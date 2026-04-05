The Al-Hilal star, Ruben Neves, has put the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation to the test, following his appearance in television statements after Al-Hilal's 2-2 draw against Al-Taawoun. He was seen holding his phone and pointing to the media in one of the match clips, saying: "I am now watching with you the Al-Taawoun attack before they scored their second goal. I had approached the referee demanding a foul before the goal on one of the Al-Taawoun players, and he told me there was no foul." He added: "The clip was a direct cause of Al-Taawoun's goal, and I am watching it with you now; yes, there is a clear foul."



Ruben Neves's statements sparked a wave of reactions on social media among fans, especially since the Portuguese star had previously criticized the committees in the Football Federation back in May, when he criticized the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center's decision to award Al-Nassr points from their match against Al-Urouba last season, saying at the time: "What is happening is a disgrace, and awarding the match points to Al-Nassr does not happen anywhere else in the world."



For his part, lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Daini considered that the recent media statements by Al-Hilal player Ruben Neves necessitate the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee's intervention to impose the necessary penalty on the player. He pointed out that the committee might settle for a financial penalty of (50,000 riyals) according to paragraph (2) of Article (50) of the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations. Al-Daini confirmed that the committee might consider those statements a direct insult to the match officials, and at that time, the player would face a larger penalty that would include suspension for several matches and a financial penalty of up to (300,000 riyals).