‏استقبلَ الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في مقرّ الرابطة بمكة المكرمة رئيس مجلس الشورى الشعبي الإندونيسي أحمد موزاني، والوفد المُرافِق له من القيادات الدينية لمجلس علماء إندونيسيا وجمعية نهضة العلماء والجمعية المُحمّدية، وأعضاء البرلمان.

شهِد اللقاءُ مناقشةَ عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المُشترَك، لاسيّما ما يتعلّقُ بتعزيز العمل الإسلامي المُشترَك بين الجانِبَين، مع التنويه بالدَّور المُلقَى على عاتق رابطة العالم الإسلامي في هذه المهمّة الإسلامية، وتثمين مُنجزاتِها المُتواصِلة حولَ العالم.