Despite the repercussions of the American-Israeli war on Iran and all the economies of the region, particularly concerning energy prices, the credit rating agency "Moody's" has maintained Egypt's credit rating at Caa1 with a positive outlook, according to a statement issued by the agency today.



Commitment to Reforms



Moody's believes that keeping the positive outlook since March 2024 reflects expectations of continued improvement in Egypt's financial and external indicators, supported by the government's commitment to reforms and economic policies, which gradually enhances the ability to bear debt burdens and reduces overall financing needs.



It noted that the government has succeeded since the fiscal year 2024 in achieving significant primary surpluses, while the central bank has focused on reducing inflation rates and restoring external balance, which has contributed to regaining some degree of macroeconomic stability.



However, the agency pointed out that the high public debt and the continued fragility of the external situation still impose constraints on Egypt's creditworthiness, making it more susceptible to the repercussions of oil price shocks, in addition to the risks of tightening global financial conditions and capital outflows, factors that could undermine the positive trend achieved so far.



Significant Needs



These challenges include, according to the report, the continued rise in government debt despite its trend towards decline, the weak ability to bear its burdens, along with significant refinancing needs both domestically and externally, in addition to potential large obligations within the broader public sector.



Moody's warned of the likelihood of rising social pressures if commodity price shocks lead to the erosion of real incomes, which could put pressure on the government's ability to maintain a path of fiscal discipline.



It clarified that the three-notch gap between the ceiling of the local currency and the sovereign rating reflects the size and diversity of the Egyptian economy, despite the dominance of the public sector, which still limits the growth of the private sector and the direction of credit, despite ongoing reforms to enhance equal opportunities.



As for the gap between the ceilings of the foreign and local currencies, which is two notches, it reflects the risks of conversion and the availability of foreign currency, amid continued high financing needs in foreign currencies compared to official reserves, along with the risks of capital outflows.