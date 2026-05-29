The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447. He praised the achievements of success and excellence in the management and organization of Hajj, thanks to God and the continuous follow-up and unlimited support from the leadership, as well as the human and technical resources dedicated to serving the guests of الرحمن.

The Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed that the integration achieved in the work system among various government entities and relevant sectors reflects the high level of readiness and organizational efficiency that the Kingdom has come to enjoy in crowd management and providing the best services to pilgrims, ensuring that they perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.

He pointed out that the continuous successes achieved by the Kingdom in every Hajj season reflect the great status that the leadership of this country gives to serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, and its constant commitment to developing the Hajj system and elevating it according to the highest standards.

He asked God Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, to maintain the Kingdom's security and stability, to accept the pilgrims' Hajj, and to grant this blessed country success in serving Islam and Muslims.