U.S. President Donald Trump today (Monday) threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with being left alone in facing Iran if he attempted to escalate the war.



Trump told Israeli Channel 12: "I warned Netanyahu that if he escalated to war, he would be left alone against Iran," explaining that he asked Netanyahu last night not to respond to Iranian attacks.



He added: "I tried to reduce the scale of the Israeli response to Iran, and five regional countries asked me to pressure Netanyahu," emphasizing that Iran is interested in signing an agreement.



He noted that Netanyahu informed him late about the decision to strike Iran, but he succeeded in reducing the scale of the attack.



Channel 12 reported that an Israeli source said Trump ordered Netanyahu, during their call, to stop the attack on Iran while the fighter jets were on standby.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that Israel would respond strongly if attacked by Iran again, considering that Tehran and Lebanese "Hezbollah" are weaker than ever.



Netanyahu stressed that the confrontation with them is not over yet, pointing out that he informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Tel Aviv has the full right to defend itself.



He indicated that Israel is currently refraining from striking Iran, adding that Iran and "Hezbollah" have tried to impose a new and unacceptable equation on Israel.



He affirmed by saying: "At the moment, this front has been contained, but we will respond strongly if we are attacked again."



In contrast, Iran lifted the restrictions on air traffic as airspace returned to normal, according to Iranian media.



Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that Trump's remarks regarding the memorandum of understanding violated agreed-upon terms.



On another note, the U.S. military announced that its forces prevented the passage of the oil tanker "Marivex," flying the Palauan flag, in the Gulf of Oman today while it was heading towards Iran, indicating that the tanker was not carrying any cargo.



For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the death of 7 people and the injury of 8 others in an Israeli airstrike early today on the town of Zefta in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, confirming that the number of casualties in the war between Israel and "Hezbollah" has risen to 3,637 dead and 11,188 injured since March 2.



For its part, the Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that 4 paramedics were injured in an Israeli airstrike that occurred in front of one of its centers in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.