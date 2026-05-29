التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الديوان الملكي بقصر منى، اليوم، رئيس جمهورية تشاد الرئيس محمد إدريس ديبي إتنو.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وآفاق التعاون في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث عدد من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر بن عبيد الرشيد، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تشاد الدكتور عطالله الزايد.

كما حضره من الجانب التشادي، النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الشيوخ امبانج حاجي أودي، ورئيس المحكمة الدستورية جان بيرنارد باداري، ووزير الدولة المستشار الخاص لرئيس الجمهورية الدكتور إدريس صالح بشر، والوزير والسكرتير الخاص لرئيس الجمهورية دوسا إدريس ديبي اتنوا، والوزير ورئيس جهاز أمن الدولة (الاستخبارات) إسماعيل سليمان لوني.