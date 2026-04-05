علمت «عكاظ» أن قرار مجلس الوزراء بحذف الفقرة (5) من المادة السادسة من نظام تبادل المنافع بين نظامي التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، وإنهاء العمل بعدد من البنود في القواعد والترتيبات السابقة الخاصة بمعاملة الموظفين السعوديين في القطاعات التي يتم تحويلها إلى القطاع الخاص، واكدت التامينات ان القرار لن لا يؤثر على حقوق الموظفين في القطاعات المستهدفة بالتخصيص والتحول، بل يدعم سرعة إجراءات تحويل الموظفين في تلك القطاعات إلى نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية بسبب التحول أو التخصيص، ويضع الآلية المنظمة لهذه الإجراءات بين المؤسسة وتلك القطاعات.
وكان مجلس الوزراء قد أصدر قراراً يتضمن حزمة من التعديلات والإجراءات المتعلقة بأنظمة التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى تنظيم آليات التحول والتخصيص في الجهات الحكومية، ونص القرار على حذف الفقرة (5) من المادة السادسة من نظام تبادل المنافع بين نظامي التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، الصادر عام 1424هـ، إلى جانب إنهاء العمل بعدد من البنود في القواعد والترتيبات السابقة الخاصة بمعاملة الموظفين السعوديين في القطاعات التي يتم تحويلها إلى القطاع الخاص.
وألزم القرار الأجهزة الحكومية التي تصدر بحقها قرارات تحول أو تخصيص بإبلاغ المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من تاريخ صدور القرار، مع تزويدها بكافة البيانات والمعلومات الخاصة بالموظفين والعمال المشمولين بعملية التحول خلال المدة ذاتها من تاريخ التطبيق.
وشمل القرار إلغاء عدد من القرارات السابقة المتعلقة بتسديد التكاليف المالية الإضافية المرتبطة بأنظمة التقاعد والتأمينات، وإلغاء ما نتج عن اللجان الفنية المختصة بتحديد تلك التكاليف، مع اعتماد آلية جديدة لاحتساب الأثر الإكتواري لصناديق المعاشات، بحيث يتم احتساب صافي المكاسب والخسائر والحقوق المكتسبة فقط.
وأكد القرار استكمال إجراءات التحول والتخصيص للجهات التي صدرت لها قرارات سابقة، وفق الضوابط الجديدة، مع تنظيم الأحكام المرتبطة بآليات المعالجة المالية، بما يضمن استمرارية الأنظمة التقاعدية وتطويرها وفق المتغيرات الاقتصادية.
Al-Iqtisad learned that the Cabinet's decision to remove paragraph (5) from Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, and to end the application of several items in the previous rules and arrangements regarding the treatment of Saudi employees in sectors being transferred to the private sector, confirmed that the decision will not affect the rights of employees in the sectors targeted for privatization and transformation. Instead, it supports the swift procedures for transferring employees in those sectors to the social insurance system due to the transformation or privatization, and establishes the organized mechanism for these procedures between the institution and those sectors.
The Cabinet had issued a decision that includes a package of amendments and procedures related to the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, in addition to organizing the mechanisms for transformation and privatization in government entities. The decision stipulated the removal of paragraph (5) from Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, issued in 1424 AH, along with ending the application of several items in the previous rules and arrangements regarding the treatment of Saudi employees in sectors being transferred to the private sector.
The decision obligated government agencies that are subject to transformation or privatization decisions to notify the General Organization for Social Insurance within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the decision, providing it with all data and information related to the employees and workers included in the transformation process within the same period from the date of application.
The decision included the cancellation of several previous decisions related to the payment of additional financial costs associated with the pension and insurance systems, and the cancellation of what resulted from the specialized technical committees in determining those costs, while adopting a new mechanism for calculating the actuarial impact of pension funds, so that only net gains, losses, and accrued rights are calculated.
The decision confirmed the completion of the transformation and privatization procedures for entities that had previously issued decisions, according to the new regulations, while organizing the provisions related to financial processing mechanisms, ensuring the continuity and development of pension systems in line with economic changes.