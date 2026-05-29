رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ بمناسبة النجاح الكبير الذي تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام 1447.
وأشار وزير العدل إلى أن نجاح موسم حج هذا العام تحقق بفضل الله ثم التوجيهات الكريمة والاهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، والمتابعة الحثيثة والدؤوبة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وما وفرته الدولة من إمكانات وخدمات متكاملة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
وأكد وزير العدل أن التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والجاهزية العالية لمختلف القطاعات أسهما في تقديم خدمات نوعية للحجاج، وعكسا مستوى التقدم الذي تشهده المملكة في إدارة الحشود وتقديم الخدمات في مواسم الحج، وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وأوضح الدكتور الصمعاني أن وزارة العدل سخّرت خدماتها القضائية والتوثيقية والرقمية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، ضمن منظومة عدلية متكاملة دعمت سرعة الإنجاز وتيسير الوصول للخدمات العدلية في المشاعر المقدسة.
وسأل وزير العدل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم وطاعاتهم.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the great success achieved during this year's Hajj season 1447.
The Minister of Justice pointed out that the success of this year's Hajj season was achieved thanks to God, followed by the generous directives and attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the diligent and continuous follow-up from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the comprehensive resources and services provided by the state to serve the guests of Allah and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.
The Minister of Justice confirmed that the integration between government agencies and the high readiness of various sectors contributed to providing quality services to the pilgrims, reflecting the level of progress the Kingdom is witnessing in crowd management and service provision during Hajj seasons, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Dr. Al-Samaani explained that the Ministry of Justice has harnessed its judicial, documentation, and digital services to serve the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, as part of a comprehensive judicial system that supported the speed of completion and facilitated access to judicial services in the holy sites.
The Minister of Justice prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, and to sustain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity, and to accept the Hajj and acts of worship from the pilgrims.