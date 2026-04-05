شهدت قاعدة راف فيرفورد الجوية في جلوسترشير البريطانية، اليوم (الأحد)، انطلاق ثلاث قاذفات ثقيلة من طراز «بي-1 بي لانسر» التابعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي، في تحرّك لافت رُصد عند الساعة 3:45 مساءً بتوقيت بريطانيا الصيفي، وسط مؤشرات إلى توجهها نحو منطقة عمليات في الشرق الأوسط.

مهمة محتملة نحو إيران

ووفق تقرير بثّته هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «BBC» ومتابعات لمراقبين عسكريين، فإن القاذفات الثلاث غادرت القاعدة تباعًا وهي محمّلة بأسلحة ثقيلة، في إطار مهمة يُرجَّح ارتباطها بأهداف داخل إيران، ضمن سياق عملية «الغضب الملحمي» التي تقودها واشنطن بالتعاون مع تل أبيب.

تصاعد ميداني متسارع

وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية خلال الأسابيع الماضية، إذ تشير معطيات ميدانية إلى تكثيف الضربات الأمريكية ـ الإسرائيلية على منشآت عسكرية وصاروخية إيرانية، إلى جانب مواقع مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري ومرافق إنتاج الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ.

قدرات إستراتيجية متقدمة

وتُعد قاذفة «B-1B Lancer» من أبرز القاذفات الإستراتيجية في الترسانة الأمريكية، بقدرتها على حمل عشرات الأطنان من الذخائر، بما في ذلك صواريخ دقيقة التوجيه، وسرعتها العالية التي تمنحها مرونة في تنفيذ مهمات بعيدة المدى.

قاعدة محورية للعمليات

وتُستخدم قاعدة راف فيرفورد كأحد أهم مراكز انطلاق القاذفات الثقيلة الأمريكية في أوروبا، وقد شهدت خلال الفترة الماضية تعزيزات ملحوظة في أعداد هذه الطائرات، في مؤشر يعكس مستوى الجاهزية لعمليات محتملة في مناطق النزاع.