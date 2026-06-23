عند التخطيط لرحلة إلى سيشل، يواجه المسافرون غالباً السؤال نفسه: ماهيه أم براسلين؟
فعلى الرغم من أن الجزيرتين تتمتعان بشواطئ ذات رمال ناعمة ومياه فيروزية صافية وأجواء استوائية هادئة جعلت من سيشل واحدة من أكثر الوجهات المرغوبة في العالم، إلا أن كل جزيرة تقدم تجربة مختلفة تماماً. سواء كنت تبحث عن المغامرة والاستكشاف أو عن الهدوء والاسترخاء، فإن اختيارك للجزيرة يمكن أن يحدد طبيعة عطلتك بالكامل.
تضم سيشل بعضاً من أروع المنتجعات في العالم، إلا أن القليل منها يعكس هذا التنوع في التجارب كما هو الحال مع منتجعي كونستانس إيفيليا في جزيرة ماهيه وكونستانس ليموريا في جزيرة براسلين.
فبينما يعكس المنتجعان الجمال الطبيعي لسيشل والضيافة الدافئة وأسلوب الحياة الهادئ الذي تشتهر به الجزر، يقدم كل منهما تجربة مختلفة كلياً تتأثر بطبيعة الجزيرة التي يقع عليها. أحدهما مثالي للاستكشاف والمغامرات والتجمعات العائلية، بينما يركز الآخر على الخصوصية والهدوء والأجواء الرومانسية.
فأيّهما الأنسب لك؟
كونستانس إيفيليا.. وجهة المغامرة والاستكشاف في ماهيه
يقع منتجع كونستانس إيفيليا على جزيرة ماهيه، أكبر جزر سيشل، وسط مشهد طبيعي استثنائي يجمع بين الشواطئ الرملية البيضاء والتلال الاستوائية المورقة ومتنزه بورت لوناي البحري الوطني. وتمتد مساحاته الرحبة على نحو 120 هكتاراً، ليقدم أكثر من مجرد إقامة فاخرة، إذ يوفر تجربة متكاملة تجمع بين الاسترخاء والمغامرة واستكشاف الطبيعة الخلابة التي تشتهر بها سيشل.
تدعو المساحات الواسعة للمنتجع الضيوف إلى استكشافه بالدراجات الهوائية عبر الحدائق الاستوائية المورقة والشواطئ الهادئة ونقاط المشاهدة الخلابة المطلة على المحيط الهندي، حيث تكشف كل زاوية عن مشهد طبيعي مختلف.
وتشكل المغامرة جزءاً أساسياً من تجربة الإقامة، إذ يمكن للضيوف التنزه عبر المسارات الجبلية، والتجديف بقوارب الكاياك بين غابات المانغروف المحمية، واستكشاف واحدة من أجمل البيئات الطبيعية في سيشل. كما يحتضن المنتجع سلاحف ألدابرا العملاقة، إحدى أشهر الرموز الطبيعية في الأرخبيل، ما يتيح فرصة فريدة للتعرف عليها عن قرب.
ولعشاق الأنشطة المشوقة، يوفر المنتجع تجربة الزيبلاين الوحيدة في سيشل، التي تمتد لأكثر من 1.2 كيلومتر عبر الغابات الاستوائية الكثيفة، لتضيف جرعة من الإثارة إلى الإقامة. والأجمل أن جميع هذه التجارب الطبيعية والمغامرات متاحة ضمن محيط المنتجع نفسه.
وبعد يوم حافل بالمغامرات والاستكشاف، يمكن للضيوف الاسترخاء في «كونستانس سبا»، أحد أكبر مراكز السبا في سيشل، قبل الاستمتاع بتجارب طهي متنوعة في مجموعة من المطاعم المميزة، بما في ذلك Cyann وHelios وAdam & Eve وSeselwa وCorossol، التي تقدم تشكيلة واسعة من النكهات والمأكولات العالمية.
ويُعد كونستانس إيفيليا الخيار المثالي للعائلات ومحبي الطبيعة والمغامرات، ويجمع بين المساحات الرحبة والأنشطة المتنوعة والخدمات الراقية. كما يوفر أجنحة جونيور وسينيور واسعة إلى جانب فلل خاصة مزودة بمسابح، ما يجعله مثالياً للعائلات الكبيرة والمجموعات الباحثة عن مزيد من الخصوصية والراحة.
كونستانس ليموريا.. ملاذ الهدوء والرومانسية في براسلين
منذ لحظة الوصول إلى كونستانس ليموريا، يشعر الضيوف وكأنهم انتقلوا إلى عالم مختلف، حيث تتناغم الطبيعة البكر مع الهدوء المطلق والفخامة الراقية.
يقع المنتجع على جزيرة براسلين الساحرة، ويمكن الوصول إليه عبر رحلة جوية داخلية من ماهيه، أو بواسطة المروحية أو العبّارة. وللضيوف القادمين بالمروحية، يضم المنتجع مهبطاً خاصاً يتيح الهبوط مباشرة داخل المنتجع. وتُعد الرحلة بحد ذاتها جزءاً من التجربة، إذ تكشف عن مشاهد خلابة لأرخبيل سيشل ومياهه الفيروزية المتلألئة.
تحيط بالمنتجع ثلاثة شواطئ بكر تمنحه إحساساً استثنائياً بالعزلة والسكينة. ومن بين أبرز معالمه شاطئ آنس جورجيت، الذي يُصنّف باستمرار بين أجمل الشواطئ في العالم، بفضل رماله البيضاء الناعمة ومياهه الفيروزية الصافية وتكويناته الجرانيتية المهيبة التي تشكل مشهداً طبيعياً لا يُنسى.
وعلى عكس الأجواء النابضة بالحياة في كونستانس إيفيليا، تسير الحياة في ليموريا بوتيرة أكثر هدوءاً واسترخاءً، حيث تتوزع الأيام بين الاستمتاع بالشاطئ والسبا، وتناول وجبات الغداء الهادئة، ومشاهدة غروب الشمس الساحر فوق المحيط.
ويحتضن المنتجع أيضاً ملعب الغولف الوحيد في سيشل المكوّن من 18 حفرة بمواصفات البطولات العالمية، ويُعد من بين الأجمل في المحيط الهندي. ويمتد الملعب عبر التلال الخضراء المطلة على المحيط، موفراً تجربة استثنائية تجمع بين الرياضة والمناظر الطبيعية الخلابة.
وتكتمل التجربة مع مجموعة من المطاعم المميزة، حيث يقدم The Nest أشهى المأكولات البحرية الطازجة في موقع ساحلي رائع، بينما يقدم Diva أطباقاً متوسطية راقية، ويأخذ The Legendالضيوف في رحلة عبر نكهات عالمية متنوعة، فيما يوفر Takamaka أجواءً مريحة وإطلالات ساحرة على المحيط.
ويُعد كونستانس ليموريا الخيار الأمثل للأزواج وقضاء شهر العسل والمسافرين الباحثين عن الهدوء والخصوصية. فقد صُممت أجنحته الواسعة وفلله الخاصة المزودة بمسابح لتنسجم بانسجام تام مع الطبيعة المحيطة، وتوفر تجربة إقامة تجمع بين الفخامة والسكينة وسهولة الوصول إلى بعض من أجمل شواطئ سيشل.
الخلاصة
إذا كنت تبحث عن المغامرات والأنشطة الخارجية والطبيعة الغنية والتجارب العائلية المتنوعة، فإن كونستانس إيفيليا هو الخيار الأمثل.
أما إذا كنت تفضل الشواطئ الهادئة، والخصوصية المطلقة، وأحد أجمل ملاعب الغولف في المحيط الهندي، وتجارب الطعام الراقية، فإن كونستانس ليموريا يقدم تجربة استرخاء لا تُضاهى.
أو الأفضل من ذلك، الجمع بين التجربتين. فمعاً، يجسد كونستانس إيفيليا وكونستانس ليموريا أفضل ما تقدمه سيشل، من المغامرات والطبيعة الساحرة في ماهيه إلى الهدوء والخصوصية وسط الجمال الطبيعي في براسلين.
When planning a trip to Seychelles, travelers often face the same question: Mahé or Praslin?
While both islands boast soft sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and a tranquil tropical atmosphere that has made Seychelles one of the most desired destinations in the world, each island offers a completely different experience. Whether you are looking for adventure and exploration or peace and relaxation, your choice of island can define the nature of your holiday entirely.
Seychelles is home to some of the most stunning resorts in the world, but few reflect this diversity of experiences as well as Constance Ephelia on Mahé and Constance Lemuria on Praslin.
While both resorts showcase the natural beauty of Seychelles, warm hospitality, and the laid-back lifestyle the islands are famous for, each offers a completely different experience influenced by the nature of the island it is located on. One is ideal for exploration, adventures, and family gatherings, while the other focuses on privacy, tranquility, and romantic atmospheres.
So which one is right for you?
Constance Ephelia.. The Adventure and Exploration Destination in Mahé
Constance Ephelia Resort is located on Mahé Island, the largest island in Seychelles, amidst an exceptional natural landscape that combines white sandy beaches, lush tropical hills, and the Port Launay Marine National Park. Its expansive grounds cover around 120 hectares, offering more than just luxurious accommodation; it provides a comprehensive experience that combines relaxation, adventure, and exploration of the stunning nature Seychelles is known for.
The resort's vast spaces invite guests to explore by bicycle through lush tropical gardens, serene beaches, and breathtaking viewpoints overlooking the Indian Ocean, where every corner reveals a different natural scene.
Adventure is an essential part of the stay experience, as guests can hike along mountain trails, kayak through protected mangrove forests, and explore one of the most beautiful natural environments in Seychelles. The resort is also home to giant Aldabra tortoises, one of the archipelago's most famous natural symbols, providing a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with them.
For thrill-seekers, the resort offers Seychelles' only zip line, stretching over 1.2 kilometers through dense tropical forests, adding a dose of excitement to the stay. The best part is that all these natural experiences and adventures are available within the resort itself.
After a day filled with adventures and exploration, guests can relax at the "Constance Spa," one of the largest spa centers in Seychelles, before enjoying diverse culinary experiences at a range of distinguished restaurants, including Cyann, Helios, Adam & Eve, Seselwa, and Corossol, which offer a wide variety of flavors and international cuisines.
Constance Ephelia is the perfect choice for families, nature lovers, and adventure seekers, combining spacious areas, diverse activities, and high-end services. It also offers spacious junior and senior suites along with private villas equipped with pools, making it ideal for large families and groups seeking more privacy and comfort.
Constance Lemuria.. A Haven of Tranquility and Romance in Praslin
From the moment guests arrive at Constance Lemuria, they feel as if they have stepped into a different world, where pristine nature harmonizes with absolute tranquility and upscale luxury.
The resort is located on the enchanting island of Praslin and can be reached by a domestic flight from Mahé, by helicopter, or by ferry. For guests arriving by helicopter, the resort features a private helipad allowing for direct landing within the resort. The journey itself is part of the experience, revealing breathtaking views of the Seychelles archipelago and its sparkling turquoise waters.
Surrounded by three pristine beaches, the resort offers an exceptional sense of seclusion and serenity. Among its highlights is Anse Georgette beach, which is consistently ranked among the most beautiful beaches in the world, thanks to its soft white sands, clear turquoise waters, and majestic granite formations that create an unforgettable natural scene.
In contrast to the vibrant atmosphere at Constance Ephelia, life at Lemuria moves at a more relaxed and tranquil pace, with days spent enjoying the beach and spa, having leisurely lunches, and watching the stunning sunsets over the ocean.
The resort also features Seychelles' only 18-hole championship golf course, which is among the most beautiful in the Indian Ocean. The course stretches across green hills overlooking the ocean, providing an exceptional experience that combines sport with stunning natural views.
The experience is completed with a selection of distinguished restaurants, where The Nest serves the freshest seafood in a stunning coastal setting, while Diva offers upscale Mediterranean dishes, and The Legend takes guests on a journey through diverse global flavors, with Takamaka providing a relaxed atmosphere and enchanting ocean views.
Constance Lemuria is the ideal choice for couples, honeymooners, and travelers seeking peace and privacy. Its spacious suites and private villas with pools are designed to harmonize perfectly with the surrounding nature, offering a luxurious and serene stay with easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches in Seychelles.
Conclusion
If you are looking for adventures, outdoor activities, rich nature, and diverse family experiences, then Constance Ephelia is the perfect choice.
However, if you prefer tranquil beaches, absolute privacy, one of the most beautiful golf courses in the Indian Ocean, and upscale dining experiences, then Constance Lemuria offers an unparalleled relaxation experience.
Or better yet, combine both experiences. Together, Constance Ephelia and Constance Lemuria embody the best that Seychelles has to offer, from adventure and stunning nature in Mahé to tranquility and privacy amidst natural beauty in Praslin.