علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن نادي الاتحاد يتجه لبيع عقد المهاجم يوسف النصيري في الصيف القادم. وكانت الإدارة الاتحادية تعاقدت مع اللاعب خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية من العام الحالي 2026، قادماً من فنربخشة التركي بعقد يمتد حتى عام 2028، بديلاً للقائد الاتحادي السابق الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، الذي انتقل لصفوف فريق الهلال خلال في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية.
وأوضحت المصادر أن الإدارة الاتحادية تسعى للتعاقد مع مهاجم مميز يشكل إضافة فنية للفريق الكروي في السنوات القادمة، وشرعت من الآن في البحث عن مهاجم بديل للمغربي يوسف النصيري.
من جانب آخر، يضع المدرب كونسيساو اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة نيوم الأربعاء القادم، الساعة الـ9:00 مساء، ضمن الجولة الـ(29) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة رئيسية من أجل اعتماد النهج الفني المناسب، والاستقرار على العناصر الأساسية المناسبة لمواجهة نيوم القادمة.
“Okaz” learned from its sources that Al-Ittihad Club is heading to sell the contract of striker Youssef En-Nesyri next summer. The club's management had signed the player during the winter transfer window of the current year 2026, coming from Turkish club Fenerbahçe with a contract that extends until 2028, as a replacement for the former team captain, Frenchman Karim Benzema, who transferred to Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window.
The sources indicated that the club's management is seeking to sign a distinguished striker who would be a technical addition to the football team in the coming years, and has already begun searching for a replacement for Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri.
On another note, coach Kونسيساو is putting the final touches on the starting lineup that he will use in the match against Neom next Wednesday at 9:00 PM, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Pro League, where he will conduct a main practice to adopt the appropriate technical approach and finalize the suitable key players for the upcoming Neom match.