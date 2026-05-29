رفع رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، نيابةً عن كافة منسوبي الجامعة، أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريكات إلى مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لعام 1447.

وقال: «يسرني، نيابةً عن كافة منسوبي الجامعة، أن أرفع أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات للقيادة بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447، من تنظيم متميز وجهود متكاملة مكنت ضيوف الرحمن من أداء مناسكهم في أجواء من الطمأنينة واليسر، بما يعكس عناية القيادة الرشيدة وحرصها المستمر على خدمة الحجاج».

وأشاد الدكتور فهد الحربي بما تحقق من نجاح في حج هذا العام، مؤكداً أن ذلك جاء نتيجةً للتنظيم الدقيق، وتوفير كافة الاحتياجات وفق أعلى المستويات، والإدارة المتميزة للحشود الكبيرة من ضيوف الرحمن بيسر وسهولة، بفضل الله سبحانه وتعالى، ثم بفضل المتابعة المباشرة والتوجيهات السديدة من القيادة.

وأضاف أن موسم الحج لهذا العام تميز بتنفيذ كافة مراحل المناسك بما مكّن حجاج بيت الله الحرام من أداء نسكهم في خشوع وطمأنينة ويسر وسهولة، إلى جانب توفير جميع الإمكانات في مختلف القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية الحكومية، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات، وتسخير الإمكانات والوسائل، وحسن الإدارة والتنظيم والتخطيط الدقيق على المستويات الصحية والأمنية والتنظيمية والخدمية كافة، واستخدام أحدث التقنيات في سبيل التيسير على الحجاج طوال موسم الحج.

وثمّن الحربي الجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها قطاعات الدولة كافة لإنجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام، داعياً المولى عز وجل أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة ويوفقها لخدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام من شتى بقاع الأرض، وأن يكتب هذه الجهود العظيمة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام في ميزان حسنات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده، وأن يتقبل من الحجاج حجهم، ويمنّ عليهم بالقبول والإحسان، وأن يديم على بلادنا نعمة الأمن والرخاء والاستقرار، وأن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الأمتين العربية والإسلامية بالخير واليُمن والبركات.