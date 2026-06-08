The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today thunderstorms in parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while surface winds stirring up dust and sand will be active in several regions.

The center clarified that the impact of the active winds extends to parts of Najran, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Hail, and Medina, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility in some exposed areas.

Active winds on the Red Sea

The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part, with speeds ranging between 16 and 38 kilometers per hour, and may reach up to 45 kilometers per hour towards the Gulf of Aqaba.

It showed that the wave height ranges between half a meter and one and a half meters, and may reach two meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba, while the sea condition will be light to moderate waves.

The Arabian Gulf.. Waves reaching up to two meters

In the Arabian Gulf, the center expected that the surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and westerly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds ranging between 15 and 35 kilometers per hour, reaching up to 45 kilometers per hour in the central and southern parts.

It added that the wave height ranges between half a meter and one and a half meters, and may reach two meters in some locations in the central and southern parts, while the sea condition remains between light and moderate waves.