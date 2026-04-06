The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced today, Monday, the arrest of two individuals involved in the attack on the UAE embassy in Damascus.



It clarified in a statement on Sunday evening that security units arrested "M.S." and "S.A.", who were proven to be involved in the assault on the UAE embassy premises.



The ministry reported that it has begun taking the necessary legal actions against the accused according to the established procedures. It emphasized that any attack on diplomatic missions is a red line that cannot be overlooked, and that it will remain vigilant and firm in protecting these missions and ensuring respect for diplomatic norms.



For his part, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, revealed in statements to Syrian news that the two arrested individuals have connections to the previous regime through Palestinian organizations.



The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement on Saturday "its strong condemnation and denunciation of the riots, attempts to vandalize property, and assaults targeting its mission and the residence of the head of the mission in Damascus. It affirmed its rejection and disapproval of the unacceptable insults directed at the national symbols of the state."



A Syrian security official stated that the incident occurred after some participants separated from a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration held in the nearby Umayyad Square, adding that they attempted to storm the embassy, according to what was reported by Reuters. The official added that internal security forces prevented them from storming and dealt with the incident.