The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Iftaa, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, received today, at his residence in Mina, the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

During the meeting, several topics related to this year's Hajj season were discussed, including the efforts made to serve the guests of Allah and their transportation between the holy sites using various means, ensuring that they can perform their rituals with peace and ease, in light of the significant care and attention the two holy mosques receive from the wise leadership and the pilgrims and sacred sites.

The Mufti praised the comprehensive direct and logistical services provided by the Ministry of Transport, which contribute to enabling the pilgrims and their movements and enhancing the quality of services offered to them.

Present at the reception were the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Iftaa, and the General Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed, along with several esteemed members of the Council of Senior Scholars.