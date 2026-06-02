The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a reply thank-you telegram to the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of his congratulations for Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season. Below is the text:

“Your Royal Highness, Minister of Interior

Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee

Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:

We received your telegram No. 319354 dated 12/12/1447 AH, which included your congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on your behalf and on behalf of the Highnesses, the Emirs of the regions, and the Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, security personnel, and all governmental and private agencies participating in the Hajj operations this year 1447 AH. You noted the success of this year's Hajj season despite the circumstances the region is going through, thanks to God Almighty and His grace, and then to the distinguished efforts made by everyone, and the comprehensive security, preventive, organizational, and service plans that were approved and executed, which enabled - by the grace of God Almighty - the guests of Allah, numbering (1,707,301) pilgrims, to perform their rituals and move between the holy sites with comfort, ease, and tranquility in an atmosphere filled with spirituality, serenity, security, and faith.

We have followed the great efforts made by all sectors participating in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, and we were pleased to see the care, dedication, and precision from everyone in earning the honor of serving the guests of Allah, and the comfort and security experienced by the pilgrims.

As we thank you all for your congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, we ask God to return it to us and to you and to the Islamic nation with blessings and prosperity. We praise Him, Glorified and Exalted, for the success of this year's Hajj season, and for what we were able to achieve in serving the pilgrims of His ancient House and the visitors of the Messenger's Mosque, peace be upon him. We ask God Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and return them to their homelands safe and sound. We also ask Him, Glorified and Exalted, to grant us success in all that is good for Islam and Muslims, and to bless us with sincerity in word and deed, and to make our actions purely for His noble face. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive.

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a reply thank-you telegram to the Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of his congratulations for Eid al-Adha and the success of this year's Hajj season. Below is the text:

“Your Royal Highness, Minister of Interior

Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee

Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:

We have reviewed your telegram No. 319353 dated 12/12/1447 AH, which included your congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on your behalf and on behalf of the Highnesses, the Emirs of the regions, and the Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the Supreme Hajj Committee, security personnel, and all those working in the system of serving the guests of Allah during this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, and your reference to the success of this year's Hajj season despite the circumstances the region is going through, and the performance of the guests of Allah in their rituals with ease, comfort, and tranquility, with the help and support of God Almighty.

We are pleased to thank you for your congratulations and for the success achieved in this year's Hajj season 1447 AH, thanks to God Almighty and then to the care and guidance of my father, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God support and protect him - and the efforts made by everyone in the precise implementation of the Hajj plans (security, health, preventive, organizational, service, and traffic), with comprehensive follow-up from the concerned authorities to ensure the comfort of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah.

We ask the Almighty Lord to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims and to grant us all success in serving them, and to protect my father, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and our beloved country, and to maintain its security and prosperity. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”