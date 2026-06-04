- Every person has a story with the journey of life and its stages; this journey may be long or short. Because life has stages, each stage has its own goals and uniqueness that a person goes through with a number of changes. It is very natural for a person to change with each stage, and for life to alter their perspective on things; in fact, it is unnatural not to change! With each new stage, their outlook on life becomes deeper and more mature.



- In this journey, some plan and think, while others move along unconsciously, letting circumstances guide them. There are factors and influences that can be crucial and primary in helping a person reach their desired goals; the environment and life that a person has lived since birth and childhood are undoubtedly very influential in their journey and can set them on the right path. However, the way individuals deal with these circumstances varies from one person to another; some may find life smiling upon them with few obstacles, while others may find themselves in a "tunnel" they have been placed in since the beginning of their journey. Some give up, while others succeed in emerging from it, determined to run and continue their journey correctly to reach their destination.



- If we trace the stages of life, we find that the "natural childhood" we are supposed to experience has seen changes in its upbringing methods today, and the approach to children has become more mature and aware. Unlike in the past, when children bore early responsibilities that confronted them face-to-face with life's difficulties. This difference is fundamental between the past and the present, and each era has its beauty; some may say that the past was much more beautiful and simpler, while others see that the present and future require double the effort to achieve goals due to a lack of opportunities. Conversely, another group believes that opportunities have become more abundant in our current age, but they require significant effort to achieve goals.



- In the youth stage, perspectives, minds, and orientations differ; some want to live their lives "to the fullest," enjoying its moments, while others drown in the search for a livelihood, and some aspire to be different and genius to achieve the highest levels of ambition.



- The truth is that life moves at an astonishing speed and does not stop, and every day counts against our balance, and a person may reach the autumn of their life without achieving their goals due to unfavorable circumstances.



- Despite everything, life contains beautiful details that we experience with family and relatives, making life with them truly wonderful; family is the mainstay of all stages of life. The important question here is: how do we maintain it? How do we not lose this fundamental community that surrounds us? Our perspective on them should not be negative, no matter how great our differences may be; sometimes we need to make concessions so that we do not lose their essential value in our lives.



- In an advanced stage of age, when the body weakens and insight becomes sharper and clearer, a person looks back and says: "I wish I had done this and that, and I wish I had not done that." But the past will not return, and we must deal with the present and all the surrounding circumstances.



- Therefore, we must change and improve ourselves for the better at every stage of life; changes are natural and are part of the cycle of life. We should not live with a mindset of the past but with a present mindset; the past, with all its beauties, has left and will not return, but its effects and beautiful history remain from which we draw our strength, so we can tell those beautiful stories to our children so they can continue building the future.



Flash:



With God..



Neither yesterday saddens me



Nor today occupies me



Nor tomorrow worries me



For God Almighty is sufficient for me



And with God..



There is no fear of people



Nor terror from deceit



Nor anxiety from treachery!