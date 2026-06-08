حسم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الجدل الدائر حول مسار المواجهة مع طهران، مؤكداً أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو «لن يكون أمامه أي خيار» سوى القبول بالاتفاق المرتقب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مشدداً على أن الإدارة الأمريكية هي وحدها من يمسك بزمام القرار النهائي.

أنا من يتخذ القرارات

وفي مقابلة حاسمة مع صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» البريطانية، قطع ترمب الطريق أمام أي مناورة إسرائيلية قائلاً بلغة حازمة: «أنا من يتخذ القرارات، أنا من يتخذ كل القرارات.. هو (نتنياهو) لا يتخذها». وقلل ترمب من التأثير الميداني للهجوم على الطاولة السياسية، معتبراً أن الضربات «لم تحقق شيئاً» ولن تغير مسار المفاوضات.

كواليس التهدئة القسرية

على جبهة الاتصالات الخلفية، كشفت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية أن نتنياهو رضخ لطلب مباشر من ترمب بـ«التريث» وتجميد أي رد عسكري فوري ضد طهران، بهدف منح الدبلوماسية الأمريكية مهلة أيام إضافية لإنهاء صياغة الاتفاق الوشيك.

من «المكالمة الحادة» إلى الرضوخ

ونقلت المصادر عن مسؤول أمريكي رفيع قوله إن المكالمة الأخيرة بين الزعيمين كانت «أكثر هدوءاً» مقارنة باتصال الأسبوع الماضي الذي وصفه موقع «أكسيوس» بـ«الحاد جداً»، ولم ينفِ ترمب طبيعته العاصفة.

وبحسب التقارير، فإن نتنياهو حاول جاهداً إقناع ترمب بتعديل موقفه وأبدى تحفظات شديدة على تجميد الرد، إلا أنه في نهاية المطاف «وافق نوعاً ما» على الرغبة الأمريكية. ويعكس هذا الموقف رؤية البيت الأبيض التي لخصها المسؤول بقوله: «هذه الحرب مستمرة منذ أكثر من ثلاثة أشهر، وحان الوقت للمضي قدماً».

بدائل ترمب

ورغم اندفاعه نحو التسوية، أبدى ترمب حذراً دبلوماسياً بشأن التوقيت النهائي لإبرام الصفقة، واضعاً خطوطه البديلة في حال انهيار المفاوضات:

المسار الأول

تدخل عسكري أمريكي مباشر لتصفية ما تبقّى من الملفات العالقة.

المسار الثاني

استمرار وتشديد الحصار الاقتصادي على طهران، الذي وصفه بأنه «أقوى من أي هجوم عسكري تعرضت له إيران».