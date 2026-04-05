شهدت قاعدة راف فيرفورد الجوية في جلوسترشير البريطانية، اليوم (الأحد)، انطلاق ثلاث قاذفات ثقيلة من طراز «بي-1 بي لانسر» التابعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي، في تحرّك لافت رُصد عند الساعة 3:45 مساءً بتوقيت بريطانيا الصيفي، وسط مؤشرات إلى توجهها نحو منطقة عمليات في الشرق الأوسط.
مهمة محتملة نحو إيران
ووفق تقرير بثّته هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «BBC» ومتابعات لمراقبين عسكريين، فإن القاذفات الثلاث غادرت القاعدة تباعًا وهي محمّلة بأسلحة ثقيلة، في إطار مهمة يُرجَّح ارتباطها بأهداف داخل إيران، ضمن سياق عملية «الغضب الملحمي» التي تقودها واشنطن بالتعاون مع تل أبيب.
تصاعد ميداني متسارع
وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية خلال الأسابيع الماضية، إذ تشير معطيات ميدانية إلى تكثيف الضربات الأمريكية ـ الإسرائيلية على منشآت عسكرية وصاروخية إيرانية، إلى جانب مواقع مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري ومرافق إنتاج الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ.
قدرات إستراتيجية متقدمة
وتُعد قاذفة «B-1B Lancer» من أبرز القاذفات الإستراتيجية في الترسانة الأمريكية، بقدرتها على حمل عشرات الأطنان من الذخائر، بما في ذلك صواريخ دقيقة التوجيه، وسرعتها العالية التي تمنحها مرونة في تنفيذ مهمات بعيدة المدى.
قاعدة محورية للعمليات
وتُستخدم قاعدة راف فيرفورد كأحد أهم مراكز انطلاق القاذفات الثقيلة الأمريكية في أوروبا، وقد شهدت خلال الفترة الماضية تعزيزات ملحوظة في أعداد هذه الطائرات، في مؤشر يعكس مستوى الجاهزية لعمليات محتملة في مناطق النزاع.
RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire, UK, witnessed today (Sunday) the launch of three heavy bombers of the "B-1B Lancer" model belonging to the US Air Force, in a notable move observed at 3:45 PM British Summer Time, amid indications of their direction towards an operational area in the Middle East.
Possible Mission Towards Iran
According to a report broadcast by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" and follow-ups from military observers, the three bombers left the base in succession, loaded with heavy weaponry, as part of a mission likely related to targets inside Iran, within the context of the "Epic Wrath" operation led by Washington in cooperation with Tel Aviv.
Accelerating Field Escalation
These movements come amid rising regional tensions over the past weeks, as field data indicates an intensification of US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and missile facilities, in addition to sites linked to the Revolutionary Guard and drone and missile production facilities.
Advanced Strategic Capabilities
The "B-1B Lancer" bomber is one of the most prominent strategic bombers in the US arsenal, capable of carrying dozens of tons of munitions, including precision-guided missiles, and its high speed provides it with flexibility in executing long-range missions.
Key Operations Base
RAF Fairford is used as one of the most important launch centers for American heavy bombers in Europe, and it has seen significant reinforcements in the number of these aircraft recently, indicating a level of readiness for potential operations in conflict areas.