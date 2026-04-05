Al-Iqtisad learned that the Cabinet's decision to remove paragraph (5) from Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, and to end the application of several items in the previous rules and arrangements regarding the treatment of Saudi employees in sectors being transferred to the private sector, confirmed that the decision will not affect the rights of employees in the sectors targeted for privatization and transformation. Instead, it supports the swift procedures for transferring employees in those sectors to the social insurance system due to the transformation or privatization, and establishes the organized mechanism for these procedures between the institution and those sectors.

The Cabinet had issued a decision that includes a package of amendments and procedures related to the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, in addition to organizing the mechanisms for transformation and privatization in government entities. The decision stipulated the removal of paragraph (5) from Article Six of the system for exchanging benefits between the civil and military pension systems and the social insurance system, issued in 1424 AH, along with ending the application of several items in the previous rules and arrangements regarding the treatment of Saudi employees in sectors being transferred to the private sector.

The decision obligated government agencies that are subject to transformation or privatization decisions to notify the General Organization for Social Insurance within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the decision, providing it with all data and information related to the employees and workers included in the transformation process within the same period from the date of application.

The decision included the cancellation of several previous decisions related to the payment of additional financial costs associated with the pension and insurance systems, and the cancellation of what resulted from the specialized technical committees in determining those costs, while adopting a new mechanism for calculating the actuarial impact of pension funds, so that only net gains, losses, and accrued rights are calculated.

The decision confirmed the completion of the transformation and privatization procedures for entities that had previously issued decisions, according to the new regulations, while organizing the provisions related to financial processing mechanisms, ensuring the continuity and development of pension systems in line with economic changes.