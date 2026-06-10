أعربت دولة الكويت عن إدانتها واستنكارها لاستمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة والمتكررة عليها، التي كان آخرها اليوم، في تصعيد جديد يضاف إلى سلسلة الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة، ويعد تمادياً خطيراً يعرّض حياة المدنيين وسلامة المنشآت الحيوية والسكنية للخطر.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية- في بيان نشرته وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا)- أن تكرار هذه الاعتداءات يعكس نهجاً عدوانياً منظماً وانتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة دولة الكويت، وخرقاً فاضحاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وتقويضاً للجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد في المنطقة.

وشدّدت على احتفاظ دولة الكويت بحقها الكامل في اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحفظ أمنها والدفاع عن أراضيها ومنشآتها الحيوية وفقاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.