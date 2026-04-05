RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire, UK, witnessed today (Sunday) the launch of three heavy bombers of the "B-1B Lancer" model belonging to the US Air Force, in a notable move observed at 3:45 PM British Summer Time, amid indications of their direction towards an operational area in the Middle East.

Possible Mission Towards Iran

According to a report broadcast by the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" and follow-ups from military observers, the three bombers left the base in succession, loaded with heavy weaponry, as part of a mission likely related to targets inside Iran, within the context of the "Epic Wrath" operation led by Washington in cooperation with Tel Aviv.

Accelerating Field Escalation

These movements come amid rising regional tensions over the past weeks, as field data indicates an intensification of US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and missile facilities, in addition to sites linked to the Revolutionary Guard and drone and missile production facilities.

Advanced Strategic Capabilities

The "B-1B Lancer" bomber is one of the most prominent strategic bombers in the US arsenal, capable of carrying dozens of tons of munitions, including precision-guided missiles, and its high speed provides it with flexibility in executing long-range missions.

Key Operations Base

RAF Fairford is used as one of the most important launch centers for American heavy bombers in Europe, and it has seen significant reinforcements in the number of these aircraft recently, indicating a level of readiness for potential operations in conflict areas.