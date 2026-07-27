وجهة «أمالا».. فصلٌ جديد من الاستشفاء على ساحل البحر الأحمر بالسعودية

بافتتاح منتجع ومساكن «فورسيزونز أمالا» ومنتجع «سيكس سنسز أمالا»، وبدء استقبال الحجوزات، تفتح وجهة «أمالا» فصلاً جديداً من مسيرتها على ساحل البحر الأحمر شمال غرب السعودية.
وبوصفها واحدة من أكثر وجهات الضيافة الفاخرة ترقّباً في العالم، تخطو الوجهة خطوةً مفصلية نحو اكتمال رؤيتها: وجهةٌ يتصدّر الاستشفاء مشهدها، وتقوم على الصحة والحيوية، وتجديد الطاقة، والسفر الذي يحمل معنى. وتمتد وجهة «أمالا» في المدى الذي تلتقي فيه جبال منطقة تبوك بمياه البحر الأحمر، على الساحل الشمالي الغربي للسعودية، فتجمع بين مشهدٍ طبيعي بالغ التنوّع ومنظومة تجارب منسّقة بعناية، تمتد من الاستشفاء إلى استكشاف العالم البحري، ومن تجارب أسلوب الحياة إلى الأنشطة الثقافية. وهي أبعد من أن تكون وجهة منتجعات تقليدية، فقد صُمّمت لتقدّم مقاربة أكثر شمولاً للسفر الفاخر، محورها العناية بالإنسان، وصلته بما حوله، واللحظات التي تبقى في الذاكرة.
وبعد افتتاح منتجعَي «فورسيزونز أمالا» و«سيكس سنسز أمالا»، يستعد منتجع «روزوود أمالا» لفتح أبوابه في وقت لاحق من هذا الصيف، ليضيف إلى مكانة الوجهة في عالم الاستشفاء بُعداً جديداً.
ويقدّم كل منتجع رؤيته الخاصة للعناية بالإنسان، من تجارب السبا الغامرة وبرامج الاستشفاء العائلية، إلى برامج شديدة التخصّص تُعنى باستعادة التوازن والرعاية الشاملة. وفي وقت لاحق من العام، تتوالى افتتاحات أخرى توسّع حضور الوجهة في أسلوب الحياة والترفيه والصحة والحيوية. فمنتجع «إكوينوكس أمالا» يرتقي بعروض الاستشفاء المرتكزة على الأداء، عبر برامج متقدّمة للياقة والتعافي وتحسين القدرات البدنية.
ويعمّق منتجع «جاياسوم» الصحي، ومنتجع «كلينيك لابريري» الصحي، تخصّص الوجهة في الاستشفاء الدقيق، ببرامج متكاملة تمزج الخبرة الطبية بالرعاية الشمولية، وتتمحور حول تغيير أسلوب الحياة، والوقاية من الأمراض، والصحة والحيوية.
ويضيف منتجع «ناموس أمالا» بُعداً اجتماعياً نابضاً بالحياة عبر تجارب الطعام والضيافة العصرية التي اشتهر بها، فيما يوسّع منتجع «ريتز كارلتون أمالا» أفق الوجهة بمفهومٍ منتجعي رحب، يجمع الترفيه الراقي والسفر العائلي والإقامة الفاخرة على نطاق واسع. ويتجلّى أحد أبرز ملامح وجهة «أمالا» في اتساع طيف تجاربها. فالعناية بالإنسان فيها شخصية بامتياز، وتتّخذ أشكالاً متعددة، تبدأ من الفحوصات المتقدّمة للصحة والحيوية، وعلاجات التعافي، والبرامج المنظّمة للاستشفاء، وتصل إلى لحظات أهدأ يستعيد فيها الضيف صفاءه، من جلسة يوغا عند الشروق، إلى طقوس السبا، إلى وقتٍ يقضيه في حضن الطبيعة.
أما الباحثون عن تجربة أكثر حركة فأمامهم الغوص واستكشاف الحياة البحرية والمشي في المسارات الطبيعية طريقاً آخر إلى التوازن. ولا تنتهي التجربة عند حدود المنتجعات، فمرافق الوجهة وعروضها الأوسع تؤدي دوراً محورياً في رسم رحلة الضيف. ففي قلب منطقة «تربل باي»، يضيف نادي يخوت «أمالا» بُعداً جديداً لأسلوب الحياة في الوجهة، ويرسّخ مكانتها مركزاً صاعداً لعشّاق اليخوت وثقافة البحر. وبموقعه في قلب المرسى، يتحوّل النادي إلى نقطة التقاءٍ حيوية تجمع الضيوف والزوار. ويطلّ «كوراليوم - مركز الحياة البحرية» على المياه المفتوحة بوصفه أحد أكثر معالم وجهة «أمالا» تميّزاً. ويجمع المركز بين المعارض التفاعلية، والأبحاث البحرية النشطة، ومبادرات الحفاظ على البيئة، ليمنح زوّاره صلةً أعمق بالنظم البحرية الغنية في المنطقة، وبالتنوّع الحيوي الذي يزخر به البحر الأحمر. ويربط مسار الاستشفاء أنحاء الوجهة عبر ممرات تحفّها الطبيعة، ومساحات تخاطب الحواس، ومناطق مخصّصة للحركة والتأمل واستعادة الصلة بالذات وبالمكان. وتتضافر هذه العناصر لتصنع وجهةً يتجاوز فيها الاستشفاء جدران السبا، ليصبح جزءاً أصيلاً من رحلة الضيف.
وفيما تواصل السعودية توسيع مشهدها السياحي الفاخر، تبرز وجهة «أمالا» بنهجها المدروس الذي يجمع الضيافة العالمية بالسياحة المتجددة والاستدامة والارتباط الوثيق بالمكان. ومع افتتاح أولى منتجعاتها وسلسلة الافتتاحات المرتقبة، تدخل الوجهة مرحلة واعدة، بوصفها واحدة من أهم وجهات الفخامة في المنطقة.
With the opening of the "Four Seasons Amala" resort and the "Six Senses Amala" resort, and the commencement of bookings, the "Amala" destination is entering a new chapter in its journey on the Red Sea coast in northwestern Saudi Arabia.
As one of the most anticipated luxury hospitality destinations in the world, Amala is taking a pivotal step towards realizing its vision: a destination where wellness takes center stage, built on health and vitality, energy renewal, and meaningful travel. The "Amala" destination stretches across the area where the mountains of the Tabuk region meet the waters of the Red Sea, on the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, combining a highly diverse natural landscape with a carefully curated array of experiences, ranging from wellness to marine exploration, from lifestyle experiences to cultural activities. Far from being a traditional resort destination, it is designed to offer a more holistic approach to luxury travel, centered on human care, connection to the surroundings, and memorable moments.
Following the opening of the "Four Seasons Amala" and "Six Senses Amala" resorts, the "Rosewood Amala" resort is preparing to open its doors later this summer, adding a new dimension to the destination's status in the wellness world.
Each resort offers its unique vision of human care, from immersive spa experiences and family wellness programs to highly specialized programs focused on restoring balance and holistic care. Later this year, additional openings will expand the destination's presence in lifestyle, entertainment, health, and vitality. The "Equinox Amala" resort elevates performance-based wellness offerings through advanced fitness, recovery, and physical enhancement programs.
The "Jaisom" wellness resort and the "Clinique La Prairie" wellness resort deepen the destination's specialization in precise wellness, with integrated programs that blend medical expertise with holistic care, focusing on lifestyle changes, disease prevention, and health and vitality.
The "Namous Amala" resort adds a vibrant social dimension through its renowned modern dining and hospitality experiences, while the "Ritz Carlton Amala" expands the destination's horizons with a broad resort concept that combines upscale entertainment, family travel, and luxurious accommodations on a large scale. One of the most prominent features of the "Amala" destination is the wide range of its experiences. Human care here is personalized, taking multiple forms, starting from advanced health and vitality assessments, recovery treatments, and organized wellness programs, to quieter moments where guests can regain their tranquility, from a sunrise yoga session to spa rituals, to time spent in nature's embrace.
For those seeking a more active experience, diving and exploring marine life and hiking on natural trails provide another path to balance. The experience does not end at the resorts; the destination's facilities and broader offerings play a pivotal role in shaping the guest's journey. In the heart of the "Triple Bay" area, the "Amala Yacht Club" adds a new dimension to the lifestyle of the destination, establishing its position as an emerging hub for yacht enthusiasts and maritime culture. Located at the heart of the marina, the club transforms into a vibrant meeting point for guests and visitors. The "Coralium - Marine Life Center" overlooks the open waters as one of the most distinctive landmarks of the "Amala" destination. The center combines interactive exhibits, active marine research, and environmental conservation initiatives, providing its visitors with a deeper connection to the rich marine ecosystems of the region and the biodiversity of the Red Sea. The wellness pathway connects various parts of the destination through nature-lined corridors, sensory spaces, and areas dedicated to movement, meditation, and reconnecting with oneself and the place. These elements come together to create a destination where wellness transcends the walls of the spa, becoming an integral part of the guest's journey.
As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its luxury tourism scene, the "Amala" destination stands out with its thoughtful approach that combines global hospitality with regenerative tourism, sustainability, and a close connection to the place. With the opening of its first resorts and a series of anticipated openings, the destination enters a promising phase as one of the most important luxury destinations in the region.