شهد طريق برينر السريع في النمسا، اليوم السبت، احتجاجاً واسعاً شارك فيه آلاف السكان المحليين، الذين أغلقوا أحد أهم الممرات البرية بين ألمانيا وإيطاليا اعتراضاً على الازدحام المروري المتزايد الناتج عن حركة الشاحنات والتدفق الكبير للسياح.

وجاء التحرك بدعوة من رئيس بلدية غريس أم برينر كارل مولشتايغر، الواقعة على امتداد الطريق الذي يخترق وادي ويب الجبلي، إذ يشتكي السكان منذ سنوات من الضغوط المتزايدة على البنية التحتية والتداعيات البيئية الناجمة عن كثافة حركة النقل.

وتُعد أزمة الازدحام والتلوث في المنطقة من الملفات الخلافية المزمنة بين النمسا وألمانيا، ما دفع سلطات ولاية تيرول إلى اتخاذ إجراءات متكررة للحد من تدفق المركبات عبر هذا الممر الحيوي.

وخلال المظاهرة التي جمعت نحو 3,000 مشارك، أُغلق الطريق بشكل رمزي وسط دعوات للفت الانتباه إلى معاناة السكان اليومية. واضطرت المركبات إلى تغيير مساراتها أو العودة من حيث أتت، بينما وصف مولشتايغر الحدث بأنه «لحظة تاريخية» في مسار المطالبة بحلول جذرية للمشكلة.

ورغم استمرار الإغلاق لساعات عدة، لم تشهد المنطقة اضطرابات واسعة كما كان متوقعاً، بعدما التزم عدد كبير من السائقين بالتحذيرات المسبقة وتجنبوا استخدام الطريق. في المقابل، سجلت القطارات المارة بمحاذاة الطريق إقبالاً كثيفاً من المسافرين الذين لجأوا إلى السكك الحديدية بديلاً للتنقل.