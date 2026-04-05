وضع نجم الهلال روبن نيفيز لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق في الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم على المحك، وذلك عقب ظهوره في تصريحات تلفزيونية عقب تعادل الهلال أمام التعاون بنتيجة (2-2)، إذ ظهر حاملاً هاتفه، ومشيراً إلى الإعلاميين بإحدى اللقطات من المباراة، وقال: أشاهد معكم الآن هجمة التعاون قبل تسجيلهم الهدف الثاني، وكنت قد اتجهت إلى حكم المباراة مطالباً بخطأ قبل الهدف على أحد لاعبي التعاون، وأخبرني بأنه لا يوجد خطأ. وأضاف: اللقطة كانت سبباً مباشراً في هدف التعاون، وأنا الآن أشاهدها معكم، نعم يوجد خطأ واضح.


وأثارت تصريحات روبن نيفيز موجة من ردود الفعل في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بين الجماهير، خصوصاً أن النجم البرتغالي سبق له أن خرج بانتقادات سابقة على عمل اللجان في اتحاد الكرة، وذلك في شهر مايو الماضي، عندما انتقد قرار مركز التحكيم الرياضي السعودي بمنح النصر نقاط مباراته أمام العروبة في الموسم الماضي، وقال وقتها: ما يحدث هو عار، ومنح نقاط المباراة لفريق النصر لا يحدث في أي مكان آخر في العالم.


من جهته اعتبر المحامي والمستشار القانوني محمد الديني أن التصريحات الإعلامية الأخيرة للاعب الهلال روبن نيفيز تفرض على لجنة الانضباط والأخلاق التدخل وإيقاع العقوبة اللازمة على اللاعب، إذ أشار إلى أن اللجنة قد تكتفي بعقوبة مالية بمبلغ (50 ألف ريال) طبقاً للفقرة (2) من المادة (50) من لائحة الانضباط والأخلاق، وأكد الديني أن اللجنة قد تعتبر تلك التصريحات إساءة مباشرة لحكام المباراة ووقتها سيكون اللاعب أمام عقوبة أكبر ستشمل الإيقاف عدداً من المباريات وعقوبة مالية تصل إلى (300 ألف ريال).