Bloomberg Agency revealed that Iran is asking ships to communicate with intermediary companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard.



The agency explained in a report that Iran is asking ships to change their registration and raise flags of friendly countries to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but many shipping companies have refused Iran's request to change the country of registration.



It noted that the traffic of ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz has slightly increased but remains at a low level.



Mitigating the Crisis



Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Israel launched an attack on the country on February 28, which reduced the passage of ships through a narrow point that normally sees about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.



Tehran has allowed some ships from friendly countries to pass through a previously approved route, while threatening to bomb ships allied with the United States or Israel.



U.S. allies, including France, are making initial diplomatic efforts to mitigate the crisis, but these have not yet resulted in progress.



Nearly five weeks after the start of the war in Iran with a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike, the war continues to create chaos in the region and destabilize financial markets.