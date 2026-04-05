كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لشبكة Fox News اليوم (الأحد)، مفاوضات جارية مع طهران، معتبراً أن هناك فرصة للتوصل إلى اتفاق اليوم (الإثنين). وحذر من أنه «إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق سندمر كل شيء ونحصل على النفط».

وأفصح ترمب للمرة الأولى أن الولايات المتحدة أرسلت أسلحة إلى المحتجين في إيران، إلا أن الأكراد احتفظوا بها.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي هدد بضرب محطات الكهرباء والجسور في إيران يوم الثلاثاء، أي بعد انتهاء المهلة التي منحها إياها لفتح مضيق هرمز للملاحة غداً (الإثنين).

وقال في منشور على «تروث سوشيال»: «اليوم الأحد، سيكون الثلاثاء يوم محطات الكهرباء ويوم الجسور، كل ذلك في يوم واحد، في إيران». وأضاف: «لن يكون هناك يوم مثله!!! افتحوا المضيق، أيها المجانين، وإلا ستعيشون في الجحيم، انتظروا وراقبوا».

وأعلن ترمب أنه سيعقد مؤتمراً صحفياً في الواحدة من ظهر الإثنين، بالتوقيت المحلي، في البيت الأبيض، مع قادة الجيش في المكتب البيضاوي، بشأن عملية إنقاذ الطيار الثاني الذي سقطت طائرته في إيران الجمعة.

وكشف في منشور على «تروث سوشيال» تفاصيل جديدة عن عملية إنقاذ أحد طياري مقاتلة F-15 التي أُسقطت في إيران، الجمعة، لافتاً إلى أن الطيار أُصيب بجروح خطيرة، وأن عملية إنقاذه تمت من عمق جبال إيران، وأن الإيرانيين كانوا على وشك الوصول إليه.

وأضاف: «هذا النوع من العمليات نادراً ما يتم تنفيذه بسبب المخاطر التي تهدد الأفراد والمعدات. إنه ببساطة لا يحدث كثيراً».

وأفاد بأن «عملية إنقاذ الطيار الثاني حدثت بعد إنقاذ الطيار الأول في عملية جرت في وضح النهار، وهو أمر غير معتاد أيضاً، واستغرقت العملية 7 ساعات فوق إيران».

في غضون ذلك، ذكرت وكالة الأنباء العمانية أن سلطنة عُمان وإيران عقدتا اجتماعاً على مستوى الوكلاء في وزارتي خارجيتي البلدين بحضور المُختصين من الجانبين، قبل يوم على انتهاء المهلة التي منحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لطهران لفتح المضيق، وتنتهي في 6 أبريل.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع الذي عقد اليوم «تدارس الخيارات المُمكنة إزاء ضمان انسيابية العبور في مضيق هرمز خلال هذه الظروف التي تشهدها المنطقة».

وقالت إن الخبراء من الطرفين طرحا عدداً من الرؤى والمقترحات بشأنها.