضافية ستُعلن خلال أيام.


ومن المتوقع أن يلقي وزير الطاقة والمناجم كلمة للشعب في الأيام القادمة ​لتوضيح تفاصيل ​الجهود الرامية إلى التخفيف من تأثير صدمة الأسعار.


وأثارت الحرب وإغلاق إيران الفعلي لمضيق هرمز الحيوي اضطرابات في أسواق الطاقة العالمية، مما أدى إلى ارتفاع ‌سعر خام ‌برنت القياسي ودفع الحكومات ​في ‌جميع ⁠أنحاء ​العالم إلى ⁠اتخاذ خطوات للتخفيف من الآثار السلبية.