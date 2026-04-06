The U.S. Secret Service announced yesterday (Sunday) that it is conducting an extensive investigation into a shooting incident that occurred overnight near Lafayette Park, which is located directly in front of the White House.

The Secret Service stated in a statement posted on the platform "X" that no injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been found so far, following a thorough search of the park and the surrounding area after midnight.

It added that the Secret Service police are cooperating with the Washington D.C. police and the U.S. Park Police in conducting an intensive search for a potential vehicle and a suspect.

It noted that security measures are heightened in the area, and some roads remain closed, while operations inside the White House are proceeding normally.

President Donald Trump was spending the weekend inside the White House and has not issued any immediate comment on the incident so far.

Lafayette Park is located directly north of the White House and is considered one of the most security-sensitive areas in Washington, frequently witnessing protest gatherings and political activity. The area is known as the "Presidential Plaza" due to its close proximity to the U.S. presidential residence.

The U.S. Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president, vice president, and their families, in addition to securing presidential facilities such as the White House, and often handles any shooting incidents or potential threats in the vicinity of the White House with the utmost caution, even if no injuries result.

This incident comes during a time of heightened political and security tension in Washington, especially with the ongoing escalation of U.S. military action in the Middle East, accompanied by fears of domestic or external reactions.

There have been previous shooting incidents and attempted breaches around the White House in recent years, prompting authorities to continuously enhance security measures.