Five finance ministers from the European Union called on the European Commission today to impose a tax on the extraordinary profits of energy companies, in response to rising fuel prices caused by the Iran war.



The finance ministers of Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria issued this joint appeal in a letter stating that this measure would represent a signal that we are "united and able to take action".



Contribution Tool



They wrote that it "will also send a clear message that those who benefit from the consequences of the war must play their part in alleviating the burden on the general public".



In the letter addressed to the EU Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans, the ministers referred to a similar emergency tax in 2022 to address rising energy prices.



They wrote, "Given the current market distortions and financial constraints, the European Commission must quickly develop a similar contribution tool at the EU level based on a solid legal basis".



Emergency Measures



EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen recently stated, "The Union is considering reviving the energy crisis measures used in 2022, including proposals to reduce network fees and taxes on electricity".



The EU implemented a range of emergency policies in 2022 after Russia cut off gas supplies.



These policies included setting a cap on gas prices at the EU level, imposing a tax on the extraordinary profits of energy companies, and establishing targets to reduce gas demand.



Europe's heavy reliance on imported fuel makes it vulnerable to the impact of conflict in the Middle East on global energy prices.



European gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the start of the American-Israeli war with Iran on February 28th.