علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن نادي الاتحاد يتجه لبيع عقد المهاجم يوسف النصيري في الصيف القادم. وكانت الإدارة الاتحادية تعاقدت مع اللاعب خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية من العام الحالي 2026، قادماً من فنربخشة التركي بعقد يمتد حتى عام 2028، بديلاً للقائد الاتحادي السابق الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، الذي انتقل لصفوف فريق الهلال خلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الإدارة الاتحادية تسعى للتعاقد مع مهاجم مميز يشكل إضافة فنية للفريق الكروي في السنوات القادمة، وشرعت من الآن في البحث عن مهاجم بديل للمغربي يوسف النصيري.


من جانب آخر، يضع المدرب كونسيساو اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة نيوم الأربعاء القادم، الساعة الـ9:00 مساء، ضمن الجولة الـ(29) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة رئيسية من أجل اعتماد النهج الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية المناسبة لمواجهة نيوم القادمة.