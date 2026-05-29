The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, received the Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Ahmad Muzani, and his accompanying delegation of religious leaders from the Indonesian Council of Scholars, the Nahdlatul Ulama Association, the Muhammadiyah Association, and members of parliament at the League's headquarters in Mecca.

The meeting witnessed discussions on several topics of mutual interest, particularly concerning the enhancement of joint Islamic work between the two sides, while highlighting the role entrusted to the Muslim World League in this Islamic mission and appreciating its ongoing achievements around the world.