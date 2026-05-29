رفع وزير الثقافة محافظ الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بمناسبة نجاح موسم الحج لهذا العام 1447.

وقدم وزير الثقافة الشكر إلى العاملين كافة من جميع القطاعات الحكومية لما قدموه من خدمة لضيوف الرحمن تنفيذًا لتوجيهات القيادة، منوهًا بتكامل الجهود بين القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة حجاج بيت الله.

وأضاف: «تواصل بلادنا بفضل من الله نجاحاتها في خدمة حجاج بيت الله الحرام عامًا تلو الآخر، بعد أن حباها الله بشرف عظيم تأصل في جذور السعوديين، حتى صار إحدى ركائز ثقافتهم العريقة، يفخر به السعوديون جيلًا بعد جيل».

وسأل وزير الثقافة الله عز وجل أن يديم الأمن والنماء والاستقرار على بلادنا في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده.