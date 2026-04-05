انضم الثنائي النصراوي مارسيلو بروزوفيتش، وعبدالرحمن غريب إلى قائمة اللاعبين المهددين بالإيقاف، والتي يتواجد بها الثلاثي نواف بوشل، وسلطان الغنام، وعلي الحسن، إذ ستكون مواجهة فريق النصر القادمة مع فريق الأخدود (السبت) القادم، الساعة 9:00 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، ضمن الجولة (28) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وسيعود اللاعبان جواو فيليكس وأيمن يحيى للمشاركة مع الفريق النصراوي في مواجهة الأخدود القادمة، عقب غيابهما عن مباراة النجمة الماضية بسبب الإيقاف لتراكم الإنذارات، وستشكل عودتهما قوة إضافية للفريق، الذي يطمح لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول لنقطة 73 ومواصلة الانفراد بصدارة دوري روشن.