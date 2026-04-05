The Al-Nasr duo Marcelo Brozović and Abdulrahman Ghareeb have joined the list of players at risk of suspension, which also includes the trio Nawaf Boushal, Sultan Al-Ghanam, and Ali Al-Hassan. The upcoming match for Al-Nasr against Al-Akhidood will take place this Saturday at 9:00 PM at the Prince Hadhal bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.



João Félix and Ayman Yahya will return to participate with the Al-Nasr team in the upcoming match against Al-Akhidood, after missing the last match against Al-Najma due to suspension for accumulating yellow cards. Their return will provide additional strength to the team, which aims to secure victory, earn three points, reach 73 points, and continue to lead the Saudi Pro League.