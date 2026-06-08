توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم هطول أمطار رعدية على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، فيما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على عدد من المناطق.
وأوضح المركز أن تأثير الرياح النشطة يمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق نجران والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية والجوف وحائل والمدينة المنورة، ما قد يؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية في بعض المواقع المكشوفة.
رياح نشطة على البحر الأحمر
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي، بسرعة تتراوح بين 16 و38 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وقد تصل إلى 45 كيلومتراً في الساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة.
وبيّن أن ارتفاع الموج يتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، وقد يصل إلى مترين باتجاه خليج العقبة، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.
الخليج العربي.. أمواج تصل إلى مترين
وفي الخليج العربي، توقع المركز أن تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وغربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي، بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و35 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وتصل إلى 45 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزءين الأوسط والجنوبي.
وأضاف أن ارتفاع الموج يتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، وقد يصل إلى مترين في بعض المواقع بالجزأين الأوسط والجنوبي، مع بقاء حالة البحر بين الخفيفة والمتوسطة الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today thunderstorms in parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while surface winds stirring up dust and sand will be active in several regions.
The center clarified that the impact of the active winds extends to parts of Najran, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Hail, and Medina, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility in some exposed areas.
Active winds on the Red Sea
The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part, with speeds ranging between 16 and 38 kilometers per hour, and may reach up to 45 kilometers per hour towards the Gulf of Aqaba.
It showed that the wave height ranges between half a meter and one and a half meters, and may reach two meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba, while the sea condition will be light to moderate waves.
The Arabian Gulf.. Waves reaching up to two meters
In the Arabian Gulf, the center expected that the surface winds will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and westerly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds ranging between 15 and 35 kilometers per hour, reaching up to 45 kilometers per hour in the central and southern parts.
It added that the wave height ranges between half a meter and one and a half meters, and may reach two meters in some locations in the central and southern parts, while the sea condition remains between light and moderate waves.