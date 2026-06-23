عند التخطيط لرحلة إلى سيشل، يواجه المسافرون غالباً السؤال نفسه: ماهيه أم براسلين؟

فعلى الرغم من أن الجزيرتين تتمتعان بشواطئ ذات رمال ناعمة ومياه فيروزية صافية وأجواء استوائية هادئة جعلت من سيشل واحدة من أكثر الوجهات المرغوبة في العالم، إلا أن كل جزيرة تقدم تجربة مختلفة تماماً. سواء كنت تبحث عن المغامرة والاستكشاف أو عن الهدوء والاسترخاء، فإن اختيارك للجزيرة يمكن أن يحدد طبيعة عطلتك بالكامل.

تضم سيشل بعضاً من أروع المنتجعات في العالم، إلا أن القليل منها يعكس هذا التنوع في التجارب كما هو الحال مع منتجعي كونستانس إيفيليا في جزيرة ماهيه وكونستانس ليموريا في جزيرة براسلين.

فبينما يعكس المنتجعان الجمال الطبيعي لسيشل والضيافة الدافئة وأسلوب الحياة الهادئ الذي تشتهر به الجزر، يقدم كل منهما تجربة مختلفة كلياً تتأثر بطبيعة الجزيرة التي يقع عليها. أحدهما مثالي للاستكشاف والمغامرات والتجمعات العائلية، بينما يركز الآخر على الخصوصية والهدوء والأجواء الرومانسية.

فأيّهما الأنسب لك؟

كونستانس إيفيليا.. وجهة المغامرة والاستكشاف في ماهيه

يقع منتجع كونستانس إيفيليا على جزيرة ماهيه، أكبر جزر سيشل، وسط مشهد طبيعي استثنائي يجمع بين الشواطئ الرملية البيضاء والتلال الاستوائية المورقة ومتنزه بورت لوناي البحري الوطني. وتمتد مساحاته الرحبة على نحو 120 هكتاراً، ليقدم أكثر من مجرد إقامة فاخرة، إذ يوفر تجربة متكاملة تجمع بين الاسترخاء والمغامرة واستكشاف الطبيعة الخلابة التي تشتهر بها سيشل.

تدعو المساحات الواسعة للمنتجع الضيوف إلى استكشافه بالدراجات الهوائية عبر الحدائق الاستوائية المورقة والشواطئ الهادئة ونقاط المشاهدة الخلابة المطلة على المحيط الهندي، حيث تكشف كل زاوية عن مشهد طبيعي مختلف.

وتشكل المغامرة جزءاً أساسياً من تجربة الإقامة، إذ يمكن للضيوف التنزه عبر المسارات الجبلية، والتجديف بقوارب الكاياك بين غابات المانغروف المحمية، واستكشاف واحدة من أجمل البيئات الطبيعية في سيشل. كما يحتضن المنتجع سلاحف ألدابرا العملاقة، إحدى أشهر الرموز الطبيعية في الأرخبيل، ما يتيح فرصة فريدة للتعرف عليها عن قرب.

ولعشاق الأنشطة المشوقة، يوفر المنتجع تجربة الزيبلاين الوحيدة في سيشل، التي تمتد لأكثر من 1.2 كيلومتر عبر الغابات الاستوائية الكثيفة، لتضيف جرعة من الإثارة إلى الإقامة. والأجمل أن جميع هذه التجارب الطبيعية والمغامرات متاحة ضمن محيط المنتجع نفسه.

وبعد يوم حافل بالمغامرات والاستكشاف، يمكن للضيوف الاسترخاء في «كونستانس سبا»، أحد أكبر مراكز السبا في سيشل، قبل الاستمتاع بتجارب طهي متنوعة في مجموعة من المطاعم المميزة، بما في ذلك Cyann وHelios وAdam & Eve وSeselwa وCorossol، التي تقدم تشكيلة واسعة من النكهات والمأكولات العالمية.

ويُعد كونستانس إيفيليا الخيار المثالي للعائلات ومحبي الطبيعة والمغامرات، ويجمع بين المساحات الرحبة والأنشطة المتنوعة والخدمات الراقية. كما يوفر أجنحة جونيور وسينيور واسعة إلى جانب فلل خاصة مزودة بمسابح، ما يجعله مثالياً للعائلات الكبيرة والمجموعات الباحثة عن مزيد من الخصوصية والراحة.

كونستانس ليموريا.. ملاذ الهدوء والرومانسية في براسلين

منذ لحظة الوصول إلى كونستانس ليموريا، يشعر الضيوف وكأنهم انتقلوا إلى عالم مختلف، حيث تتناغم الطبيعة البكر مع الهدوء المطلق والفخامة الراقية.

يقع المنتجع على جزيرة براسلين الساحرة، ويمكن الوصول إليه عبر رحلة جوية داخلية من ماهيه، أو بواسطة المروحية أو العبّارة. وللضيوف القادمين بالمروحية، يضم المنتجع مهبطاً خاصاً يتيح الهبوط مباشرة داخل المنتجع. وتُعد الرحلة بحد ذاتها جزءاً من التجربة، إذ تكشف عن مشاهد خلابة لأرخبيل سيشل ومياهه الفيروزية المتلألئة.

تحيط بالمنتجع ثلاثة شواطئ بكر تمنحه إحساساً استثنائياً بالعزلة والسكينة. ومن بين أبرز معالمه شاطئ آنس جورجيت، الذي يُصنّف باستمرار بين أجمل الشواطئ في العالم، بفضل رماله البيضاء الناعمة ومياهه الفيروزية الصافية وتكويناته الجرانيتية المهيبة التي تشكل مشهداً طبيعياً لا يُنسى.

وعلى عكس الأجواء النابضة بالحياة في كونستانس إيفيليا، تسير الحياة في ليموريا بوتيرة أكثر هدوءاً واسترخاءً، حيث تتوزع الأيام بين الاستمتاع بالشاطئ والسبا، وتناول وجبات الغداء الهادئة، ومشاهدة غروب الشمس الساحر فوق المحيط.

ويحتضن المنتجع أيضاً ملعب الغولف الوحيد في سيشل المكوّن من 18 حفرة بمواصفات البطولات العالمية، ويُعد من بين الأجمل في المحيط الهندي. ويمتد الملعب عبر التلال الخضراء المطلة على المحيط، موفراً تجربة استثنائية تجمع بين الرياضة والمناظر الطبيعية الخلابة.

وتكتمل التجربة مع مجموعة من المطاعم المميزة، حيث يقدم The Nest أشهى المأكولات البحرية الطازجة في موقع ساحلي رائع، بينما يقدم Diva أطباقاً متوسطية راقية، ويأخذ The Legendالضيوف في رحلة عبر نكهات عالمية متنوعة، فيما يوفر Takamaka أجواءً مريحة وإطلالات ساحرة على المحيط.

ويُعد كونستانس ليموريا الخيار الأمثل للأزواج وقضاء شهر العسل والمسافرين الباحثين عن الهدوء والخصوصية. فقد صُممت أجنحته الواسعة وفلله الخاصة المزودة بمسابح لتنسجم بانسجام تام مع الطبيعة المحيطة، وتوفر تجربة إقامة تجمع بين الفخامة والسكينة وسهولة الوصول إلى بعض من أجمل شواطئ سيشل.

الخلاصة

إذا كنت تبحث عن المغامرات والأنشطة الخارجية والطبيعة الغنية والتجارب العائلية المتنوعة، فإن كونستانس إيفيليا هو الخيار الأمثل.

أما إذا كنت تفضل الشواطئ الهادئة، والخصوصية المطلقة، وأحد أجمل ملاعب الغولف في المحيط الهندي، وتجارب الطعام الراقية، فإن كونستانس ليموريا يقدم تجربة استرخاء لا تُضاهى.

أو الأفضل من ذلك، الجمع بين التجربتين. فمعاً، يجسد كونستانس إيفيليا وكونستانس ليموريا أفضل ما تقدمه سيشل، من المغامرات والطبيعة الساحرة في ماهيه إلى الهدوء والخصوصية وسط الجمال الطبيعي في براسلين.