أعلنت الخدمة السرية الأمريكية، أمس (الأحد)، أنها تُجري تحقيقاً موسعاً في حادث إطلاق نار وقع ليلاً بالقرب من حديقة لافاييت، التي تقع مباشرة أمام البيت الأبيض.

وقالت الخدمة السرية في بيان نشرته على منصة «إكس» إنه لم يتم الإبلاغ عن أي إصابات بشرية، ولم يتم العثور على أي مشتبه به حتى الآن، بعد تفتيش شامل للحديقة والمنطقة المحيطة بها بعد منتصف الليل.

وأضافت أن شرطة الخدمة السرية تتعاون مع شرطة العاصمة واشنطن وشرطة المتنزهات الأمريكية في إجراء بحث مكثف عن مركبة محتملة وشخص مشتبه به.

وأشارت إلى أن الإجراءات الأمنية مشددة في المنطقة، وأن بعض الطرق لا تزال مغلقة، بينما تسير العمليات داخل البيت الأبيض بشكل طبيعي.

وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب يقضي عطلة نهاية الأسبوع داخل البيت الأبيض، ولم يصدر عنه أي تعليق فوري على الحادث حتى الآن.

وتقع حديقة لافاييت مباشرة شمال البيت الأبيض، وتُعد من أكثر الأماكن حساسية أمنياً في واشنطن، وتشهد بشكل دائم تجمعات احتجاجية ونشاطاً سياسياً، وتُعرف المنطقة باسم «الساحة الرئاسية» نظراً لقربها الشديد من مقر الرئاسة الأمريكية.

وتعتبر الخدمة السرية الأمريكية هي الجهة المسؤولة عن حماية الرئيس ونائبه وعائلتيهما، إضافة إلى تأمين المنشآت الرئاسية مثل البيت الأبيض، وغالباً ما تتعامل مع أي حادث إطلاق نار أو تهديد محتمل في محيط البيت الأبيض بأقصى درجات الحرص، حتى لو لم يسفر عن إصابات.

يأتي هذا الحادث في فترة تشهد واشنطن توتراً سياسياً وأمنياً مرتفعاً، خصوصاً مع استمرار التصعيد العسكري الأمريكي في الشرق الأوسط، وما يصاحبه من مخاوف من ردود فعل داخلية أو خارجية.

وسبق أن شهد محيط البيت الأبيض حوادث إطلاق نار ومحاولات اقتحام خلال السنوات الماضية، مما دفع السلطات إلى تعزيز الإجراءات الأمنية بشكل مستمر.