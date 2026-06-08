هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بتركه وحيداً في مواجهة إيران إذا حاول تصعيد الحرب.
وقال ترمب للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية: «حذرت نتنياهو من أنه إذا حوّل التصعيد إلى حرب فسيبقى وحيداً أمام إيران»، موضحاً أنه طلب من نتنياهو، ليل أمس، عدم الرد على الهجمات الإيرانية.
وأضاف: «حاولت تقليص حجم الرد الإسرائيلي على إيران، وطلبت مني خمس دول إقليمية الضغط على نتنياهو»، مشدداً على أن إيران معنية بالتوقيع على اتفاق.
وأشار إلى أن نتنياهو أبلغه متأخراً بقرار ضرب إيران، لكنه نجح في تخفيف حجم الهجوم.
ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية عن مصدر إسرائيلي قوله إن ترمب أمر نتنياهو، خلال اتصالهما، بوقف الهجوم على إيران بينما كانت المقاتلات على أهبة الاستعداد.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو قد قال إن إسرائيل سترد بقوة إذا هاجمتها إيران مجدداً، معتبراً أن طهران و«حزب الله» اللبناني أضعف من أي وقت مضى.
وشدد نتنياهو على أن المواجهة معهما لم تنتهِ بعد، لافتاً إلى أنه أبلغ الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن تل أبيب لديها كامل الحق في الدفاع عن نفسها.
وأشار إلى أن إسرائيل تمتنع حالياً عن توجيه ضربات إلى إيران، مضيفاً أن إيران و«حزب الله» حاولا فرض معادلة جديدة وغير مقبولة على إسرائيل.
وأكد بالقول: «في الوقت الراهن تم احتواء هذه الجبهة، لكننا سنرد بقوة إذا تعرضنا لهجوم مرة أخرى».
في المقابل، رفعت إيران القيود المفروضة على حركة الطيران مع عودة المجال الجوي إلى طبيعته، بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية.
فيما قال رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد قاليباف إن تصريحات ترمب بشأن مذكرة التفاهم خالفت بنوداً تم الاتفاق عليها.
من جهة أخرى، أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن قواته منعت مرور ناقلة النفط «ماريفكس» التي ترفع علم بالاو في خليج عمان اليوم، أثناء توجهها نحو إيران، مبيناً أن الناقلة لم تكن تحمل أي شحنة.
بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية مقتل 7 أشخاص وإصابة 8 آخرين في غارة إسرائيلية فجر اليوم على بلدة زفتا في قضاء النبطية جنوبي لبنان، مؤكدة ارتفاع عدد ضحايا الحرب بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» إلى 3637 قتيلاً و11188 جريحاً منذ 2 مارس الماضي.
من جهته، أكد الصليب الأحمر اللبناني إصابة 4 مسعفين في غارة إسرائيلية وقعت أمام أحد مراكزه في مدينة صور جنوبي البلاد.
U.S. President Donald Trump today (Monday) threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with being left alone in facing Iran if he attempted to escalate the war.
Trump told Israeli Channel 12: "I warned Netanyahu that if he escalated to war, he would be left alone against Iran," explaining that he asked Netanyahu last night not to respond to Iranian attacks.
He added: "I tried to reduce the scale of the Israeli response to Iran, and five regional countries asked me to pressure Netanyahu," emphasizing that Iran is interested in signing an agreement.
He noted that Netanyahu informed him late about the decision to strike Iran, but he succeeded in reducing the scale of the attack.
Channel 12 reported that an Israeli source said Trump ordered Netanyahu, during their call, to stop the attack on Iran while the fighter jets were on standby.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that Israel would respond strongly if attacked by Iran again, considering that Tehran and Lebanese "Hezbollah" are weaker than ever.
Netanyahu stressed that the confrontation with them is not over yet, pointing out that he informed U.S. President Donald Trump that Tel Aviv has the full right to defend itself.
He indicated that Israel is currently refraining from striking Iran, adding that Iran and "Hezbollah" have tried to impose a new and unacceptable equation on Israel.
He affirmed by saying: "At the moment, this front has been contained, but we will respond strongly if we are attacked again."
In contrast, Iran lifted the restrictions on air traffic as airspace returned to normal, according to Iranian media.
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that Trump's remarks regarding the memorandum of understanding violated agreed-upon terms.
On another note, the U.S. military announced that its forces prevented the passage of the oil tanker "Marivex," flying the Palauan flag, in the Gulf of Oman today while it was heading towards Iran, indicating that the tanker was not carrying any cargo.
For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the death of 7 people and the injury of 8 others in an Israeli airstrike early today on the town of Zefta in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, confirming that the number of casualties in the war between Israel and "Hezbollah" has risen to 3,637 dead and 11,188 injured since March 2.
For its part, the Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that 4 paramedics were injured in an Israeli airstrike that occurred in front of one of its centers in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.