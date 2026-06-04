The Asir Region Municipality has completed maintenance and rehabilitation work on Al-Soudah Road, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the road network and improve the quality of infrastructure, contributing to increased traffic safety and improved mobility. Al-Soudah Road is one of the main routes leading to the most prominent mountainous and tourist destinations in the Kingdom. These works are part of the preparations for the upcoming summer tourist season, aimed at preparing the road to welcome visitors from within and outside the Kingdom. The municipality confirmed that the maintenance work is in line with its plans to improve the visitor experience and elevate the level of services provided, supporting tourism development and enhancing the quality of life in the region.