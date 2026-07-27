وجهة «أمالا».. فصلٌ جديد من الاستشفاء على ساحل البحر الأحمر بالسعودية

With the opening of the "Four Seasons Amala" resort and the "Six Senses Amala" resort, and the commencement of bookings, the "Amala" destination is entering a new chapter in its journey on the Red Sea coast in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

As one of the most anticipated luxury hospitality destinations in the world, Amala is taking a pivotal step towards realizing its vision: a destination where wellness takes center stage, built on health and vitality, energy renewal, and meaningful travel. The "Amala" destination stretches across the area where the mountains of the Tabuk region meet the waters of the Red Sea, on the northwestern coast of Saudi Arabia, combining a highly diverse natural landscape with a carefully curated array of experiences, ranging from wellness to marine exploration, from lifestyle experiences to cultural activities. Far from being a traditional resort destination, it is designed to offer a more holistic approach to luxury travel, centered on human care, connection to the surroundings, and memorable moments.

Following the opening of the "Four Seasons Amala" and "Six Senses Amala" resorts, the "Rosewood Amala" resort is preparing to open its doors later this summer, adding a new dimension to the destination's status in the wellness world.

Each resort offers its unique vision of human care, from immersive spa experiences and family wellness programs to highly specialized programs focused on restoring balance and holistic care. Later this year, additional openings will expand the destination's presence in lifestyle, entertainment, health, and vitality. The "Equinox Amala" resort elevates performance-based wellness offerings through advanced fitness, recovery, and physical enhancement programs.

The "Jaisom" wellness resort and the "Clinique La Prairie" wellness resort deepen the destination's specialization in precise wellness, with integrated programs that blend medical expertise with holistic care, focusing on lifestyle changes, disease prevention, and health and vitality.

The "Namous Amala" resort adds a vibrant social dimension through its renowned modern dining and hospitality experiences, while the "Ritz Carlton Amala" expands the destination's horizons with a broad resort concept that combines upscale entertainment, family travel, and luxurious accommodations on a large scale. One of the most prominent features of the "Amala" destination is the wide range of its experiences. Human care here is personalized, taking multiple forms, starting from advanced health and vitality assessments, recovery treatments, and organized wellness programs, to quieter moments where guests can regain their tranquility, from a sunrise yoga session to spa rituals, to time spent in nature's embrace.

For those seeking a more active experience, diving and exploring marine life and hiking on natural trails provide another path to balance. The experience does not end at the resorts; the destination's facilities and broader offerings play a pivotal role in shaping the guest's journey. In the heart of the "Triple Bay" area, the "Amala Yacht Club" adds a new dimension to the lifestyle of the destination, establishing its position as an emerging hub for yacht enthusiasts and maritime culture. Located at the heart of the marina, the club transforms into a vibrant meeting point for guests and visitors. The "Coralium - Marine Life Center" overlooks the open waters as one of the most distinctive landmarks of the "Amala" destination. The center combines interactive exhibits, active marine research, and environmental conservation initiatives, providing its visitors with a deeper connection to the rich marine ecosystems of the region and the biodiversity of the Red Sea. The wellness pathway connects various parts of the destination through nature-lined corridors, sensory spaces, and areas dedicated to movement, meditation, and reconnecting with oneself and the place. These elements come together to create a destination where wellness transcends the walls of the spa, becoming an integral part of the guest's journey.

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its luxury tourism scene, the "Amala" destination stands out with its thoughtful approach that combines global hospitality with regenerative tourism, sustainability, and a close connection to the place. With the opening of its first resorts and a series of anticipated openings, the destination enters a promising phase as one of the most important luxury destinations in the region.