توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم هطول أمطار رعدية على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، فيما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على عدد من المناطق.

وأوضح المركز أن تأثير الرياح النشطة يمتد إلى أجزاء من مناطق نجران والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية والجوف وحائل والمدينة المنورة، ما قد يؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية في بعض المواقع المكشوفة.

رياح نشطة على البحر الأحمر

وأشار التقرير إلى أن الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي، بسرعة تتراوح بين 16 و38 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وقد تصل إلى 45 كيلومتراً في الساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة.

وبيّن أن ارتفاع الموج يتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، وقد يصل إلى مترين باتجاه خليج العقبة، فيما تكون حالة البحر خفيفة إلى متوسطة الموج.

الخليج العربي.. أمواج تصل إلى مترين

وفي الخليج العربي، توقع المركز أن تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وغربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي، بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و35 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وتصل إلى 45 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزءين الأوسط والجنوبي.

وأضاف أن ارتفاع الموج يتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، وقد يصل إلى مترين في بعض المواقع بالجزأين الأوسط والجنوبي، مع بقاء حالة البحر بين الخفيفة والمتوسطة الموج.