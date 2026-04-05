“Okaz” learned from its sources that Al-Ittihad Club is heading to sell the contract of striker Youssef En-Nesyri next summer. The club's management had signed the player during the winter transfer window of the current year 2026, coming from Turkish club Fenerbahçe with a contract that extends until 2028, as a replacement for the former team captain, Frenchman Karim Benzema, who transferred to Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window.



The sources indicated that the club's management is seeking to sign a distinguished striker who would be a technical addition to the football team in the coming years, and has already begun searching for a replacement for Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri.



On another note, coach Kونسيساو is putting the final touches on the starting lineup that he will use in the match against Neom next Wednesday at 9:00 PM, as part of the 29th round of the Saudi Pro League, where he will conduct a main practice to adopt the appropriate technical approach and finalize the suitable key players for the upcoming Neom match.