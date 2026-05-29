هنأ سلطان عُمان هيثم بن طارق أخاه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447.

وأعرب السُّلطان هيثم بن طارق في برقية تهنئة عن بالغ تقديره على ما تبذله حكومة المملكة من جهود عظيمة لخدمة حُجّاج بيت الله الحرام، مُشيدًا بالتطور الملموس الذي يشهده موسم الحج سنويًّا باستخدام أحدث التّقنيات وتسخير كلّ الإمكانات لتمكين الحُجّاج من أداء المناسك بكل يُسرٍ وطمأنينة وأمان.

ودعا المولى أن يكتب التوفيق الدّائم للمملكة في تنظيم هذه الشعيرة السّنوية المُباركة، ورعاية الحرمين الشريفين والمشاعر المُقدّسة.