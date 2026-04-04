أكد مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز ، جاهزية فريقه لخوض مباراة الاتفاق في ديربي المنطقة الشرقية، ضمن منافسات الجولة 27 من دوري روشن السعودي


وقال خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قبل المواجهة المرتقبة ، إن التحضيرات سارت بشكل جيد رغم تحديات فترة التوقف الدولي، التي تتطلب جهدًا مضاعفًا لإعادة اللاعبين إلى النسق الفني والذهني المطلوب.


وأوضح أن المواجهة تحمل طابعًا خاصًا كونها ديربي، ما يستوجب القتال وتقديم أقصى الجهد داخل الملعب، مؤكدًا في الوقت ذاته أن فريقه لا ينظر لنتائج سابقة، بل يتعامل مع كل مباراة بشكل مستقل.


وأشاد رودجرز بالعمل الفني في فريق الاتفاق، خاصة بعد عودة عدد من اللاعبين المصابين، متوقعًا مباراة قوية وصعبة، مشددًا على جاهزية فريقه لخوض التحدي.


وأشار إلى أن جميع عناصر الفريق في القادسية، سواء اللاعبين السعوديين أو الأجانب أو البدلاء، يلعبون دورًا مهمًا في تحقيق النتائج، مستشهدًا بمساهمة ثلاثة لاعبين سعوديين في الفوز الأخير أمام الأهلي.


كما عبّر عن ثقته في قدرة اللاعبين السعوديين على تقديم مستويات مميزة، سواء مع الفريق أو مع المنتخب في الاستحقاقات القادمة، مؤكدًا أهمية الحفاظ على الهدوء والتركيز، خاصة مع تميز الفريق في العودة خلال الدقائق الأخيرة.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على صعوبة المواجهة، مبينًا أن كرة القدم لا تعترف بالضمانات، لكن الفريق يعد بتقديم أداء قتالي حتى صافرة النهاية.