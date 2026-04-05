كشف ماجد العتيبي لـ«عكاظ» تفاصيل وملابسات الحريق المأساوي الذي وقع في حي طويق بالعاصمة الرياض، وأسفر عن وفاة 4 من أبنائه وزوجته. وأوضح أن الحادثة اندلعت بعد صلاة فجر اليوم الثاني من عيد الفطر.
وبيّن العتيبي أنه كان نائماً في الدور الأرضي مع اثنين من أبنائه، بينما كانت زوجته وبقية الأبناء في الدور العلوي، وقد استيقظ على استغاثة ابنه الصغير، الذي سارع لإيقاظه. وعندها تفاجأ باندلاع الحريق، فبادر بإخراج طفليه إلى خارج المنزل، ثم فصل التيار الكهربائي، وحاول العودة لإنقاذ بقية الأسرة، إلا أن الدخان الكثيف حال دون دخوله.
وأشار إلى أن ابنه بندر (32 عاماً) لاحظ تصاعد الدخان أثناء وجوده في الغرفة الخارجية، فاندفع إلى داخل المنزل لإنقاذ والدته وإخوته، وتمكن من إيقاظهم، وبدأ في مساعدتهم للنزول، لكن النيران كانت قد امتدت إلى ممر الدرج، ما أدى إلى محاصرتهم ومنعهم من الخروج، فاضطروا للابتعاد عن ألسنة اللهب، قبل أن يفارقوا الحياة اختناقاً بالدخان.
وأضاف العتيبي أن اثنتين من بناته حاولتا الهرب عبر اختراق النيران، إلا أن إحداهما توفيت، بينما أصيبت الأخرى بحروق، وتمكن ابنه عبدالعزيز من إنقاذها وإخراجها من موقع الحريق قبل نقلها إلى المستشفى، حيث ترقد حالياً في العناية المركزة.
وأكد أن الحريق أدى إلى وفاة زوجته، وابنيهما سلطان وبندر، وابنتهما، إضافة إلى ابنته الصغرى التي توفيت لاحقاً في المستشفى نتيجة تلف دماغي. وأشار إلى أن ابنه عبدالعزيز (28 عاماً) وابنته (25 عاماً) ما زالا يتلقيان العلاج، مؤكداً أنه بانتظار صدور النتائج الرسمية للتحقيق.
Majid Al-Otaibi revealed to "Okaz" the details and circumstances of the tragic fire that occurred in the Tuwaiq neighborhood of the capital, Riyadh, resulting in the death of four of his children and his wife. He explained that the incident broke out after the dawn prayer on the second day of Eid al-Fitr.
Al-Otaibi indicated that he was sleeping on the ground floor with two of his children, while his wife and the rest of the children were on the upper floor. He was awakened by the cries of his young son, who hurried to wake him up. At that moment, he was surprised to find the fire had broken out, so he rushed to get his two children out of the house, then turned off the electricity and tried to return to save the rest of the family, but the thick smoke prevented him from entering.
He noted that his son Bandar (32 years old) noticed the smoke rising while he was in the external room, so he rushed inside the house to save his mother and siblings. He managed to wake them up and started helping them down, but the flames had spread to the staircase corridor, which trapped them and prevented their escape. They had to move away from the tongues of fire before succumbing to smoke inhalation.
Al-Otaibi added that two of his daughters tried to escape by breaking through the flames, but one of them died, while the other was injured with burns. His son Abdulaziz managed to save her and get her out of the fire site before she was taken to the hospital, where she is currently in intensive care.
He confirmed that the fire resulted in the death of his wife, their sons Sultan and Bandar, and their daughter, in addition to their youngest daughter who later died in the hospital due to brain damage. He pointed out that his son Abdulaziz (28 years old) and his daughter (25 years old) are still receiving treatment, emphasizing that he is waiting for the official investigation results to be released.