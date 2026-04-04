كشفت وكالة بلومبيرغ، أن إيران تطلب من السفن التواصل مع شركات وسيطة مرتبطة بالحرس الثوري.
وأوضحت الوكالة في تقرير، ان إيران تطلب من السفن تغيير تسجيلها ورفع أعلام دول صديقة لعبور مضيق هرمز، ولكن العديد من شركات الشحن رفضت طلب إيران بتغيير دولة التسجيل.
وأشارت إلى أن حركة عبور السفن بمضيق هرمز ارتفعت قليلاً لكنها لا تزال عند مستوى ضئيل.
تخفيف الأزمة
وأحكمت إيران قبضتها على مضيق هرمز منذ شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجوماً على البلاد في 28 فبراير الماضي، مما قلل مرور السفن عبر نقطة ضيقة يعبر من خلالها، في الظروف العادية، نحو خُمس النفط والغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم.
وسمحت طهران لبعض السفن من الدول الصديقة بالعبور من مسار تم الموافقة عليه سابقاً، بينما هددت بقصف السفن المتحالفة مع الولايات المتحدة أو إسرائيل.
ويبذل حلفاء الولايات المتحدة بما في ذلك فرنسا جهوداً دبلوماسية مبدئية لتخفيف الأزمة ولكنها لم تسفر حتى الآن عن تقدم.
وبعد مرور نحو 5 أسابيع على بدء الحرب في إيران بهجوم جوي أمريكي إسرائيلي مشترك، لا تزال الحرب تثير الفوضى في المنطقة وتُزعزع استقرار الأسواق المالية.
Bloomberg Agency revealed that Iran is asking ships to communicate with intermediary companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard.
The agency explained in a report that Iran is asking ships to change their registration and raise flags of friendly countries to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but many shipping companies have refused Iran's request to change the country of registration.
It noted that the traffic of ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz has slightly increased but remains at a low level.
Mitigating the Crisis
Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Israel launched an attack on the country on February 28, which reduced the passage of ships through a narrow point that normally sees about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.
Tehran has allowed some ships from friendly countries to pass through a previously approved route, while threatening to bomb ships allied with the United States or Israel.
U.S. allies, including France, are making initial diplomatic efforts to mitigate the crisis, but these have not yet resulted in progress.
Nearly five weeks after the start of the war in Iran with a joint U.S.-Israeli airstrike, the war continues to create chaos in the region and destabilize financial markets.