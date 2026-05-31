من المقرر أن يعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي جورجيوس دونيس، خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة، استبعاد 5 لاعبين من القائمة النهائية لكأس العالم 2026، التي ستسلم للاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، والتي تقتصر على ما يتراوح بين 23 إلى 26 لاعباً كحد أقصى لكل منتخب مشارك في البطولة.

الساعات القادمة.. دونيس يستبعد 5 لاعبين من «قائمة المونديال»

وتضم قائمة الأخضر الحالية 31 لاعباً، هم: محمد العويس، نواف العقيدي، أحمد الكسار، عبدالقدوس عطية، عبدالرحمن الصانبي، عبدالإله العمري، حسان التمبكتي، جهاد ذكري، علي لاجامي، حسن كادش، سعود عبدالحميد، محمد أبوالشامات، علي مجرشي، متعب الحربي، نواف بوشل، زكريا هوساوي، محمد كنو، عبدالله الخيبري، زياد الجهني، ناصر الدوسري، مصعب الجوير، علاء آل حجي، سالم الدوسري، خالد الغنام، أيمن يحيى، سلطان مندش، صالح أبوالشامات، فراس البريكان، عبدالله آل سالم، صالح الشهري، عبدالله الحمدان.


من جانب آخر، سيبدأ المنتخب السعودي المرحلة الثانية من البرنامج الإعدادي لكأس العالم القادمة غداً (الإثنين)، بمدينة أوستن في ولاية تكساس، وسيعمل المدرب دونيس على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة مباراة الإكوادور بنتيجة 2/1، والاستعداد للقاء الودي الثاني أمام منتخب بورتوريكو السبت القادم الساعة الـ2:00 صباحاً، على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن.


من جانبه أكد النجم سلطان مندش، عقب خوض المنتخب السعودي اللقاء الودي أمام منتخب الإكوادور، أنهم كلاعبين يسعون لتطبيق أفكار المدرب دونيس الذي يعمل على تطبيق نهج فني يتناسب مع مباريات كأس العالم القادمة، «ونحن كلاعبين ندرك جيداً ذلك الأمر، وسنسعى لتطبيقه فعلياً داخل المستطيل الأخضر».


وأوضح مندش أنه استطاع هز شباك منتخب الإكوادور، مبيناً أنه قبل تسجيله الهدف طلب من زميله علاء آل حجي تمرير الكرة له من الخلف في المساحة الخالية، ونجح في استغلالها وتسجيل الهدف في مرمى الإكوادور.