رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني التهنئة إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود؛ بمناسبة النجاح الكبير الذي تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام 1447.

وأشار وزير العدل إلى أن نجاح موسم حج هذا العام تحقق بفضل الله ثم التوجيهات الكريمة والاهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، والمتابعة الحثيثة والدؤوبة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وما وفرته الدولة من إمكانات وخدمات متكاملة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن وتمكينهم من أداء مناسكهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.

وأكد وزير العدل أن التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والجاهزية العالية لمختلف القطاعات أسهما في تقديم خدمات نوعية للحجاج، وعكسا مستوى التقدم الذي تشهده المملكة في إدارة الحشود وتقديم الخدمات في مواسم الحج، وفق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأوضح الدكتور الصمعاني أن وزارة العدل سخّرت خدماتها القضائية والتوثيقية والرقمية لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم الحج، ضمن منظومة عدلية متكاملة دعمت سرعة الإنجاز وتيسير الوصول للخدمات العدلية في المشاعر المقدسة.

وسأل وزير العدل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم وطاعاتهم.