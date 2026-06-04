تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
- لكل إنسان قصة مع رحلة العمر ومراحله؛ هذه الرحلة التي قد تطول أو تقصر. ولأن العمر مراحل، فإن لكل مرحلة أهدافها وخصوصيتها التي يمر الإنسان خلالها بعدد من المتغيرات. فمن الطبيعي جداً أن يتغير المرء مع كل مرحلة، وأن تبدّل الحياة نظرته للأشياء، بل إن من غير الطبيعي ألا يتغير! ومع كل مرحلة جديدة، تصبح نظرته للحياة أكثر عمقاً ونضجاً.
- في هذه الرحلة، هناك من يخطط ويفكر، وهناك من يسير دون وعي تاركاً الأمور تسيّره. وثمة عوامل ومؤثرات قد تكون حاسمة ورئيسية في وصول الإنسان إلى أهدافه التي يصبو إليها؛ فالبيئة والحياة التي يعيشها المرء منذ ولادته وطفولته هي بلا شك عامل مؤثر جداً في مسيرته، وقد تضعه على الطريق الصحيح. ومع ذلك، تختلف معطيات التعامل مع هذه الظروف من شخص إلى آخر؛ فقد تبتسم الحياة لبعضهم ولا تكون العقبات أمامه صعبة، بينما قد يقع آخر في «نفق» وُضع فيه منذ بداية مشواره، فمنهم من يستسلم، ومنهم من ينجح في الخروج منه، عازماً على الركض ومواصلة مشواره بشكل صحيح ليبلغ غايته.
- وإذا تتبعنا مراحل العمر، نجد أن «الطفولة الطبيعية» التي من المفترض أن نعيشها قد اختلفت طرق تربيتها اليوم، وأصبح التعامل مع الطفل أكثر نضجاً ووعياً. بخلاف السابق، حيث كان الطفل يتحمل مسؤوليات مبكرة تضعه وجهاً لوجه مع صعوبات الحياة. هذا الاختلاف جذري بين الماضي والحاضر، ولكل زمن جماله؛ قد يقول البعض إن الماضي كان أجمل بكثير وأبسط، بينما يرى آخرون أن الحاضر والمستقبل يتطلبان جهداً مضاعفاً للوصول إلى المبتغى بسبب قلة الفرص، وفي المقابل، يرى فريق آخر أن الفرص أصبحت أكثر وفرة في عصرنا الحالي، لكنها تشترط الاجتهاد الكبير لتحقيق الأهداف.
- أما في مرحلة الشباب، فتختلف النظرات وتباين العقول والتوجهات؛ فهناك من يريد أن يعيش حياته «بالطول والعرض» مستمتعاً بلحظاتها، وهناك من يغرق في البحث عن لقمة العيش، وهناك من يطمح ليكون مختلفاً وعبقرياً ليحقق أعلى درجات الطموح.
- والحقيقة أن العمر يسير بسرعة مذهلة ولا يتوقف، وكل يوم فيه محسوب من رصيدنا، وقد يصل الإنسان إلى خريف العمر دون أن يحقق أهدافه لعدم مساعدة الظروف له.
- ورغم كل شيء، تحوي الحياة تفاصيل جميلة نعيشها مع الأسرة والأقارب، لتكون الحياة بهم ومعهم في غاية الروعة؛ فالأسرة هي العنوان الرئيسي لكل مراحل العمر. والسؤال الهام هنا: كيف نحافظ عليها؟ وكيف لا نخسر هذا المجتمع الأساسي الذي يحيط بنا؟ يجب ألا تكون نظرتنا لهم سلبية مهما بلغ حجم اختلافنا معهم، فنحن نحتاج أحياناً لتقديم التنازلات حتى لا نخسر قيمتهم الأساسية في حياتنا.
- وفي مرحلة متقدمة من السن، عندما يضعف الجسد وتصبح البصيرة أكثر حدة ونقاء، يلتفت الإنسان للوراء قائلاً: «ليتني فعلت كذا وكذا، وليتني لم أفعل ذلك». لكن الماضي لن يعود، ويتحتم علينا التعامل مع الحاضر ومع كل المعطيات المحيطة بنا.
- لذا، يجب أن نتغير ونغير من أنفسنا للأفضل في كل مراحل العمر؛ فالمتغيرات طبيعية وهي سنة الحياة. يجب ألا نعيش بعقلية الماضي بل بفكر الحاضر؛ فالماضي بكل ما فيه من جماليات قد غادر ولن يعود، ولكن بقيت آثاره وتاريخه الجميل الذي نستمد منه قوتنا، لنسرد تلك القصص الجميلة لأبنائنا لكي يستكملوا بناء المستقبل.
ومضة:
مع الله..
لا الأمس يحزنني
ولا اليوم يشغلني
ولا الغد يقلقني
فالله سبحانه يكفيني
ومع الله..
لا خوف من بشر
ولا رعب من مكر
ولا قلق من غدر!
- Every person has a story with the journey of life and its stages; this journey may be long or short. Because life has stages, each stage has its own goals and uniqueness that a person goes through with a number of changes. It is very natural for a person to change with each stage, and for life to alter their perspective on things; in fact, it is unnatural not to change! With each new stage, their outlook on life becomes deeper and more mature.
- In this journey, some plan and think, while others move along unconsciously, letting circumstances guide them. There are factors and influences that can be crucial and primary in helping a person reach their desired goals; the environment and life that a person has lived since birth and childhood are undoubtedly very influential in their journey and can set them on the right path. However, the way individuals deal with these circumstances varies from one person to another; some may find life smiling upon them with few obstacles, while others may find themselves in a "tunnel" they have been placed in since the beginning of their journey. Some give up, while others succeed in emerging from it, determined to run and continue their journey correctly to reach their destination.
- If we trace the stages of life, we find that the "natural childhood" we are supposed to experience has seen changes in its upbringing methods today, and the approach to children has become more mature and aware. Unlike in the past, when children bore early responsibilities that confronted them face-to-face with life's difficulties. This difference is fundamental between the past and the present, and each era has its beauty; some may say that the past was much more beautiful and simpler, while others see that the present and future require double the effort to achieve goals due to a lack of opportunities. Conversely, another group believes that opportunities have become more abundant in our current age, but they require significant effort to achieve goals.
- In the youth stage, perspectives, minds, and orientations differ; some want to live their lives "to the fullest," enjoying its moments, while others drown in the search for a livelihood, and some aspire to be different and genius to achieve the highest levels of ambition.
- The truth is that life moves at an astonishing speed and does not stop, and every day counts against our balance, and a person may reach the autumn of their life without achieving their goals due to unfavorable circumstances.
- Despite everything, life contains beautiful details that we experience with family and relatives, making life with them truly wonderful; family is the mainstay of all stages of life. The important question here is: how do we maintain it? How do we not lose this fundamental community that surrounds us? Our perspective on them should not be negative, no matter how great our differences may be; sometimes we need to make concessions so that we do not lose their essential value in our lives.
- In an advanced stage of age, when the body weakens and insight becomes sharper and clearer, a person looks back and says: "I wish I had done this and that, and I wish I had not done that." But the past will not return, and we must deal with the present and all the surrounding circumstances.
- Therefore, we must change and improve ourselves for the better at every stage of life; changes are natural and are part of the cycle of life. We should not live with a mindset of the past but with a present mindset; the past, with all its beauties, has left and will not return, but its effects and beautiful history remain from which we draw our strength, so we can tell those beautiful stories to our children so they can continue building the future.
Flash:
With God..
Neither yesterday saddens me
Nor today occupies me
Nor tomorrow worries me
For God Almighty is sufficient for me
And with God..
There is no fear of people
Nor terror from deceit
Nor anxiety from treachery!