أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية، اليوم الإثنين، القبض على شخصين من المتورطين في مهاجمة السفارة الإماراتية في دمشق.


وأوضحت في بيان مساء أمس الأحد، أن وحدات الأمن ألقت القبض على «م.ص» و«ش.ع»، اللذين ثبت تورطهما في الاعتداء على مقر السفارة الإماراتية.


وأفادت الفوزارة بأنها باشرت اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهمين وفقًا للأصول المتبعة. وأكدت أن أي اعتداء على البعثات الدبلوماسية يُعد خطاً أحمر لا يمكن التهاون فيه، وأنها ستبقى يقظة وحازمة في حماية هذه البعثات وضمان احترام الأعراف الدبلوماسية.


من جانبه، كشف المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية نور الدين البابا، في تصريحات للإخبارية السورية، أن الشخصين المقبوض عليهما لهما ارتباط بالنظام السابق عبر تنظيمات فلسطينية.


وكانت الخارجية الإماراتية أعربت في بيان السبت «عن إدانتها واستنكارها الشديدين لأعمال الشغب ومحاولة تخريب الممتلكات والاعتداءات التي استهدفت مقر بعثتها ومقر رئيس البعثة في دمشق، وأكدت رفضها واستهجانها للإساءات غير المقبولة تجاه الرموز الوطنية للدولة».


وقال مسؤول أمني سوري إن الواقعة حدثت بعد أن انفصل بعض المشاركين عن مظاهرة مؤيدة للفلسطينيين أكبر حجماً أقيمت في ساحة الأمويين القريبة، مضيفا أنهم حاولوا اقتحام السفارة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز». وأضاف المسؤول أن قوى الأمن الداخلي منعتهم من الاقتحام وتعاملت مع الحادثة.