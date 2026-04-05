Majid Al-Otaibi revealed to "Okaz" the details and circumstances of the tragic fire that occurred in the Tuwaiq neighborhood of the capital, Riyadh, resulting in the death of four of his children and his wife. He explained that the incident broke out after the dawn prayer on the second day of Eid al-Fitr.



Al-Otaibi indicated that he was sleeping on the ground floor with two of his children, while his wife and the rest of the children were on the upper floor. He was awakened by the cries of his young son, who hurried to wake him up. At that moment, he was surprised to find the fire had broken out, so he rushed to get his two children out of the house, then turned off the electricity and tried to return to save the rest of the family, but the thick smoke prevented him from entering.



He noted that his son Bandar (32 years old) noticed the smoke rising while he was in the external room, so he rushed inside the house to save his mother and siblings. He managed to wake them up and started helping them down, but the flames had spread to the staircase corridor, which trapped them and prevented their escape. They had to move away from the tongues of fire before succumbing to smoke inhalation.



Al-Otaibi added that two of his daughters tried to escape by breaking through the flames, but one of them died, while the other was injured with burns. His son Abdulaziz managed to save her and get her out of the fire site before she was taken to the hospital, where she is currently in intensive care.



He confirmed that the fire resulted in the death of his wife, their sons Sultan and Bandar, and their daughter, in addition to their youngest daughter who later died in the hospital due to brain damage. He pointed out that his son Abdulaziz (28 years old) and his daughter (25 years old) are still receiving treatment, emphasizing that he is waiting for the official investigation results to be released.