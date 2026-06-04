أنهت أمانة منطقة عسير أعمال صيانة وتأهيل طريق السودة، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لرفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق وتحسين جودة البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في تعزيز السلامة المرورية ورفع كفاءة التنقل. ويُعد طريق السودة أحد المحاور الرئيسة المؤدية إلى أبرز الوجهات الجبلية والسياحية في المملكة، إذ تأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن الاستعدادات الجارية للموسم السياحي الصيفي، بهدف تهيئة الطريق واستقبال الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها. وأكدت الأمانة أن أعمال الصيانة تأتي في إطار خططها الرامية إلى تحسين تجربة الزوار والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة، بما يدعم التنمية السياحية ويعزز من جودة الحياة في المنطقة.
أمانة عسير تُنهي أعمال صيانة وتأهيل طريق السودة
The Asir Region Municipality has completed maintenance and rehabilitation work on Al-Soudah Road, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve the quality of infrastructure, contributing to increased traffic safety and improved mobility. Al-Soudah Road is one of the main routes leading to the most prominent mountainous and tourist destinations in the Kingdom. These works are part of the preparations for the upcoming summer tourist season, aimed at preparing the road to welcome visitors from within and outside the Kingdom. The municipality confirmed that the maintenance work is in line with its plans to improve the visitor experience and elevate the level of services provided, supporting tourism development and enhancing the quality of life in the region.