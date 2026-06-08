U.S. President Donald Trump has settled the ongoing debate regarding the confrontation with Tehran, asserting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "will have no choice" but to accept the anticipated agreement between the United States and Iran, emphasizing that the U.S. administration alone holds the reins of the final decision.

I am the one making the decisions

In a decisive interview with the British newspaper "Financial Times," Trump blocked any Israeli maneuvering, stating firmly: "I am the one making the decisions, I am the one making all the decisions... he (Netanyahu) does not make them." Trump downplayed the battlefield impact of the attack on the political table, considering that the strikes "achieved nothing" and would not change the course of negotiations.

The backstage of forced de-escalation

On the backchannel communications front, Channel 12 in Israel revealed that Netanyahu succumbed to a direct request from Trump to "hold off" and freeze any immediate military response against Tehran, in order to give U.S. diplomacy a few extra days to finalize the upcoming agreement.

From the "tense call" to submission

Sources reported a senior U.S. official stating that the last call between the two leaders was "calmer" compared to last week's call, which Axios described as "very tense," and Trump did not deny its stormy nature.

According to reports, Netanyahu made a strenuous effort to convince Trump to modify his stance and expressed significant reservations about freezing the response, but ultimately "somewhat agreed" to the U.S. desire. This position reflects the White House's view, summarized by the official as: "This war has been ongoing for more than three months, and it's time to move forward."

Trump's alternatives

Despite his push for a settlement, Trump expressed diplomatic caution regarding the final timing of the deal, laying out his alternative lines in case the negotiations collapse:

First path

Direct U.S. military intervention to resolve the remaining outstanding issues.

Second path

Continuation and intensification of the economic blockade on Tehran, which he described as "stronger than any military attack Iran has faced."