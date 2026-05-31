الساعات القادمة.. دونيس يستبعد 5 لاعبين من «قائمة المونديال»

من المقرر أن يعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس، خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة، استبعاد 5 لاعبين من القائمة النهائية لكأس العالم 2026، التي ستسلم للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، والتي تقتصر على ما يتراوح بين 23 إلى 26 لاعباً كحد أقصى لكل منتخب مشارك في البطولة.
وتضم قائمة الأخضر الحالية 31 لاعباً، هم: محمد العويس، نواف العقيدي، أحمد الكسار، عبدالقدوس عطية، عبدالرحمن الصانبي، عبدالإله العمري، حسان التمبكتي، جهاد ذكري، علي لاجامي، حسن كادش، سعود عبدالحميد، محمد أبوالشامات، علي مجرشي، متعب الحربي، نواف بوشل، زكريا هوساوي، محمد كنو، عبدالله الخيبري، زياد الجهني، ناصر الدوسري، مصعب الجوير، علاء آل حجي، سالم الدوسري، خالد الغنام، أيمن يحيى، سلطان مندش، صالح أبوالشامات، فراس البريكان، عبدالله آل سالم، صالح الشهري، عبدالله الحمدان.
من جانب آخر، سيبدأ المنتخب السعودي المرحلة الثانية من البرنامج الإعدادي لكأس العالم القادمة غداً (الإثنين)، بمدينة أوستن في ولاية تكساس، وسيعمل المدرب دونيس على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة مباراة الإكوادور بنتيجة 2/1، والاستعداد للقاء الودي الثاني أمام منتخب بورتوريكو السبت القادم الساعة الـ2:00 صباحاً، على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن.
من جانبه أكد النجم سلطان مندش، عقب خوض المنتخب السعودي اللقاء الودي أمام منتخب الإكوادور، أنهم كلاعبين يسعون لتطبيق أفكار المدرب دونيس الذي يعمل على تطبيق نهج فني يتناسب مع مباريات كأس العالم القادمة، «ونحن كلاعبين ندرك جيداً ذلك الأمر، وسنسعى لتطبيقه فعلياً داخل المستطيل الأخضر».
وأوضح مندش أنه استطاع هز شباك منتخب الإكوادور، مبيناً أنه قبل تسجيله الهدف طلب من زميله علاء آل حجي تمرير الكرة له من الخلف في المساحة الخالية، ونجح في استغلالها وتسجيل الهدف في مرمى الإكوادور.
Saudi national team coach Georgios Donis is set to announce the exclusion of 5 players from the final list for the 2026 World Cup in the coming hours. This list will be submitted to the International Federation of Football (FIFA) and is limited to between 23 to 26 players at most for each participating team in the tournament.
The current list of the Green includes 31 players: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Al-Kassar, Abdulquddus Atiyah, Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Abdulilah Al-Amri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Jihad Dhakri, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadsh, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ali Majrashi, Muteb Al-Harbi, Nawaf Bushal, Zakaria Hawsawi, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ziad Al-Juhani, Nasser Al-Dosari, Musab Al-Juwair, Alaa Al-Hajji, Salem Al-Dosari, Khaled Al-Ghanam, Ayman Yahya, Sultan Mandash, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Salem, Saleh Al-Shehri, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
On another note, the Saudi national team will begin the second phase of its preparation program for the upcoming World Cup tomorrow (Monday) in Austin, Texas. Coach Donis will work on addressing the technical mistakes that contributed to the loss against Ecuador with a score of 2-1, and prepare for the second friendly match against the Puerto Rico national team next Saturday at 2:00 AM at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
For his part, star Sultan Mandash confirmed, after the Saudi national team played the friendly match against Ecuador, that as players, they are striving to implement Coach Donis's ideas, who is working on applying a technical approach suitable for the upcoming World Cup matches. "As players, we are well aware of this matter, and we will strive to implement it effectively on the green pitch."
Mandash explained that he was able to score against the Ecuador national team, indicating that before he scored the goal, he asked his teammate Alaa Al-Hajji to pass the ball to him from behind into the open space, and he succeeded in exploiting it and scoring the goal against Ecuador.