بافتتاح منتجع ومساكن «فورسيزونز أمالا» ومنتجع «سيكس سنسز أمالا»، وبدء استقبال الحجوزات، تفتح وجهة «أمالا» فصلاً جديداً من مسيرتها على ساحل البحر الأحمر شمال غرب السعودية.

وجهة «أمالا».. فصلٌ جديد من الاستشفاء على ساحل البحر الأحمر بالسعودية

وبوصفها واحدة من أكثر وجهات الضيافة الفاخرة ترقّباً في العالم، تخطو الوجهة خطوةً مفصلية نحو اكتمال رؤيتها: وجهةٌ يتصدّر الاستشفاء مشهدها، وتقوم على الصحة والحيوية، وتجديد الطاقة، والسفر الذي يحمل معنى. وتمتد وجهة «أمالا» في المدى الذي تلتقي فيه جبال منطقة تبوك بمياه البحر الأحمر، على الساحل الشمالي الغربي للسعودية، فتجمع بين مشهدٍ طبيعي بالغ التنوّع ومنظومة تجارب منسّقة بعناية، تمتد من الاستشفاء إلى استكشاف العالم البحري، ومن تجارب أسلوب الحياة إلى الأنشطة الثقافية. وهي أبعد من أن تكون وجهة منتجعات تقليدية، فقد صُمّمت لتقدّم مقاربة أكثر شمولاً للسفر الفاخر، محورها العناية بالإنسان، وصلته بما حوله، واللحظات التي تبقى في الذاكرة.

وجهة «أمالا».. فصلٌ جديد من الاستشفاء على ساحل البحر الأحمر بالسعودية

وبعد افتتاح منتجعَي «فورسيزونز أمالا» و«سيكس سنسز أمالا»، يستعد منتجع «روزوود أمالا» لفتح أبوابه في وقت لاحق من هذا الصيف، ليضيف إلى مكانة الوجهة في عالم الاستشفاء بُعداً جديداً.

ويقدّم كل منتجع رؤيته الخاصة للعناية بالإنسان، من تجارب السبا الغامرة وبرامج الاستشفاء العائلية، إلى برامج شديدة التخصّص تُعنى باستعادة التوازن والرعاية الشاملة. وفي وقت لاحق من العام، تتوالى افتتاحات أخرى توسّع حضور الوجهة في أسلوب الحياة والترفيه والصحة والحيوية. فمنتجع «إكوينوكس أمالا» يرتقي بعروض الاستشفاء المرتكزة على الأداء، عبر برامج متقدّمة للياقة والتعافي وتحسين القدرات البدنية.

ويعمّق منتجع «جاياسوم» الصحي، ومنتجع «كلينيك لابريري» الصحي، تخصّص الوجهة في الاستشفاء الدقيق، ببرامج متكاملة تمزج الخبرة الطبية بالرعاية الشمولية، وتتمحور حول تغيير أسلوب الحياة، والوقاية من الأمراض، والصحة والحيوية.

ويضيف منتجع «ناموس أمالا» بُعداً اجتماعياً نابضاً بالحياة عبر تجارب الطعام والضيافة العصرية التي اشتهر بها، فيما يوسّع منتجع «ريتز كارلتون أمالا» أفق الوجهة بمفهومٍ منتجعي رحب، يجمع الترفيه الراقي والسفر العائلي والإقامة الفاخرة على نطاق واسع. ويتجلّى أحد أبرز ملامح وجهة «أمالا» في اتساع طيف تجاربها. فالعناية بالإنسان فيها شخصية بامتياز، وتتّخذ أشكالاً متعددة، تبدأ من الفحوصات المتقدّمة للصحة والحيوية، وعلاجات التعافي، والبرامج المنظّمة للاستشفاء، وتصل إلى لحظات أهدأ يستعيد فيها الضيف صفاءه، من جلسة يوغا عند الشروق، إلى طقوس السبا، إلى وقتٍ يقضيه في حضن الطبيعة.

أما الباحثون عن تجربة أكثر حركة فأمامهم الغوص واستكشاف الحياة البحرية والمشي في المسارات الطبيعية طريقاً آخر إلى التوازن. ولا تنتهي التجربة عند حدود المنتجعات، فمرافق الوجهة وعروضها الأوسع تؤدي دوراً محورياً في رسم رحلة الضيف. ففي قلب منطقة «تربل باي»، يضيف نادي يخوت «أمالا» بُعداً جديداً لأسلوب الحياة في الوجهة، ويرسّخ مكانتها مركزاً صاعداً لعشّاق اليخوت وثقافة البحر. وبموقعه في قلب المرسى، يتحوّل النادي إلى نقطة التقاءٍ حيوية تجمع الضيوف والزوار. ويطلّ «كوراليوم - مركز الحياة البحرية» على المياه المفتوحة بوصفه أحد أكثر معالم وجهة «أمالا» تميّزاً. ويجمع المركز بين المعارض التفاعلية، والأبحاث البحرية النشطة، ومبادرات الحفاظ على البيئة، ليمنح زوّاره صلةً أعمق بالنظم البحرية الغنية في المنطقة، وبالتنوّع الحيوي الذي يزخر به البحر الأحمر. ويربط مسار الاستشفاء أنحاء الوجهة عبر ممرات تحفّها الطبيعة، ومساحات تخاطب الحواس، ومناطق مخصّصة للحركة والتأمل واستعادة الصلة بالذات وبالمكان. وتتضافر هذه العناصر لتصنع وجهةً يتجاوز فيها الاستشفاء جدران السبا، ليصبح جزءاً أصيلاً من رحلة الضيف.

وفيما تواصل السعودية توسيع مشهدها السياحي الفاخر، تبرز وجهة «أمالا» بنهجها المدروس الذي يجمع الضيافة العالمية بالسياحة المتجددة والاستدامة والارتباط الوثيق بالمكان. ومع افتتاح أولى منتجعاتها وسلسلة الافتتاحات المرتقبة، تدخل الوجهة مرحلة واعدة، بوصفها واحدة من أهم وجهات الفخامة في المنطقة.