هنأ أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم حج هذا العام 1447.
وأعرب الشيخ مشعل الصباح في برقية بعثها لخادم الحرمين الشريفين عن خالص التهاني بهذا النجاح الكبير الذي تحقق بفضل من الله تعالى ثم بفضل العناية الكريمة التي أولاها خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد وحكومة المملكة ممثلة بكافة الوزارات والقطاعات المعنية التي سخرت واستنفرت كافة جهودها لتسهيل أداء مناسك الحج وتذليل أية عقبات، وتوفير كل ما يلزم لحجاج بيت الله الحرام على مدار الساعة بكل تفانٍ وإخلاص مشهودين، ضمن تنظيم متميز ومستوى رفيع من الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.
وأشاد أمير دولة الكويت بما يشهده بيت الله الحرام من أعمال توسعة متواصلة وتطوير مستمر، إلى جانب ما تم استحداثه من خدمات وتقنيات ذكية حديثة أسهمت في تلبية احتياجات الحجاج وتيسير أدائهم للمناسك، والتي تحظى بإشادة وتقدير وثناء الجميع.
وسأل المولى تعالى أن يتقبل من الجميع الدعاء وصالح الأعمال في هذه الأيام المباركة، وأن ينعم على المملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها الكريم بالمزيد من التقدم والازدهار تحت ظل القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين.
كما هنأ أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في برقية مماثلة، أخاه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج.
The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the success of this year's Hajj season 1447.
Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah expressed his sincere congratulations in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for this great success, which was achieved by the grace of Allah Almighty and then thanks to the generous care provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the Government of the Kingdom, represented by all ministries and relevant sectors that dedicated and mobilized all their efforts to facilitate the performance of Hajj rituals, overcoming any obstacles, and providing everything necessary for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah around the clock with dedication and sincerity, within a distinguished organization and a high level of services offered to the guests of the Merciful.
The Emir of the State of Kuwait praised the continuous expansion and ongoing development witnessed by the Sacred House of Allah, along with the introduction of modern smart services and technologies that contributed to meeting the needs of the pilgrims and facilitating their performance of the rituals, which have received appreciation and commendation from everyone.
He asked Allah Almighty to accept everyone's prayers and good deeds during these blessed days, and to grant the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its noble people further progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also congratulated his brother, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a similar telegram, on the success of the Hajj season.