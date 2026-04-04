رغم انعكاسات الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، على كافة اقتصادات دول المنطقة، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بأسعار الطاقة، إلا أن وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «موديز»، ثبتت تصنيف مصر الائتماني عند مستوى Caa1 مع نظرة مستقبلية إيجابية، وفق بيان صادر عن الوكالة اليوم.


التزام بالإصلاحات


وترى «موديز» أن الإبقاء على النظرة المستقبلية الإيجابية، منذ مارس 2024، يعكس توقعات باستمرار التحسن في المؤشرات المالية والخارجية لمصر، بدعم من التزام الحكومة بالإصلاحات والسياسات الاقتصادية، بما يعزز تدريجيًا القدرة على تحمل أعباء الدين وخفض الاحتياجات التمويلية الإجمالية.


وأشارت إلى أن الحكومة نجحت منذ العام المالي 2024 في تحقيق فوائض أولية كبيرة، في حين ركّز البنك المركزي على خفض معدلات التضخم وإعادة التوازن الخارجي، وهو ما ساهم في استعادة قدر من الاستقرار الاقتصادي الكلي.


لكن الوكالة لفتت في المقابل إلى أن ارتفاع الدين العام واستمرار هشاشة الوضع الخارجي ما زالا يفرضان قيودًا على الجدارة الائتمانية لمصر، ويجعلانها أكثر عرضة لتداعيات صدمات أسعار النفط، فضلًا عن مخاطر تشديد الأوضاع المالية عالميًا وخروج رؤوس الأموال، وهي عوامل قد تعكس الاتجاه الإيجابي الذي تحقق حتى الآن.


احتياجات كبيرة


وتشمل هذه التحديات، بحسب التقرير، استمرار ارتفاع الدين الحكومي رغم اتجاهه للتراجع، وضعف القدرة على تحمل أعبائه، إلى جانب احتياجات كبيرة لإعادة التمويل داخليًا وخارجيًا، فضلًا عن التزامات محتملة كبيرة داخل القطاع العام الأوسع.


وحذرت «موديز» من احتمالات تصاعد الضغوط الاجتماعية في حال أدت صدمات أسعار السلع إلى تآكل الدخول الحقيقية، وهو ما قد يضع ضغوطًا على قدرة الحكومة على الاستمرار في نهج الانضباط المالي.


وأوضحت أن الفجوة البالغة ثلاث درجات بين سقف العملة المحلية والتصنيف السيادي تعكس حجم الاقتصاد المصري وتنوعه، رغم هيمنة القطاع العام التي لا تزال تحد من نمو القطاع الخاص وتوجيه الائتمان، على الرغم من الإصلاحات الجارية لتعزيز تكافؤ الفرص.


أما الفجوة بين سقفي العملتين الأجنبية والمحلية، والبالغة درجتان، فتعكس مخاطر التحويل وتوافر العملة الأجنبية، في ظل استمرار الاحتياجات التمويلية المرتفعة بالعملات الأجنبية مقارنة بالاحتياطيات الرسمية، إلى جانب مخاطر خروج رؤوس الأموال.