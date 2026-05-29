The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic, Anas Khattab, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.

During the reception, they reviewed the aspects of cooperation and security coordination between the two brotherly countries and discussed several topics of mutual interest.

The Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic praised the successes achieved during this year's Hajj season, which reflect the level of care that the Kingdom provides to the guests of الرحمن, and the advanced organizational and operational capabilities that contributed to providing a safe and facilitated environment for pilgrims from their arrival in the Kingdom until the completion of their rituals, appreciating the integration of services and the efficiency in crowd management witnessed during the season.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.