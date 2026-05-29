The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met today at the Royal Court in Mina with the President of the Republic of Chad, President Mohamed Idriss Deby Itno.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Head of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, the Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Chad Dr. Attallah Al-Zaid.

Also present from the Chadian side were the First Deputy President of the Senate, Mbanga Haji Oudi, the President of the Constitutional Court, Jean Bernard Badari, the Minister of State and Special Advisor to the President Dr. Idriss Saleh Beshar, the Minister and Special Secretary to the President Dosa Idriss Deby Itno, and the Minister and Head of the State Security Agency (Intelligence) Ismail Suleiman Loni.