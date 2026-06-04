أنهت أمانة منطقة عسير أعمال صيانة وتأهيل طريق السودة، ضمن جهودها المستمرة لرفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق وتحسين جودة البنية التحتية، بما يسهم في تعزيز السلامة المرورية ورفع كفاءة التنقل. ويُعد طريق السودة أحد المحاور الرئيسة المؤدية إلى أبرز الوجهات الجبلية والسياحية في المملكة، إذ تأتي هذه الأعمال ضمن الاستعدادات الجارية للموسم السياحي الصيفي، بهدف تهيئة الطريق واستقبال الزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها. وأكدت الأمانة أن أعمال الصيانة تأتي في إطار خططها الرامية إلى تحسين تجربة الزوار والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة، بما يدعم التنمية السياحية ويعزز من جودة الحياة في المنطقة.