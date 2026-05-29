رفع أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447، مشيداً بما تحقق من نجاحٍ وتميز في إدارة وتنظيم الحج بفضل الله ثم بفضل المتابعة المستمرة والدعم اللامحدود من القيادة، وما سخّرته من إمكانات بشرية وتقنية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن ما تحقق من تكامل في منظومة العمل بين مختلف الجهات الحكومية والقطاعات المعنية يجسد مستوى الجاهزية العالية والكفاءة التنظيمية التي باتت تتمتع بها المملكة في إدارة الحشود وتقديم أفضل الخدمات للحجاج، بما يضمن أداءهم مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

وأشار إلى أن النجاحات المتواصلة التي تحققها المملكة في كل موسم حج تعكس المكانة العظيمة التي توليها قيادة هذه البلاد لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، وحرصها الدائم على تطوير منظومة الحج والارتقاء بها وفق أعلى المعايير.

وسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ويوفق هذه البلاد المباركة لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.