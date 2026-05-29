استقبل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف في مقر النيابة العامة بمجمع الدوائر الحكومية بحمى المشاعر المقدسة، أعضاء ومنسوبي النيابة العامة المشاركين في أعمال موسم الحج، وذلك خلال جولته على مقرات النيابة العامة بالمشاعر المقدسة، مهنئًا إياهم بمناسبة عيد الأضحى، سائلًا الله أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات.

وأثنى اليوسف على ما بذله أعضاء ومنسوبو النيابة من جهود ميدانية خلال موسم الحج، أسهمت في سرعة إنجاز الإجراءات وتعزيز العدالة، مقدرًا ما تحلوا به من تفانٍ وانضباط، وروح عمل جماعي، كان له أثر في نجاح الأعمال المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال الموسم.

وأكد حرص النيابة العامة على دعم الكفاءات الوطنية، ورفع مستوى الاستعداد في مختلف الأعمال المرتبطة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وحماية حقوقهم، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة.