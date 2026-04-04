دعا خمسة وزراء مالية في الاتحاد الأوروبي في رسالة إلى المفوضية الأوروبية، اليوم، إلى فرض ضريبة على الأرباح الاستثنائية لشركات الطاقة، وذلك رداً على ارتفاع أسعار الوقود الناجم عن حرب إيران.


وأطلق وزراء مالية ألمانيا وإيطاليا وإسبانيا والبرتغال والنمسا هذا النداء المشترك، في رسالة قالوا فيها إن هذا الإجراء سيمثل إشارة إلى أننا «متحدون وقادرون على اتخاذ إجراءات».


أداة مساهمة


وكتبوا أنه «سيرسل أيضاً رسالة واضحة مفادها أن أولئك الذين يستفيدون من تبعات الحرب يجب أن يضطلعوا بدورهم في تخفيف العبء عن عامة الناس».


وفي الرسالة الموجهة إلى مفوض المناخ في الاتحاد الأوروبي فوبكه هوكسترا، أشار الوزراء إلى ضريبة طوارئ مماثلة في عام 2022 لمعالجة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.


وكتبوا «نظراً للتشوهات الحالية في السوق والقيود المالية، يجب على المفوضية الأوروبية أن تطور بسرعة أداة مساهمة مماثلة على مستوى الاتحاد الأوروبي تستند إلى أساس قانوني متين».


تدابير أزمة


وقال مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن أخيراً: «إن الاتحاد يدرس إحياء تدابير أزمة الطاقة التي استخدمت في عام 2022، بما في ذلك مقترحات للحد من رسوم الشبكة والضرائب على الكهرباء».


وطبق الاتحاد الأوروبي مجموعة من السياسات الطارئة في عام 2022، بعد أن قطعت روسيا إمدادات الغاز.


وشملت هذه السياسات وضع سقف لأسعار الغاز على مستوى الاتحاد الأوروبي، وفرض ضريبة على الأرباح الاستثنائية لشركات الطاقة، ووضع أهداف للحد من الطلب على الغاز.


واعتماد أوروبا الشديد على الوقود المستورد يجعلها عرضة لتأثير الصراع في الشرق الأوسط على أسعار الطاقة العالمية.


وارتفعت أسعار الغاز الأوروبية بأكثر من 70% منذ بدء الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي.