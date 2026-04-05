U.S. President Donald Trump revealed to Fox News today (Sunday) that negotiations are ongoing with Tehran, considering that there is a chance to reach an agreement today (Monday). He warned that "if no agreement is reached, we will destroy everything and take the oil."

Trump disclosed for the first time that the United States sent weapons to the protesters in Iran, but the Kurds kept them.

The U.S. President had threatened to strike electricity stations and bridges in Iran on Tuesday, after the deadline he set for them to open the Strait of Hormuz for navigation tomorrow (Monday).

He said in a post on "Truth Social": "Today, Sunday, Tuesday will be the day of electricity stations and bridges, all in one day, in Iran." He added: "There will be no day like it!!! Open the strait, you fools, or you will live in hell, just wait and watch."

Trump announced that he would hold a press conference at 1 PM local time on Monday at the White House, with military leaders in the Oval Office, regarding the rescue operation of the second pilot whose plane crashed in Iran on Friday.

He revealed in a post on "Truth Social" new details about the rescue operation of one of the pilots of the F-15 fighter jet that was shot down in Iran on Friday, noting that the pilot was seriously injured and that his rescue took place from deep within the mountains of Iran, and that the Iranians were close to reaching him.

He added: "This type of operation is rarely carried out due to the risks posed to personnel and equipment. It simply does not happen very often."

He reported that "the rescue operation of the second pilot occurred after the rescue of the first pilot in an operation that took place in broad daylight, which is also unusual, and the operation lasted 7 hours over Iran."

Meanwhile, the Omani News Agency reported that Oman and Iran held a meeting at the level of deputies in the foreign ministries of both countries with the presence of specialists from both sides, a day before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran to open the strait, which ends on April 6.

During the meeting held today, "possible options were discussed regarding ensuring the smooth passage in the Strait of Hormuz under the current circumstances in the region."

It stated that experts from both sides presented a number of visions and proposals regarding this matter.