فيما أكدت وسائل علام إيرانية وقوع انفجارات عنيفة في مقر الحرس الثوري في شيراز، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد) إنه قتل قائداً بارزاً آخر في مقر النفط التابع للحرس الثوري الإيراني.


وأوضح الجيش الإسرائيلي أن المسؤول عن الشؤون التجارية محمد رضا أشرفي كاهي قتل داخل مقر النفط (الجمعة) خلال غارات جوية استهدفت منطقة طهران، مبيناً أن مقر النفط يدعم أنشطة الحرس الثوري الإيراني وتعزيز قدراته العسكرية، وكذلك أنشطة حلفائه الإقليميين، ومن بينهم «حزب الله» والحوثيون، من خلال الأرباح الناتجة عن مبيعات النفط.


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي قد أعلن قبل أيام مقتل قائد مقر النفط التابع للقوات المسلحة الإيرانية، الذي يؤدي دوراً مشابهاً لدور مقر الحرس الثوري بالنسبة للجيش النظامي الإيراني.


من جهته، وقال نائب محافظ خوزستان، ولي الله حياتي، اليوم، إنّ مطار قاسم سليماني استُهدف بغارة جوية نفذتها القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، في حين أفادت مصادر إيرانية بمقتل 5 أشخاص في قصف على مناطق بأصفهان وسط البلاد.


وأكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية سماع دوي انفجارات في خارك، فيما وقعت انفجارات في كرمانشاه غرب إيران.