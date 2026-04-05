فيما أكدت وسائل علام إيرانية وقوع انفجارات عنيفة في مقر الحرس الثوري في شيراز، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد) إنه قتل قائداً بارزاً آخر في مقر النفط التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني.
وأوضح الجيش الإسرائيلي أن المسؤول عن الشؤون التجارية محمد رضا أشرفي كاهي قتل داخل مقر النفط (الجمعة) خلال غارات جوية استهدفت منطقة طهران، مبيناً أن مقر النفط يدعم أنشطة الحرس الثوري الإيراني وتعزيز قدراته العسكرية، وكذلك أنشطة حلفائه الإقليميين، ومن بينهم «حزب الله» والحوثيون، من خلال الأرباح الناتجة عن مبيعات النفط.
وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن قبل أيام مقتل قائد مقر النفط التابع للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية، الذي يؤدي دوراً مشابهاً لدور مقر الحرس الثوري بالنسبة للجيش النظامي الإيراني.
من جهته، وقال نائب محافظ خوزستان، ولي الله حياتي، اليوم، إنّ مطار قاسم سليماني استُهدف بغارة جوية نفذتها القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، في حين أفادت مصادر إيرانية بمقتل 5 أشخاص في قصف على مناطق بأصفهان وسط البلاد.
وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية سماع دوي انفجارات في خارك، فيما وقعت انفجارات في كرمانشاه غرب إيران.
While Iranian media confirmed the occurrence of violent explosions at the Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Shiraz, the Israeli army stated today (Sunday) that it killed another prominent commander at the oil headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
The Israeli army explained that the official in charge of commercial affairs, Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, was killed inside the oil headquarters (on Friday) during airstrikes targeting the Tehran area, indicating that the oil headquarters supports the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and enhances its military capabilities, as well as the activities of its regional allies, including "Hezbollah" and the Houthis, through profits generated from oil sales.
The Israeli army had announced days ago the killing of the commander of the oil headquarters of the Iranian armed forces, which plays a role similar to that of the Revolutionary Guard headquarters for the Iranian regular army.
For his part, the Deputy Governor of Khuzestan, Valiollah Hayati, stated today that Qassem Soleimani Airport was targeted by an airstrike carried out by American and Israeli forces, while Iranian sources reported the killing of 5 people in shelling on areas in Isfahan in central Iran.
Iranian media confirmed hearing the sound of explosions in Khark, while explosions occurred in Kermanshah in western Iran.