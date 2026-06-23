When planning a trip to Seychelles, travelers often face the same question: Mahé or Praslin?

While both islands boast soft sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and a tranquil tropical atmosphere that has made Seychelles one of the most desired destinations in the world, each island offers a completely different experience. Whether you are looking for adventure and exploration or peace and relaxation, your choice of island can define the nature of your holiday entirely.

Seychelles is home to some of the most stunning resorts in the world, but few reflect this diversity of experiences as well as Constance Ephelia on Mahé and Constance Lemuria on Praslin.

While both resorts showcase the natural beauty of Seychelles, warm hospitality, and the laid-back lifestyle the islands are famous for, each offers a completely different experience influenced by the nature of the island it is located on. One is ideal for exploration, adventures, and family gatherings, while the other focuses on privacy, tranquility, and romantic atmospheres.

So which one is right for you?

Constance Ephelia.. The Adventure and Exploration Destination in Mahé

Constance Ephelia Resort is located on Mahé Island, the largest island in Seychelles, amidst an exceptional natural landscape that combines white sandy beaches, lush tropical hills, and the Port Launay Marine National Park. Its expansive grounds cover around 120 hectares, offering more than just luxurious accommodation; it provides a comprehensive experience that combines relaxation, adventure, and exploration of the stunning nature Seychelles is known for.

The resort's vast spaces invite guests to explore by bicycle through lush tropical gardens, serene beaches, and breathtaking viewpoints overlooking the Indian Ocean, where every corner reveals a different natural scene.

Adventure is an essential part of the stay experience, as guests can hike along mountain trails, kayak through protected mangrove forests, and explore one of the most beautiful natural environments in Seychelles. The resort is also home to giant Aldabra tortoises, one of the archipelago's most famous natural symbols, providing a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with them.

For thrill-seekers, the resort offers Seychelles' only zip line, stretching over 1.2 kilometers through dense tropical forests, adding a dose of excitement to the stay. The best part is that all these natural experiences and adventures are available within the resort itself.

After a day filled with adventures and exploration, guests can relax at the "Constance Spa," one of the largest spa centers in Seychelles, before enjoying diverse culinary experiences at a range of distinguished restaurants, including Cyann, Helios, Adam & Eve, Seselwa, and Corossol, which offer a wide variety of flavors and international cuisines.

Constance Ephelia is the perfect choice for families, nature lovers, and adventure seekers, combining spacious areas, diverse activities, and high-end services. It also offers spacious junior and senior suites along with private villas equipped with pools, making it ideal for large families and groups seeking more privacy and comfort.

Constance Lemuria.. A Haven of Tranquility and Romance in Praslin

From the moment guests arrive at Constance Lemuria, they feel as if they have stepped into a different world, where pristine nature harmonizes with absolute tranquility and upscale luxury.

The resort is located on the enchanting island of Praslin and can be reached by a domestic flight from Mahé, by helicopter, or by ferry. For guests arriving by helicopter, the resort features a private helipad allowing for direct landing within the resort. The journey itself is part of the experience, revealing breathtaking views of the Seychelles archipelago and its sparkling turquoise waters.

Surrounded by three pristine beaches, the resort offers an exceptional sense of seclusion and serenity. Among its highlights is Anse Georgette beach, which is consistently ranked among the most beautiful beaches in the world, thanks to its soft white sands, clear turquoise waters, and majestic granite formations that create an unforgettable natural scene.

In contrast to the vibrant atmosphere at Constance Ephelia, life at Lemuria moves at a more relaxed and tranquil pace, with days spent enjoying the beach and spa, having leisurely lunches, and watching the stunning sunsets over the ocean.

The resort also features Seychelles' only 18-hole championship golf course, which is among the most beautiful in the Indian Ocean. The course stretches across green hills overlooking the ocean, providing an exceptional experience that combines sport with stunning natural views.

The experience is completed with a selection of distinguished restaurants, where The Nest serves the freshest seafood in a stunning coastal setting, while Diva offers upscale Mediterranean dishes, and The Legend takes guests on a journey through diverse global flavors, with Takamaka providing a relaxed atmosphere and enchanting ocean views.

Constance Lemuria is the ideal choice for couples, honeymooners, and travelers seeking peace and privacy. Its spacious suites and private villas with pools are designed to harmonize perfectly with the surrounding nature, offering a luxurious and serene stay with easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches in Seychelles.

Conclusion

If you are looking for adventures, outdoor activities, rich nature, and diverse family experiences, then Constance Ephelia is the perfect choice.

However, if you prefer tranquil beaches, absolute privacy, one of the most beautiful golf courses in the Indian Ocean, and upscale dining experiences, then Constance Lemuria offers an unparalleled relaxation experience.

Or better yet, combine both experiences. Together, Constance Ephelia and Constance Lemuria embody the best that Seychelles has to offer, from adventure and stunning nature in Mahé to tranquility and privacy amidst natural beauty in Praslin.