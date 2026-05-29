The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the successful completion of this year's Hajj season 1447.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his deep appreciation in a congratulatory telegram for the tremendous efforts made by the Kingdom's government to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, praising the tangible developments witnessed in the Hajj season annually through the use of the latest technologies and the mobilization of all resources to enable the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, tranquility, and safety.

He prayed that the Almighty grants continuous success to the Kingdom in organizing this blessed annual ritual and in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites.