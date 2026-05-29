التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في الديوان الملكي بقصر منى، اليوم، رئيس جمهورية تشاد الرئيس محمد إدريس ديبي إتنو.
وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وآفاق التعاون في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب بحث عدد من المسائل ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر اللقاء وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ورئيس الاستخبارات العامة خالد بن علي الحميدان، وسكرتير ولي العهد الدكتور بندر بن عبيد الرشيد، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية تشاد الدكتور عطالله الزايد.
كما حضره من الجانب التشادي، النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الشيوخ امبانج حاجي أودي، ورئيس المحكمة الدستورية جان بيرنارد باداري، ووزير الدولة المستشار الخاص لرئيس الجمهورية الدكتور إدريس صالح بشر، والوزير والسكرتير الخاص لرئيس الجمهورية دوسا إدريس ديبي اتنوا، والوزير ورئيس جهاز أمن الدولة (الاستخبارات) إسماعيل سليمان لوني.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met today at the Royal Court in Mina with the President of the Republic of Chad, President Mohamed Idriss Deby Itno.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Head of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, the Secretary of the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Chad Dr. Attallah Al-Zaid.
Also present from the Chadian side were the First Deputy President of the Senate, Mbanga Haji Oudi, the President of the Constitutional Court, Jean Bernard Badari, the Minister of State and Special Advisor to the President Dr. Idriss Saleh Beshar, the Minister and Special Secretary to the President Dosa Idriss Deby Itno, and the Minister and Head of the State Security Agency (Intelligence) Ismail Suleiman Loni.