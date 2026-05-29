استقبل النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف في مقر النيابة العامة بمجمع الدوائر الحكومية بحمى المشاعر المقدسة، أعضاء ومنسوبي النيابة العامة المشاركين في أعمال موسم الحج، وذلك خلال جولته على مقرات النيابة العامة بالمشاعر المقدسة، مهنئًا إياهم بمناسبة عيد الأضحى، سائلًا الله أن يعيده على الجميع بالخير والبركات.
وأثنى اليوسف على ما بذله أعضاء ومنسوبو النيابة من جهود ميدانية خلال موسم الحج، أسهمت في سرعة إنجاز الإجراءات وتعزيز العدالة، مقدرًا ما تحلوا به من تفانٍ وانضباط، وروح عمل جماعي، كان له أثر في نجاح الأعمال المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال الموسم.
وأكد حرص النيابة العامة على دعم الكفاءات الوطنية، ورفع مستوى الاستعداد في مختلف الأعمال المرتبطة بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وحماية حقوقهم، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة.
The Attorney General, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, received members and staff of the Public Prosecution participating in the Hajj season activities at the Public Prosecution headquarters in the government complex in the sacred sites, during his tour of the Public Prosecution offices in the sacred sites, congratulating them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and asking Allah to bring it back to everyone with goodness and blessings.
Al-Yousef praised the efforts made by the members and staff of the Public Prosecution during the Hajj season, which contributed to the swift completion of procedures and the enhancement of justice, appreciating their dedication, discipline, and spirit of teamwork, which had a significant impact on the success of the services provided to the guests of Allah during the season.
He emphasized the Public Prosecution's commitment to supporting national competencies and raising the level of preparedness in various activities related to serving the guests of Allah and protecting their rights, in line with the aspirations of the leadership.