Today, Saturday, the Brenner motorway in Austria witnessed a large protest involving thousands of local residents, who closed one of the most important land routes between Germany and Italy in objection to the increasing traffic congestion caused by truck movement and the large influx of tourists.

The action was called for by the mayor of Gries am Brenner, Karl Molsthaiger, located along the road that cuts through the Wipptal valley, where residents have been complaining for years about the increasing pressure on infrastructure and the environmental repercussions resulting from the density of traffic.

The traffic congestion and pollution crisis in the area is one of the chronic contentious issues between Austria and Germany, prompting the authorities in Tyrol to take repeated measures to limit the flow of vehicles through this vital corridor.

During the demonstration, which gathered about 3,000 participants, the road was symbolically closed amid calls to draw attention to the daily suffering of the residents. Vehicles were forced to change their routes or turn back, while Molsthaiger described the event as a "historic moment" in the quest for radical solutions to the problem.

Despite the closure lasting several hours, the area did not experience widespread disturbances as expected, as a large number of drivers adhered to the prior warnings and avoided using the road. In contrast, trains passing alongside the road recorded a heavy influx of travelers who turned to railways as an alternative means of transport.