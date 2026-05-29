استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم وزير الداخلية في الجمهورية العربية السورية أنس خطاب، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق الأمني القائم بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأشاد وزير الداخلية في الجمهورية العربية السورية بما تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام من نجاحات تعكس حجم العناية التي توليها المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، وما تمتلكه من قدرات تنظيمية وتشغيلية متقدمة أسهمت في توفير بيئة آمنة وميسرة للحجاج منذ وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى إتمام مناسكهم، مثمنًا ما يشهده الموسم من تكامل في الخدمات وكفاءة في إدارة الحشود.

حضر الاستقبال نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.