علمت «عكاظ» أن قرار مجلس الوزراء بحذف الفقرة (5) من المادة السادسة من نظام تبادل المنافع بين نظامي التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، وإنهاء العمل بعدد من البنود في القواعد والترتيبات السابقة الخاصة بمعاملة الموظفين السعوديين في القطاعات التي يتم تحويلها إلى القطاع الخاص، واكدت التامينات ان القرار لن لا يؤثر على حقوق الموظفين في القطاعات المستهدفة بالتخصيص والتحول، بل يدعم سرعة إجراءات تحويل الموظفين في تلك القطاعات إلى نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية بسبب التحول أو التخصيص، ويضع الآلية المنظمة لهذه الإجراءات بين المؤسسة وتلك القطاعات.

وكان مجلس الوزراء قد أصدر قراراً يتضمن حزمة من التعديلات والإجراءات المتعلقة بأنظمة التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى تنظيم آليات التحول والتخصيص في الجهات الحكومية، ونص القرار على حذف الفقرة (5) من المادة السادسة من نظام تبادل المنافع بين نظامي التقاعد المدني والعسكري ونظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، الصادر عام 1424هـ، إلى جانب إنهاء العمل بعدد من البنود في القواعد والترتيبات السابقة الخاصة بمعاملة الموظفين السعوديين في القطاعات التي يتم تحويلها إلى القطاع الخاص.

وألزم القرار الأجهزة الحكومية التي تصدر بحقها قرارات تحول أو تخصيص بإبلاغ المؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً من تاريخ صدور القرار، مع تزويدها بكافة البيانات والمعلومات الخاصة بالموظفين والعمال المشمولين بعملية التحول خلال المدة ذاتها من تاريخ التطبيق.

وشمل القرار إلغاء عدد من القرارات السابقة المتعلقة بتسديد التكاليف المالية الإضافية المرتبطة بأنظمة التقاعد والتأمينات، وإلغاء ما نتج عن اللجان الفنية المختصة بتحديد تلك التكاليف، مع اعتماد آلية جديدة لاحتساب الأثر الإكتواري لصناديق المعاشات، بحيث يتم احتساب صافي المكاسب والخسائر والحقوق المكتسبة فقط.

وأكد القرار استكمال إجراءات التحول والتخصيص للجهات التي صدرت لها قرارات سابقة، وفق الضوابط الجديدة، مع تنظيم الأحكام المرتبطة بآليات المعالجة المالية، بما يضمن استمرارية الأنظمة التقاعدية وتطويرها وفق المتغيرات الاقتصادية.