The head coach of the Al-Qadsiah football team, Irishman Brendan Rodgers, confirmed his team's readiness to face Al-Ettifaq in the Eastern Province derby, as part of the 27th round of the Roshen Saudi League.



He stated during the press conference before the anticipated match that preparations have gone well despite the challenges of the international break, which requires extra effort to bring the players back to the required technical and mental rhythm.



He explained that the match has a special character as it is a derby, which necessitates fighting and giving maximum effort on the field, while also emphasizing that his team does not look at previous results but treats each match independently.



Rodgers praised the technical work at Al-Ettifaq, especially after the return of several injured players, expecting a strong and tough match, stressing his team's readiness to take on the challenge.



He pointed out that all team members at Al-Qadsiah, whether Saudi players, foreign players, or substitutes, play an important role in achieving results, citing the contribution of three Saudi players in the recent victory against Al-Ahli.



He also expressed his confidence in the ability of Saudi players to deliver outstanding performances, both with the team and with the national team in upcoming competitions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining calm and focus, especially with the team's ability to come back in the final minutes.



He concluded his remarks by stressing the difficulty of the match, indicating that football does not recognize guarantees, but the team promises to deliver a fighting performance until the final whistle.