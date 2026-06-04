بدأت وفود الحجاج في مغادرة المدينة المنوّرة بعد أن أتمّوا فريضة الحج، وزاروا المسجد النبوي الشريف، ومعالم السيرة العطرة، والمواقع الدينية والتاريخية التي تجسّد صفحات مشرقة من حياة النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم. وقد تجوّل الحجاج في المنطقة المركزية المحيطة بالمسجد النبوي، مستمتعين بأجوائها الهادئة وأسواقها العامرة، حاملين معهم الهدايا التذكارية لأهلهم وأحبابهم. وغادروا المدينة وقلوبهم مفعمة بالحنين، داعين الله أن يكتب لهم العودة إلى هذه البقاع الطاهرة مرة أخرى.