The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the great success achieved during this year's Hajj season 1447.

The Minister of Justice pointed out that the success of this year's Hajj season was achieved thanks to God, followed by the generous directives and attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the diligent and continuous follow-up from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the comprehensive resources and services provided by the state to serve the guests of Allah and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.

The Minister of Justice confirmed that the integration between government agencies and the high readiness of various sectors contributed to providing quality services to the pilgrims, reflecting the level of progress the Kingdom is witnessing in crowd management and service provision during Hajj seasons, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Al-Samaani explained that the Ministry of Justice has harnessed its judicial, documentation, and digital services to serve the guests of Allah during the Hajj season, as part of a comprehensive judicial system that supported the speed of completion and facilitated access to judicial services in the holy sites.

The Minister of Justice prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, and to sustain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity, and to accept the Hajj and acts of worship from the pilgrims.