الساعات القادمة.. دونيس يستبعد 5 لاعبين من «قائمة المونديال»

Saudi national team coach Georgios Donis is set to announce the exclusion of 5 players from the final list for the 2026 World Cup in the coming hours. This list will be submitted to the International Federation of Football (FIFA) and is limited to between 23 to 26 players at most for each participating team in the tournament.

The current list of the Green includes 31 players: Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Ahmed Al-Kassar, Abdulquddus Atiyah, Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, Abdulilah Al-Amri, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Jihad Dhakri, Ali Lajami, Hassan Kadsh, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Ali Majrashi, Muteb Al-Harbi, Nawaf Bushal, Zakaria Hawsawi, Mohammed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ziad Al-Juhani, Nasser Al-Dosari, Musab Al-Juwair, Alaa Al-Hajji, Salem Al-Dosari, Khaled Al-Ghanam, Ayman Yahya, Sultan Mandash, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Al-Salem, Saleh Al-Shehri, Abdullah Al-Hamdan.



On another note, the Saudi national team will begin the second phase of its preparation program for the upcoming World Cup tomorrow (Monday) in Austin, Texas. Coach Donis will work on addressing the technical mistakes that contributed to the loss against Ecuador with a score of 2-1, and prepare for the second friendly match against the Puerto Rico national team next Saturday at 2:00 AM at Q2 Stadium in Austin.



For his part, star Sultan Mandash confirmed, after the Saudi national team played the friendly match against Ecuador, that as players, they are striving to implement Coach Donis's ideas, who is working on applying a technical approach suitable for the upcoming World Cup matches. "As players, we are well aware of this matter, and we will strive to implement it effectively on the green pitch."



Mandash explained that he was able to score against the Ecuador national team, indicating that before he scored the goal, he asked his teammate Alaa Al-Hajji to pass the ball to him from behind into the open space, and he succeeded in exploiting it and scoring the goal against Ecuador.