كشف ماجد العتيبي لـ«عكاظ» تفاصيل وملابسات الحريق المأساوي الذي وقع في حي طويق بالعاصمة الرياض، وأسفر عن وفاة 4 من أبنائه وزوجته. وأوضح أن الحادثة اندلعت بعد صلاة فجر اليوم الثاني من عيد الفطر.


وبيّن العتيبي أنه كان نائماً في الدور الأرضي مع اثنين من أبنائه، بينما كانت زوجته وبقية الأبناء في الدور العلوي، وقد استيقظ على استغاثة ابنه الصغير، الذي سارع لإيقاظه. وعندها تفاجأ باندلاع الحريق، فبادر بإخراج طفليه إلى خارج المنزل، ثم فصل التيار الكهربائي، وحاول العودة لإنقاذ بقية الأسرة، إلا أن الدخان الكثيف حال دون دخوله.


وأشار إلى أن ابنه بندر (32 عاماً) لاحظ تصاعد الدخان أثناء وجوده في الغرفة الخارجية، فاندفع إلى داخل المنزل لإنقاذ والدته وإخوته، وتمكن من إيقاظهم، وبدأ في مساعدتهم للنزول، لكن النيران كانت قد امتدت إلى ممر الدرج، ما أدى إلى محاصرتهم ومنعهم من الخروج، فاضطروا للابتعاد عن ألسنة اللهب، قبل أن يفارقوا الحياة اختناقاً بالدخان.


وأضاف العتيبي أن اثنتين من بناته حاولتا الهرب عبر اختراق النيران، إلا أن إحداهما توفيت، بينما أصيبت الأخرى بحروق، وتمكن ابنه عبدالعزيز من إنقاذها وإخراجها من موقع الحريق قبل نقلها إلى المستشفى، حيث ترقد حالياً في العناية المركزة.


وأكد أن الحريق أدى إلى وفاة زوجته، وابنيهما سلطان وبندر، وابنتهما، إضافة إلى ابنته الصغرى التي توفيت لاحقاً في المستشفى نتيجة تلف دماغي. وأشار إلى أن ابنه عبدالعزيز (28 عاماً) وابنته (25 عاماً) ما زالا يتلقيان العلاج، مؤكداً أنه بانتظار صدور النتائج الرسمية للتحقيق.