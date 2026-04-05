A large crowd of worshippers at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh performed the funeral prayer for the deceased Razan Al-Shaibani after the Dhuhr prayer today, Sunday. She passed away due to injuries sustained in the tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of her mother and four of her siblings about 10 days ago.

Razan joined the list of victims of the fire that broke out at the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which took the lives of her mother and her siblings Sultan, Abeer, and Ameera, in addition to a third sister. Meanwhile, the deceased had been receiving medical care in the hospital throughout the past days before she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.