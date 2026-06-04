- لكل إنسان قصة مع رحلة العمر ومراحله؛ هذه الرحلة التي قد تطول أو تقصر. ولأن العمر مراحل، فإن لكل مرحلة أهدافها وخصوصيتها التي يمر الإنسان خلالها بعدد من المتغيرات. فمن الطبيعي جداً أن يتغير المرء مع كل مرحلة، وأن تبدّل الحياة نظرته للأشياء، بل إن من غير الطبيعي ألا يتغير! ومع كل مرحلة جديدة، تصبح نظرته للحياة أكثر عمقاً ونضجاً.


- في هذه الرحلة، هناك من يخطط ويفكر، وهناك من يسير دون وعي تاركاً الأمور تسيّره. وثمة عوامل ومؤثرات قد تكون حاسمة ورئيسية في وصول الإنسان إلى أهدافه التي يصبو إليها؛ فالبيئة والحياة التي يعيشها المرء منذ ولادته وطفولته هي بلا شك عامل مؤثر جداً في مسيرته، وقد تضعه على الطريق الصحيح. ومع ذلك، تختلف معطيات التعامل مع هذه الظروف من شخص إلى آخر؛ فقد تبتسم الحياة لبعضهم ولا تكون العقبات أمامه صعبة، بينما قد يقع آخر في «نفق» وُضع فيه منذ بداية مشواره، فمنهم من يستسلم، ومنهم من ينجح في الخروج منه، عازماً على الركض ومواصلة مشواره بشكل صحيح ليبلغ غايته.


- وإذا تتبعنا مراحل العمر، نجد أن «الطفولة الطبيعية» التي من المفترض أن نعيشها قد اختلفت طرق تربيتها اليوم، وأصبح التعامل مع الطفل أكثر نضجاً ووعياً. بخلاف السابق، حيث كان الطفل يتحمل مسؤوليات مبكرة تضعه وجهاً لوجه مع صعوبات الحياة. هذا الاختلاف جذري بين الماضي والحاضر، ولكل زمن جماله؛ قد يقول البعض إن الماضي كان أجمل بكثير وأبسط، بينما يرى آخرون أن الحاضر والمستقبل يتطلبان جهداً مضاعفاً للوصول إلى المبتغى بسبب قلة الفرص، وفي المقابل، يرى فريق آخر أن الفرص أصبحت أكثر وفرة في عصرنا الحالي، لكنها تشترط الاجتهاد الكبير لتحقيق الأهداف.


- أما في مرحلة الشباب، فتختلف النظرات وتباين العقول والتوجهات؛ فهناك من يريد أن يعيش حياته «بالطول والعرض» مستمتعاً بلحظاتها، وهناك من يغرق في البحث عن لقمة العيش، وهناك من يطمح ليكون مختلفاً وعبقرياً ليحقق أعلى درجات الطموح.


- والحقيقة أن العمر يسير بسرعة مذهلة ولا يتوقف، وكل يوم فيه محسوب من رصيدنا، وقد يصل الإنسان إلى خريف العمر دون أن يحقق أهدافه لعدم مساعدة الظروف له.


- ورغم كل شيء، تحوي الحياة تفاصيل جميلة نعيشها مع الأسرة والأقارب، لتكون الحياة بهم ومعهم في غاية الروعة؛ فالأسرة هي العنوان الرئيسي لكل مراحل العمر. والسؤال الهام هنا: كيف نحافظ عليها؟ وكيف لا نخسر هذا المجتمع الأساسي الذي يحيط بنا؟ يجب ألا تكون نظرتنا لهم سلبية مهما بلغ حجم اختلافنا معهم، فنحن نحتاج أحياناً لتقديم التنازلات حتى لا نخسر قيمتهم الأساسية في حياتنا.


- وفي مرحلة متقدمة من السن، عندما يضعف الجسد وتصبح البصيرة أكثر حدة ونقاء، يلتفت الإنسان للوراء قائلاً: «ليتني فعلت كذا وكذا، وليتني لم أفعل ذلك». لكن الماضي لن يعود، ويتحتم علينا التعامل مع الحاضر ومع كل المعطيات المحيطة بنا.


- لذا، يجب أن نتغير ونغير من أنفسنا للأفضل في كل مراحل العمر؛ فالمتغيرات طبيعية وهي سنة الحياة. يجب ألا نعيش بعقلية الماضي بل بفكر الحاضر؛ فالماضي بكل ما فيه من جماليات قد غادر ولن يعود، ولكن بقيت آثاره وتاريخه الجميل الذي نستمد منه قوتنا، لنسرد تلك القصص الجميلة لأبنائنا لكي يستكملوا بناء المستقبل.


ومضة:


مع الله..


لا الأمس يحزنني


ولا اليوم يشغلني


ولا الغد يقلقني


فالله سبحانه يكفيني


ومع الله..


لا خوف من بشر


ولا رعب من مكر


ولا قلق من غدر!