The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the success of this year's Hajj season 1447.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah expressed his sincere congratulations in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for this great success, which was achieved by the grace of Allah Almighty and then thanks to the generous care provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the Government of the Kingdom, represented by all ministries and relevant sectors that dedicated and mobilized all their efforts to facilitate the performance of Hajj rituals, overcoming any obstacles, and providing everything necessary for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah around the clock with dedication and sincerity, within a distinguished organization and a high level of services offered to the guests of the Merciful.

The Emir of the State of Kuwait praised the continuous expansion and ongoing development witnessed by the Sacred House of Allah, along with the introduction of modern smart services and technologies that contributed to meeting the needs of the pilgrims and facilitating their performance of the rituals, which have received appreciation and commendation from everyone.

He asked Allah Almighty to accept everyone's prayers and good deeds during these blessed days, and to grant the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its noble people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated his brother, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a similar telegram, on the success of the Hajj season.