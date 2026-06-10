The State of Kuwait expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the continued Iranian aggressions against it, the latest of which occurred today, in a new escalation added to the series of ongoing Iranian attacks, representing a serious transgression that endangers the lives of civilians and the safety of vital and residential facilities.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs - in a statement published by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - affirmed that the recurrence of these aggressions reflects an organized aggressive approach and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, and undermines efforts aimed at de-escalation in the region.

It emphasized that the State of Kuwait reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and vital facilities in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.