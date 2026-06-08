هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بتركه وحيداً في مواجهة إيران إذا حاول تصعيد الحرب.


وقال ترمب للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية: «حذرت نتنياهو من أنه إذا حوّل التصعيد إلى حرب فسيبقى وحيداً أمام إيران»، موضحاً أنه طلب من نتنياهو، ليل أمس، عدم الرد على الهجمات الإيرانية.


وأضاف: «حاولت تقليص حجم الرد الإسرائيلي على إيران، وطلبت مني خمس دول إقليمية الضغط على نتنياهو»، مشدداً على أن إيران معنية بالتوقيع على اتفاق.


وأشار إلى أن نتنياهو أبلغه متأخراً بقرار ضرب إيران، لكنه نجح في تخفيف حجم الهجوم.


ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله إن ترمب أمر نتنياهو، خلال اتصالهما، بوقف الهجوم على إيران بينما كانت المقاتلات على أهبة الاستعداد.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قد قال إن إسرائيل سترد بقوة إذا هاجمتها إيران مجدداً، معتبراً أن طهران و«حزب الله» اللبناني أضعف من أي وقت مضى.


وشدد نتنياهو على أن المواجهة معهما لم تنتهِ بعد، لافتاً إلى أنه أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن تل أبيب لديها كامل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها.


وأشار إلى أن إسرائيل تمتنع حالياً عن توجيه ضربات إلى إيران، مضيفاً أن إيران و«حزب الله» حاولا فرض معادلة جديدة وغير مقبولة على إسرائيل.


وأكد بالقول: «في الوقت الراهن تم احتواء هذه الجبهة، لكننا سنرد بقوة إذا تعرضنا لهجوم مرة أخرى».


في المقابل، رفعت إيران القيود المفروضة على حركة الطيران مع عودة المجال الجوي إلى طبيعته، بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية.


فيما قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد قاليباف إن تصريحات ترمب بشأن مذكرة التفاهم خالفت بنوداً تم الاتفاق عليها.


من جهة أخرى، أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن قواته منعت مرور ناقلة النفط «ماريفكس» التي ترفع علم بالاو في خليج عمان اليوم، أثناء توجهها نحو إيران، مبيناً أن الناقلة لم تكن تحمل أي شحنة.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية مقتل 7 أشخاص وإصابة 8 آخرين في غارة إسرائيلية فجر اليوم على بلدة زفتا في قضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنان، مؤكدة ارتفاع عدد ضحايا الحرب بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» إلى 3637 قتيلاً و11188 جريحاً منذ 2 مارس الماضي.


من جهته، أكد الصليب الأحمر اللبناني إصابة 4 مسعفين في غارة إسرائيلية وقعت أمام أحد مراكزه في مدينة صور جنوبي البلاد.