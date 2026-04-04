كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ، أن إيران تطلب من السفن التواصل مع شركات وسيطة مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري.


وأوضحت الوكالة في تقرير، ان إيران تطلب من السفن تغيير تسجيلها ورفع أعلام دول صديقة لعبور مضيق هرمز، ولكن العديد من شركات الشحن رفضت طلب إيران بتغيير دولة التسجيل.


وأشارت إلى أن حركة عبور السفن بمضيق هرمز ارتفعت قليلاً لكنها لا تزال عند مستوى ضئيل.


تخفيف الأزمة


وأحكمت إيران قبضتها على مضيق هرمز منذ شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجوماً على البلاد في 28 فبراير الماضي، مما قلل مرور السفن عبر نقطة ضيقة يعبر من خلالها، في الظروف العادية، نحو خُمس النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم.


وسمحت طهران لبعض السفن من الدول الصديقة بالعبور من مسار تم الموافقة عليه سابقاً، بينما هددت بقصف السفن المتحالفة مع الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل.


ويبذل حلفاء الولايات المتحدة بما في ذلك فرنسا جهوداً دبلوماسية مبدئية لتخفيف الأزمة ولكنها لم تسفر حتى الآن عن تقدم.


وبعد مرور نحو 5 أسابيع على بدء الحرب في إيران بهجوم جوي أمريكي إسرائيلي مشترك، لا تزال الحرب تثير الفوضى في المنطقة وتُزعزع استقرار الأسواق المالية.