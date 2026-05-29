Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, the President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, on behalf of all university staff, extended the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season for the year 1447.

He stated, "I am pleased, on behalf of all university staff, to extend the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the leadership on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year 1447, which was marked by distinguished organization and integrated efforts that enabled the guests of Allah to perform their rituals in an atmosphere of tranquility and ease, reflecting the care of the wise leadership and its continuous commitment to serving the pilgrims."

Dr. Fahd Al-Harbi praised the success achieved in this year's Hajj, affirming that it was the result of meticulous organization, the provision of all needs at the highest levels, and the distinguished management of the large crowds of the guests of Allah with ease and comfort, thanks to Allah Almighty, and then due to the direct follow-up and sound guidance from the leadership.

He added that this year's Hajj season was characterized by the implementation of all stages of the rituals, which enabled the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah to perform their rites with humility, tranquility, ease, and comfort, in addition to providing all capabilities in various security and governmental service sectors, enhancing the level of services, utilizing resources and means, and ensuring good management, organization, and precise planning at all health, security, organizational, and service levels, while using the latest technologies to facilitate the pilgrims throughout the Hajj season.

Al-Harbi appreciated the significant efforts made by all state sectors to ensure the success of this year's Hajj season, praying to Allah Almighty to protect the wise leadership and grant it success in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah from all corners of the earth, and to record these great efforts in the service of the pilgrims in the balance of the good deeds of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, and to accept the pilgrims' Hajj, bestow upon them acceptance and kindness, and to continue blessing our country with security, prosperity, and stability, and to bring this blessed occasion back to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.