The King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the great success and precise and distinguished organization of this year's Hajj season 1447.

In a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the King of Bahrain expressed his sincere congratulations on the success achieved thanks to the grace of Allah - Glory be to Him - and the great efforts and generous care provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his government, represented by all ministries, sectors, and relevant authorities that dedicated and harnessed all their efforts and energies around the clock to organize the Hajj rituals, ensure their success, and serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, ensuring their comfort; which contributed to the performance of their Hajj rituals with ease, safety, and tranquility in an atmosphere filled with serenity and faith.

The King of Bahrain praised the ongoing expansion works being witnessed at the Holy Mosque in Mecca, and the introduction of distinguished services and modern advanced smart technologies in all facilities and sacred sites that meet the needs of the pilgrims and benefit them, facilitating the performance of their rituals, which are highly praised and appreciated by everyone.

He asked the Almighty to accept the Hajj and acts of worship from the guests of Allah, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, grant him abundant health and happiness, continuous wellness, and a long life, and to bless the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people with further progress, prosperity, security, and safety under his wise leadership.

He also congratulated the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in two telegrams, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the great success and precise and distinguished organization of this year's Hajj season 1447.