While Iranian media confirmed the occurrence of violent explosions at the Revolutionary Guard headquarters in Shiraz, the Israeli army stated today (Sunday) that it killed another prominent commander at the oil headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



The Israeli army explained that the official in charge of commercial affairs, Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, was killed inside the oil headquarters (on Friday) during airstrikes targeting the Tehran area, indicating that the oil headquarters supports the activities of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and enhances its military capabilities, as well as the activities of its regional allies, including "Hezbollah" and the Houthis, through profits generated from oil sales.



The Israeli army had announced days ago the killing of the commander of the oil headquarters of the Iranian armed forces, which plays a role similar to that of the Revolutionary Guard headquarters for the Iranian regular army.



For his part, the Deputy Governor of Khuzestan, Valiollah Hayati, stated today that Qassem Soleimani Airport was targeted by an airstrike carried out by American and Israeli forces, while Iranian sources reported the killing of 5 people in shelling on areas in Isfahan in central Iran.



Iranian media confirmed hearing the sound of explosions in Khark, while explosions occurred in Kermanshah in western Iran.