The delegations of pilgrims began to leave the city of Medina after completing the Hajj pilgrimage, visiting the Prophet's Mosque, the landmarks of the noble biography, and the religious and historical sites that embody bright pages from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The pilgrims roamed the central area surrounding the Prophet's Mosque, enjoying its tranquil atmosphere and bustling markets, carrying with them souvenirs for their families and loved ones. They left the city with hearts full of longing, praying to God to grant them the opportunity to return to these holy places once again.