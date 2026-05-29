The Minister of Culture, the Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the successful Hajj season this year, 1447.

The Minister of Culture expressed his gratitude to all the workers from various government sectors for their services to the guests of Allah, in implementation of the leadership's directives, highlighting the integration of efforts among the sectors involved in serving the pilgrims of the House of Allah.

He added: "Our country continues, thanks to God, to achieve success in serving the pilgrims of the Sacred House year after year, after being blessed by God with a great honor that is deeply rooted in the hearts of Saudis, becoming one of the pillars of their rich culture, which Saudis take pride in from generation to generation."

The Minister of Culture asked Allah, the Almighty, to continue granting security, growth, and stability to our country under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince.