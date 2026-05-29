هنأ سلطان عُمان هيثم بن طارق أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447.
وأعرب السُّلطان هيثم بن طارق في برقية تهنئة عن بالغ تقديره على ما تبذله حكومة المملكة من جهود عظيمة لخدمة حُجّاج بيت الله الحرام، مُشيدًا بالتطور الملموس الذي يشهده موسم الحج سنويًّا باستخدام أحدث التّقنيات وتسخير كلّ الإمكانات لتمكين الحُجّاج من أداء المناسك بكل يُسرٍ وطمأنينة وأمان.
ودعا المولى أن يكتب التوفيق الدّائم للمملكة في تنظيم هذه الشعيرة السّنوية المُباركة، ورعاية الحرمين الشريفين والمشاعر المُقدّسة.
The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, congratulated his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the successful completion of this year's Hajj season 1447.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his deep appreciation in a congratulatory telegram for the tremendous efforts made by the Kingdom's government to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, praising the tangible developments witnessed in the Hajj season annually through the use of the latest technologies and the mobilization of all resources to enable the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, tranquility, and safety.
He prayed that the Almighty grants continuous success to the Kingdom in organizing this blessed annual ritual and in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and the sacred sites.