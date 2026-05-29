استقبل وزير الداخلية رئيس لجنة الحج العليا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اليوم وزير الداخلية في الجمهورية العربية السورية أنس خطاب، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بمكة المكرمة.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض أوجه التعاون والتنسيق الأمني القائم بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وأشاد وزير الداخلية في الجمهورية العربية السورية بما تحقق في موسم حج هذا العام من نجاحات تعكس حجم العناية التي توليها المملكة لضيوف الرحمن، وما تمتلكه من قدرات تنظيمية وتشغيلية متقدمة أسهمت في توفير بيئة آمنة وميسرة للحجاج منذ وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى إتمام مناسكهم، مثمنًا ما يشهده الموسم من تكامل في الخدمات وكفاءة في إدارة الحشود.
حضر الاستقبال نائب وزير الداخلية المكلّف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.
The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic, Anas Khattab, at the ministry's headquarters in Mecca.
During the reception, they reviewed the aspects of cooperation and security coordination between the two brotherly countries and discussed several topics of mutual interest.
The Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic praised the successes achieved during this year's Hajj season, which reflect the level of care that the Kingdom provides to the guests of الرحمن, and the advanced organizational and operational capabilities that contributed to providing a safe and facilitated environment for pilgrims from their arrival in the Kingdom until the completion of their rituals, appreciating the integration of services and the efficiency in crowd management witnessed during the season.
Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.