أدّت جموع المصلين بجامع الراجحي في الرياض، عقب صلاة ظهر اليوم الأحد، صلاة الجنازة على الفقيدة رزان الشيباني، التي وافتها المنية متأثرة بإصاباتها في حادثة الحريق الأليمة التي أودت بحياة والدتها وأربعة من أشقائها قبل نحو 10 أيام.

وانضمت رزان إلى قائمة ضحايا الحريق الذي اندلع في مطلع إجازة عيد الفطر، الذي أودى بحياة والدتها وأشقائها سلطان وعبير وأميرة، إضافة إلى شقيقة ثالثة، بينما ظلت الفقيدة تتلقى الرعاية الطبية في المستشفى طوال الأيام الماضية قبل أن تنتقل إلى رحمة الله متأثرة بجراحها.