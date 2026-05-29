The Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today the Minister of Interior of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution bin Ismail, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, ways to enhance the existing security cooperation between the two ministries in both countries were discussed, along with several topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of Interior of Malaysia expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the comprehensive facilities and services provided, which contributed to facilitating the performance of the pilgrims' rituals with ease and reassurance, praising the continuous efforts made by the Kingdom to serve the guests of Allah and take care of them.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.