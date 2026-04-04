The Senegalese government has suspended all non-essential international trips for ministers and senior officials, warning of very difficult times ahead due to rising global oil prices resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is putting pressure on the state budget.



Confronting the Crisis



In a speech delivered during a youth event in the coastal town of Mbour, Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko noted that the price of oil is around $115 per barrel, nearly double the price of $62 per barrel that Senegal had included in its budget.



He stated, "No minister in my government will leave the country unless it is for an essential mission related to the work we are currently doing." He announced that he has already canceled his planned trips to Niger, Spain, and France.



Governments across West Africa and around the world have rushed to take measures to confront the crisis, including raising fuel prices, providing subsidies, and implementing remote work.



Justifying the Measures



Sonko cited these measures to justify the steps taken by debt-laden Senegal. He indicated that additional measures would be announced in the coming days.



The Minister of Energy and Mines is expected to address the public in the coming days to clarify the details of efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the price shock.



The war and Iran's effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz have caused disruptions in global energy markets, leading to a rise in the price of benchmark Brent crude and prompting governments worldwide to take steps to alleviate the negative effects.